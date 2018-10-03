03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The ongoing conflict between the Israeli and Palestinian football associations is a complicated matter."
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The Palestinian Football Association has sought to compel FIFA to kick Israel out of the association since 2015.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
In a wide-ranging interview Ramallah, Rajoub spoke about the six settlement clubs, the international peace conference in Paris, and internal Palestinian reconciliation.
By ADAM RASGON
On March 6, Real Madrid Football Club sent the head of the Palestinian Football Association Jibril Rajoub an invitation to host Dawabshe at its facilities on March 17.
By MAAYAN GROISMAN
“Our goal is to be the premium platform for sporting events,” Yahoo’s VP, Video Products Engineering P.P.S. Narayan told the Jerusalem Post in the company’s Tel Aviv offices this week.
By NIV ELIS
Meanwhile, after another Premier League game on Sunday, footage of Liverpool fans saying antisemitic slurs at Tottenham Hotspur players surfaced.
By JTA
The synagogue from the city of the losing team will donate 18 times the difference in the score to the charity of the other synagogue’s choice.
Noted Jewish-American football player Julian Edelman shines on more then the field.
Trump also drew reactions from NBA stars.
"Football and school don't go together," he said
Geoff and Mitch Schwartz are the first pair of Jewish brothers to play in the NFL since 1923.
Miko Grimes, who is known for her often brash Twitter feed, said Stephen Ross “was keeping his jew buddies employed.”
The college wide receiver has been noticed for his winning combination of agility, athleticism and intelligence.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A senior ‘Jerusalem Post’ journalist goes to Minneapolis to meet Mark Wilf, the proud Jewish owner of the Minnesota Vikings with strong ties to Israel, who will open a new stadium for the Vikings.
By HERB KEINON
Schwartz also honored at Rutgers, his would-be alma mater, with half-raised flag.
Robert Kraft accepts request to honor Schwartz, an avid Patriots fan, in Monday night football match.
By CORAL BRAUN
"Let’s kick some goals together and bring #Blockchain technology to the mass market.”
Fate and football intervened, and now former NFL player Yosef Murray is making aliyah
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
"In Jerusalem" goes looking for a neighborhood bar hosting the Super Bowl.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The Chelsea football club will kick off its new campaign, which will focus on education about Judaism, on January 31st.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Deniz Naki, 28 was given a suspended sentence of 18 months by a Turkish court in April 2017 for "terrorist propaganda" in support of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).
By REUTERS
In just four days President Donald Trump tweeted fourteen times and retweeted three more about his feud with United States athletes.
By MICHAEL WILNER
“Don’t let the enemy put you in fear. I have felt very safe here – safer, in fact, than in some places I’ve been to in the US,” says NY Jets' Austin Seferian-Jenkins.
By DAVID BRUMMER
The group will tour Jewish and Christian sites and experience the sights, sounds and tastes of the Holy Land.
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
The Rebels clinched the No. 2 seed with the victory, while there are numerous playoff scenarios for the Pioneers, as they can finish anywhere from third to fifth.
Tel Aviv couldn’t have wished for a better start to Monday’s match.
By ALLON SINAI
Jerusalem, Hapoel Haifa, Ness Ziona, Beitar Kfar Saba advance in State Cup • Katamon out
The teams will meet again this Saturday night.
The Lions will play the Judean Rebels on Thursday night in the annual Jerusalem derby Hanukka Bowl.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Minister of Culture and Sport Miri Regev called the current Israeli soccer situation a "crisis."
Top teams in the league appear outmatched when playing foreign teams.
Maccabi TA squanders two-goal lead late to draw in Ashkelon
The planned football match was between a group of visiting British-Muslims and a Palestinian football team.
By MAARIV ONLINE,HAGAY HACOHEN
Beitar was knocked out of Europe in embarrassing fashion after suffering a 4-0 defeat to Botev Plovdiv of Bulgaria in the second leg of the Europa League second qualifying round last month.
Yellow-and-blue visits Altach in Austria in first leg of playoffs after winning its first six qualifiers.
Yellow-and-blue to bring two-goal advantage to Iceland, Jerusalem needs goals in Bulgaria.
Maccabi and Beitar completed first round victories last week, while Bnei Yehuda enters the competition in the second qualifying round by virtue of winning the State Cup last season.
For many of those in attendance it must have seemed like a mirage. Is that really Joe Montana?
Prime Minister Netanyahu uses analogies from the football field to relate to NFL players the Israeli situation in the Middle East.
Barkat, Kraft and sons preside over ribbon cutting • Big boost for Jerusalem’s athletic infrastructure.
By URIEL STURM
Veteran midfielder signs one-year deal in Jerusalem to join boyhood hero Ohana
Former NFL stars Joe Montana, Jim Brown, Roger Staubach among 18 "Gold Jackets" are visiting the country.
America’s most popular sport already has a foothold in Israel, and its backers aim to make it the country’s third-largest team sport.
By ALON MELAMED
Beersheba will secure the title with three matches to play with a win over the yellow- and-blue in Netanya.
Beersheba visits Petah Tikva while Mac TA hosts Mac Haifa • Beitar bounces back with win over Sakhnin.
The participation of Israel’s representatives in the conference is still under doubt as the Shin Bet.
What's coming up in the world of Israeli soccer in the next few days.
Six players declined to participate after finding out that the trip was organized by the Israeli government.
