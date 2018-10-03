03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Look trim at the gym: When it comes to exercising, it may be worthwhile to look the part, to work the part.
By KATHRYN RUBIN
From losing weight, to getting in shape, to just eating healthier, here are some New Year resolutions that will stick and might actually do the trick.
A year in review: The First Lady vows to reduce childhood obesity, New York bans salt, video games steal gym’s market share.
Instead of sitting on a computer chair all day, set aside some time for exercise.
By EHUD LAHAV
On Tuesday Driskell took to Instagram again, this time to apologize and confirm that he did not know that he had been on hallowed ground.
By GIDEON GOREN
Tourism minister to Aussie athlete: ‘I hope you to get to know an
important and beautiful part of Israel – the warm people within.’
By SHARON UDASIN
The "MealSnap" iPhone application, developed by fitness social network, gives a calorie read-out almost instantly from picture.
By REUTERS
A number of events around Israel will celebrate World Walking Day.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The end of the holiday season means it's now time to take off those extra pounds and beef up your immune system before cold season sets in.
Middle school students who are more physically fit make better grades, outperform classmates on standardized tests, study says.
By UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE
Researchers also note that individual schools might be more apt to comply if there was adequate funding.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Year after year, the number 1 new year’s resolution people have is to lose weight. But great intentions fall by the wayside.
By LISË STERN/JOINTMEDIA NEWS SERVICE
No time for a gym membership? How to exercise on your own time.
By TONY HIGGINS
New advances in fitness equipment and gear are making it even easier to exercise.
By EITAN BARAK
According to rough estimates, there are 2,500 establishments in Israel that offer physical training services and facilities.
With Jerusalem barre classes now on my radar, I have a feeling I’ll be returning to the Holy Land sooner rather than later.
By SOPHIE ASHKINAZE-COLLENDER
Instructor Ayo Oppenheimer-Abitbol asserts that the practice of acroyoga is about much more than physical fitness – it is ‘a tool for social and personal transformation.’
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
The global initiative Jane’s Walk, in memory of activist Jane Jacobs who encouraged local residents to have their say, aims to get people out and strolling around their hometowns.
By BARRY DAVIS
Events such as the Yes Planet cycling tour are putting Jerusalem on the map as a national bike-riding attraction.
An increase in haredi membership at gyms augurs well for the shape of things to come.
The victim was attacked during his weight-lifting set.
By ERIC SUMNER
The fifth season of ‘Master Chef ’ is shaping up to be a battle of the melting pot,with immigrants to Israel well represented in the cast of the cooking competition show.
By AMY SPIRO
A person who exercises is likely to inspire his or her spouse to exercise, lose weight, and get fitter.
A short 'necessary' story: How one man listens to great symphonies while sweating it out at the gym.
By HAIM WATZMAN
There are many reasons for the growing number of Israelis suffering from obesity and there are also many ways to prevent it.
By CAMIT SAFRA
The New Year is a great reason to make resolutions, eat more healthily and start afresh.
By LOREN MINSKY/ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
Jonathan Hoffman, a physical therapist, devised the widely appreciated CoreAlign machine and technique, which employs core strengthening exercises in carefully plotted sequences.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
There are only 14 women
out of 250 participants
in the Israman triathlon
competition. What drives
them to take part in one
of the most punishing
distance races in the
world?
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
Personal trainer Perry Sugarman brought his high intensity to Israel.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
The Shlomo brothers offer the Bar MasterZ physical fitness group free of charge, in hopes calisthenics will take the place of alcohol and violence among riled-up Jerusalem youth
By ET GAR LEFKOVITS
Resistance Training using weights, elastic bands, elliptical machines or the like should be done at least three times a week.
A women-only gym may be the answer for those who hate the idea of exercising.
By LAURA TAUB
With this fast and furious workout, you'll never again be able to say, 'I don't have time to exercise!'
By SAM SER
News briefs from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
The two kinds of runners in the world are those who run alone and those who prefer running with a group.
By AMIR AFSAI
Ramadan period is expected to add to the weighty population; health clubs try to push their way into Gulf countries.
By LINDA GRADSTEIN / THE MEDIA LINE
Marathon man: Aging is inevitable – running is optional.
By YOSSI MELMAN
The New Jersey governor’s obesity sends a message to us all – but it might
not be the one you think.
By JUDY MONTAGU
I would much rather see our tax shekels for sport spent on promoting and supporting amateur sport programs than the Olympics.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
The Israel Sports Center for the Disabled in Ramat Gan is the perfect arena for the rehabilitation of those with disabilities.
By EMANUEL MFOUKOU
Despite falling ill with a cold, Lee Korzits still scaled the podium at the dress rehearsal for the London Olympics, finishing third.
By ALLON SINAI
Join the fast-growing trend and cycle along the Israel Bike Trail.
Celebrity Zumba instructor, Tanya Beardsley, is passionate about Israel after her recent first visit.
By ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM
Israeli's show up in pursuit of a new title.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The majestic heights of the mountains brought us a spiritual high that we had never experienced.
By MICHEL KOGINSKY
By MARTINA BIALEK