foreign aid

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The president is a master deal-maker and is as committed to trying to achieve the ultimate peace deal as ever but he will not tolerate falsehoods being spread about America."
By MICHAEL WILNER,GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
The endless turnover at the White House and the constant tweeting by the US president has led to feelings that chaos in Washington is damaging the ability of the US to conduct foreign policy.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Republican members of Congress are weighing legislation that would compel the PA to end the policy, or else face an aid severance.
By MICHAEL WILNER
World Vision announced on Friday that it will not receive funds from the German government because of the allegations Hamas misused funds.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,REUTERS
A two-month investigation showed that Hamas redirected tens of millions of dollars – 60 percent – of the organization’s budget to its “military" wing.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Lifestyle Editor wraps up this week’s stories: Jew spotting in Morocco, Jaffa's jewels, meat-free Morrissey.
By YONI COHEN
Digital World: Maryland business group and local firm bring Israeli cutting-edge technology to the US.
By DAVID SHAMAH
The US and the rest of the world should immediately stop all financial and military aid to the undeserving Arab and Muslim countries of the Middle East that possess an anti-American, anti-Israel and anti-democratic agenda.
By EARL COX
Small Jewish community receives food, medical supplies from humanitarian group.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Harvey was the wettest hurricane ever to make landfall in the US, and was one of the costliest storms the nation has ever endured.
The former foreign minister says Israel can "go on without American aid" before Knesset caucus on US-Israel relations.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Paul, a fierce opponent of US foreign aid who is being touted as a 2016 presidential candidate, set to make first-ever visit.
By HERB KEINON
During debate, Republican candidates vow to reassess foreign spending.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDEN
Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon: It's incumbent on the Palestinian leadership to return to the path of negotiations.
By JORDANA HORN, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
State Department: Hamas must drop demand to conduct audits of NGOs, 'NY Times' says; move comes after western diplomat threatens PA funds.
Bill which will be reviewed by the US House Appropriations Subcommittee for Foreign Operations includes $3.075 billion for Israel.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Kay Granger tells ‘Post’ that Israel’s aid should not be singled out, unilateral declaration of 'Palestine' will affect US aid to PA and UN.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Prospect of paying taxes sparks protests; poll finds only 12% think taxes are good idea.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN / THE MEDIA LINE
According to UNRWA, the United States provided more than $350 million in aid to the organization in 2017, but has cut around one third of its contributions for 2018 already.
By JTA
US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Tuesday that Washington would withhold $255 million in assistance to Pakistan.
By REUTERS
For decades, the Palestinian Authority has maintained a program that provides regular monthly stipends to men and women convicted by Israel of murder or terrorism.
Republican Senator tells Israeli audience it will be harder to be a friend to Israel if the US is "out of money."
Republican candidates propose starting all US foreign aid recipients at zero, starting conversation from there.
Ros-Lehtinen: "US taxpayer funds should not, must not be used to support those who threaten US security, interests, and vital ally, Israel.”
Palestinian gov't remains in place despite a reconciliation deal, State Department says; will review aid if new gov't formed.
Fatah has chosen alliance with violence, extremism over democratic values, group of US lawmakers say after meeting Netanyahu; "US funding can't flow to gov't with group still on foreign terrorist list."
New York Reps. Ackerman and Lowey say PA cooperation with "bloody-handed terrorist theocrats" may lead the US to withhold funding.
Japan earthquake, tsunami is world's costliest natural disaster at $300 b. in damages; 9,523 found dead and 16,094 still missing.
In letter to Appropriations and Budget c'tee, lawmakers respond to Sen. Rand Paul, saying aid to ME's only democratic nation is imperative.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
Rand Paul says foreign aid should be cut to plug US deficit; lawmakers call on Obama to pledge veto on UN resolution condemning settlements.
By HILARY LEILA KRIEGER
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sends letter to Mahmoud Abbas expressing hope that recognition will contribute to peace and security.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
“UNRWA has proven time and again to be an agency that misuses the humanitarian aid of the international community and instead supports anti-Israel propaganda," Danon said.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
International rescue unit assisted in five operations worldwide over last week.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Advocating the need for food banks throughout the world, Moon believes that this is the key element in reducing the number of hungry and malnourished people.
By SARAH LEVI
Within 24 hours of of hearing from the country’s national security adviser that Sierra Leone needed food for survivors, Israel had sent supplies expected to provide nourishment for three days.
The survey, which was released at OLAM’s annual conference in New York, is the first of its kind and looks at the field of global Jewish service.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Ayash was on a tour organized by Desert Queen, which puts together tours aboard for women.
Putting politics aside, firefighters from across the ocean and beyond the wall battled the blazes in some of the most severe fires that ever hit the country.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,ADAM RASGON
Women at the forefront of Gaza flotilla and peace march differ on approaches to activism.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Tuesday’s meeting came amid a steady erosion of both the ministry’s budget and authority. Workers did not accept Godar’s recommendations for immediate work sanctions.
Failing to object to Congress’s quadrupling of the president’s missile defense budget – which was proposed at $147m. – would have had a direct consequence on the MOU talks.
Program of emergency aid grants was prompted by an outpouring of support from Christians across the United States.
By JEREMY SHARON
According to Chinese reports, the visiting Israeli medical clowns bring the "power of humor," which has been shown to boost endorphins and speed up patient's recovery.
Israeli Agritech Exhibition attracts 35,000 people from 117 countries
By SHARON UDASIN
Abbas needs to stop paying terrorists’ salaries right now, says Malcolm Hoenlein; Morton Klein says ZOA speaking with congressmen.
The idea of starting Israel at zero damages the long-standing bond the two countries share.
By CONGRESSMAN STEVE ROTHMAN
Trump did not specify what level of support Lebanon would receive from the United States.
Republicans have called the president's proposal 'dead on arrival'
Lindsey Graham tells the ‘Post’ that Netanyahu offended him by signing military aid package with Obama.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Hoda Muthana made contact with militants through social media and had been distancing herself from other Muslims in Hoover for more a year before leaving.
British security services estimate some 600 Britons have gone to Syria or Iraq to join militant groups, including the man known as "Jihadi John," who has appeared in several Islamic State beheading videos.
Deputy PM Bozdag: “Turkey is no longer the hand that receives, but the hand that gives.”
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON AND REUTERS
Talks aim to solve budget impasse amid debt crisis; freeze of $150 million in US aid hits economy hard; unions, employers balk at austerity.
US State Department official says Washington to provide "more immediate benefits" to Egyptians after elections.
Palestinian Authority PM says cost-cutting measures needed to cut $1.1b. deficit; officials say more than $150m. of US aid frozen.
Palestinian PM says he plans to declare statehood by summer, following a construction boom and higher stock prices.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE
Body charged within managing aid bringing Israeli companies into seminars, helping them get contacts, Comptroller report shows.
Voices on both sides are increasingly saying it may be time to end US aid to Israel.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The Republican senator from Kentucky said it was “none of our business” whether Israel “builds new neighborhoods in east Jerusalem or withdraws from the Golan Heights, and the US should not tell Israel how to defend itself.”
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
We don’t need Obama to come to Jerusalem to convince the people of Israel of his good intentions.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Giving money to the PA supposedly supports the cause of peace and therefore is considered sacrosanct in the West, even though the PA isn’t negotiating for peace.
By BARRY RUBIN
Government must issue new policy supporting cutting off foreign aid to Palestinians, stop transferring tax revenues if status upgraded at UN.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Trump victory likely to bring volatility on every front.
By ILAN EVYATAR