Three of the NFL players who were scheduled to arrive in Israel on Monday as part of a campaign to showcase the country’s “true face” to the world pulled out of the trip.
According to Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan, the trip is supposed to give the players a balanced picture of Israel.
The Lions and Rebels engaged in a back-and-forth battle, with quarterbacks David Abell and Chaim Aaron going toe-to-toe in a contest that was tied 22-22 at the break.
Mimer was unveiled as Beitar’s new coach on Monday, two weeks after he was fired from his position at Hapoel Kfar Saba following a 10-match winless streak.
The delegation is scheduled to hold an exhibition game against Israel’s national team in Jerusalem on February 18.
The group of 11 players will tour Israel for a week, with their trip to include visits to Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and the Dead Sea.
Yellow-and-blue claims 1-0 win over reigning champion to move within five points of first place.
The last time two teams owned by Jews met in the Super Bowl was in 2012 when the New York Giants, co-owned by Steve Tisch, defeated Kraft’s Patriots 21-17.
Reigning champion opens 10-point margin with win over Bnei Yehuda; Maccabi Haifa falls to Maccabi Petah Tikva.
Premier League leader faces Kiryat Shmona in Toto Cup final for season’s first piece of silverware.
Reigning champion opens 10-point gap over Maccabi Tel Aviv, while yellow-and-blue is held by Ashkelon.
Defending champion riding six straight league wins as it faces Kfar Saba.
Both Israeli clubs remain in contention for a place in the top two and progress to the round of 32, but can scarcely afford any more slip-ups.
Beersheba secured the victory by the halftime break, scoring four goals in the first 38 minutes of the match.
Despite falling 3-1 to Italy in Haifa in its opener, Israel put the European powerhouse under pressure and came close to leveling the score in the second half.
Hapoel entered the match at one of the lowest points in the club’s long history.
Israeli champ opens Group Stage vs Inter Milan at San Siro; Yellow-and-blue hosts Zenit Saint Petersburg
The 27-year-old from Herzliya has impressed New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and several football coaches with his outstanding abilities as a kicker.
Two American rabbis are giving the nation’s most-watched sporting event a win-win outcome.
Bachar’s boys extend unbeaten streak with 3-0 win over Acre ahead of Mac TA-Mac Haifa showdown.
It may only be Israeli soccer’s second cup competition, and least prestigious piece of silverware, but Beitar can hardly afford to be picky, not lifting any trophy since the Toto Cup in 2010.
Maccabi Tel Aviv can move back into first place with a win; Beitar settles for a draw at Hapoel Haifa.
With no points entering final group-stage clash, yellow-and-blue sets sights on upset in Kiev.
“This was a very important match for us,” said Beitar coach Drapic.
With five defeats from five matches, and a combined 1-15 goal difference, the three-time defending Israeli champion already knows it will end Group G in last place.
Yellow-and-blue crushes Bnei Yehuda 4-0 behind another brace from Zahavi.
Zahavi penalty gives 10-man yellow-and-blue victory over Mac PT; Sakhnin thrashes Hap TA 4-0.
Yehuda Weinstein said he saw no reason to suddenly enforce a law that had been ignored for decades and that nobody would be prosecuted.
Israel will be desperate to at least register a draw in Cardiff, with a loss to Wales leaving the blue-and-white requiring an unlikely victory in Brussels.
Israel squad is welcomed at the stadium by pro-Palestinian graffiti, but it maintained its composure and claimed a dramatic win.
The fans who set up Beitar Nordia Jerusalem two years ago could no longer tolerate the behavior of some boorish Beitar Jerusalem followers; Today, the future looks bright for the fledgling club.
UEFA to hand down Jerusalem punishment for last week’s violent fan outburst in Belgium; Charleroi leads 5-1.
Jerusalem suffers heavy loss in Belgium after supporters pelt pitch with flares.
Jerusalem’s 2-1 win over Kazakhs sends yellow-and-black into 2nd qualifying round.
Rochestie, who graduated from Washington State University, went undrafted in 2009 and has since played in Germany, Turkey, France, Spain, Italy and Russia.
8 Hall of Famers thrill fans during ‘Touchdown in Israel’ visit.
By DANNY GROSSMAN
It is not often that one gets the opportunity to speak to top-level athletes at all, let alone predominantly ask them about their impressions of Israel.
A top player on and off the soccer field, Imaye Taga demonstrates by example that virtue and courage are color-blind
By URI LEVY
In July, retired Iranian soccer legend Ali Karimi called on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to lift the ban on women attending matches.
By EYTAN HALON
The Palestinian Women’s National Soccer Team trains under harsh conditions in a sport that
seems to give hope and incentive for change.
By FRANZISKA KNUPPER
Voices from the excited atmosphere at the first football match in four years in Basra and how it is connected to the developing Qatar crisis
Though it no longer dominates the headlines, the Qatar crisis continues.
By MILENA RODBAN,MORGAN CARLSTON
''If FIFA wishes to truly promote “human rights” it should start by ending its own racist, discriminatory approach and instead kick terrorism out of football.''
By MAURICE HIRSCH
What drives Americans
living in Israel to stay up
all night for the game?
By MIKE GROPPER
Memes showing swastikas made out of pepperoni and a KKK member praising Papa John's 'whiteness' were also posted.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
With a tinge of guilt I convinced my youngest son to take leave of the yeshiva where he is studying and come home Sunday for a long night to watch the Super Bowl.