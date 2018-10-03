famous jewish

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg is so valuable, in fact, that his company has spent over $12 million since 2013 to protect him.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
In just the US, the maneuver is thought to have saved more than 100,000 lives.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Cohen is survived by a son and a daughter.
By JTA
Brooklyn businessman Jeremy Reichberg, who was arrested Monday, allegedly hired Grecko as part of a larger pattern of showering gifts on police officers in exchange for special treatment.
The Pentagon announced on Tuesday Goldfein’s nomination by President Barack Obama as the 21st Chief of Staff of the United States Air Force.
Hennadiy Korban runs the nationalist UKROP party and has a seat on the board of the Dnepropetrovsk Jewish community.
By SAM SOKOL
When Sanders, another Jewish curmudgeon, decided to run for president, it was clearly the role David was born to play.
The designer is staying on with the company as executive chairman and head of design team.
By REUTERS
Dr. Sacks was a prominent neurologist, professor and best selling author.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
"Pisar exemplified what was truly the 'greatest generation.'He taught us that the horrors of the past influenced but must never be allowed to dictate or determine our present and future."
Genesis Prize Foundation chairman Stan Polovets speaks to the ‘Post’ about selecting Michael Douglas as its laureate
They say great minds think alike, but great Jewish minds have unique ways of understanding the world.
By HANNAH BROWN
Moshe Kantor says Jewish leaders should fight anti-Semitism like an ice breaker making a narrow path through ice; says when a leader says something anti-Semitic, people choose not to react, making things worse.
By STEVE LINDE
Women are entitled to apply for free IVF treatment as part public health benefits
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Lady J, a natural-born social worker, helped countless people with their problems.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Larger majority in favor of understandings without legislation.
By JEREMY SHARON
“The story that has not been told,” is an initiative of Kulanu MK Rachel Azaria and the Shaharit Institute in Tel Aviv where it is being held.
I have never ‘intentionally hurt anyone,’ says actor; Initiative seeks to include
self-employed in sexual harassment legislation.
By BEN HARTMAN,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Check out some of Israel's best Purim costumes of the year.
He also noted that most of the sweets are not kosher for Passover and are usually thrown away before the holiday which is celebrated just one month later.
Canadian voice of God is one of few male singers not tapped for Hollywood diva’s ‘Partner’s album.
By DAVID BRINN
Book: Escaping Safed
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New book: The Iron Crown
The Jews of Yemen
New movie: Café Nagler
New disc: Melodies of Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach
Matt Nesvisky reviews a stash of new books and finds some gems.
By MATT NESVISKY
IDF Chief of Staff Benny Gantz implements policies that can have worldwide impact.
By COMPILED BY MARION FISCHEL
Moshe Kantor is known internationally for battling anti-Semitism and racism, and revitalizing Jewish life in Europe.
Yosef Abramowitz brings new meaning to the word “energy," pulling the world into the solar power era.
Elie Wiesel can pick up the phone to the US president, the Israeli PM and almost anyone else, and his opinion will be heard and respected.
A list of must-visit Jewish sites around the world.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Haneke and Fiet had to fake being sisters to escape the horrors of the Holocaust – but it wasn’t expected they’d be life long friends.
By BARRY DAVIS
Unearthing precious memories at Elie Wiesel’s childhood home in Romania.
Dolev – who suffered from a severe degenerative muscular disease that impeded her ability to walk or to hold a pen – died on Saturday in her home in Ramat Gan.
Team Israel might have ultimately lost its World Baseball Classic bid but it won by achieving what Koufax did in 1965 – spreading Jewish pride across the globe.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Most Jewish voters want to know where the candidates stand on Israel, particularly peace and security, even if that is not anywhere near the top issue on their agenda.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Purim is a moral is a message for all generations.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Deeper meaning in the Book of Esther.
By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO
This week's Torah portion.
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
Raisman will be 26 when the 2020 Olympics kick off in Tokyo, but she’s planning to compete again.
By BEN SALES/JTA
The 88th Academy Awards ceremony will be held in Los Angeles on February. 28.
The actress and comedian's joke spread in GQ was not so funny to fans of the Star Wars franchise.
By DINA BERLINER
There had been talk in the lead up that the state has a chance to turn blue, but no one could confidently predict an outcome in this year’s unprecedented election.
By JOSHUA SOLOMON