freedom of religion in israel

Although the doors to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre have been closed in past, Safadi said the church was closed “for the first time in over 1,000 years."
By HERB KEINON
Religious leaders of different faiths join Rivlin in condemning violence, terror and incitement.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
A platform for Jerusalem Post readers to share their thoughts on religion, life, culture, and more.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Jews, Muslims, Christians living in freedom in the Holy Land, FrontPage's Joseph Puder writes.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
The body searches were described as “belittling in the extreme” and “humiliating.”
By JEREMY SHARON
The Knesset bill would prevent the Reform and Conservative movements from using public mikvaot for conversion ceremonies.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The state conversion course comprises 400 study hours, and conversion candidates in Russia and Ukraine would be able to complete as many as 180 hours before coming to Israel.
To pull myself together, I play my favorite game: trying to find something,
anything, one teeny little positive thing about the fact that my husband is dead.
By PAMELA PELED
The Court of Justice (ECJ) gave a joined judgment in the cases of two women, in France and Belgium, who were dismissed for refusing to remove headscarves.
By REUTERS
Shas chairman says political reality would likely rule out a coalition involving Shas and Yesh Atid.
The 'separate communities' clause in the bill says that ''the state has the right to allow a community, including of one religion or nationality to establish a separate communal town.”
By LAHAV HARKOV
Haredi MKs vow legislative override.
While attacking the religious-Zionist community, the minister took particular aim at the Tzohar rabbinical association which has gained great popularity with traditional and secular Israelis
Government figures have hit back at the torrent of condemnation it has faced over the cancellation of the Western Wall agreement.
On Sunday, the cabinet overturned a January 2016 decision that would have created a prayer space at the Western Wall for men and women to pray together.
By BENJAMIN DUKAS
As a contentious debate over conversion recognition flares, take a look at some high-profile converts who have struggled with the policies of the ultra-Orthodox Chief Rabbinate.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
The ruling comes more than three years after the Tel Aviv municipal authority first approved a new bylaw legalizing the opening of such stores.
Defense Minister Liberman called for a boycott against Haaretz, Israel's sixth-largest Hebrew daily newspaper.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Leaving issues of religion and state to an ultra-Orthodox monopoly is leading to
estrangement between Israel and the Diaspora. New arrangements must be reached.
By YEDIDIA STERN
The MK’s bill says that there is a need to define the prayer areas of the Western Wall, the authority to conduct prayer services and to “prevent offending the sensitivities of the worshippers."
Official calls legislation a "disaster abroad but necessity here."
Although the ministry now appears willing to start making such appointments once again it is unclear how it will overcome this legal obstacle.
Shas chairman questions why Reform, Conservatives have no attachment to Western Wall. Comments termed “ugly and crass” by Reform leader.
The male volunteers lead the services, and at least ten are sent to every community to ensure there is a minyan.
Yitzhak Yosef: It’s a shame judges are involving themselves with Halacha.
Organizer: It’s time to think about the relationship between humans and animals.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
‘Metro’ takes a look back on how Israel has fared on key issues such as ‘mikvaot,’ Shabbat in the public sphere, conversions and marriage/ divorce – and the work still left to be done.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
A 2008 agreement stating that conversions approved by the the Beth Din of America would be recognized as valid in Israel, but the compromise has been slowly unraveling ever since.
The religious and secular public has become weary with constant rhetorical attacks by figures such as Rabbis Shmuel Eliyahu, Shlomo Aviner and others against liberal ideas and notions of pluralism.
"We are Jewish but not religious, so have a right to stay open during Shabbat," says merchant.
Forty-three percent of the respondents said that wearing trousers was fine, whereas 57% said it was inappropriate and dangerous.
A series of challenges to the monopoly of Israel’s state rabbinate may threaten stability of government
By NOGA TARNOPOLSKY/THE MEDIA LINE
Slowly but surely, the conflict between democratic rights, and the legally enshrined monopoly of one Jewish denomination over religious life in Israel is being chipped away.
Despite the haredi opposition, several of the ultra-Orthodox council representatives absented themselves from the vote.
The bill passed a preliminary reading last week and has been put forward by haredi parties in the Knesset.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,JEREMY SHARON
It is likely therefore that the rabbi’s letter is intended as a way of distancing himself from the plan, which he reluctantly agreed to during indirect negotiations.
Movement leaders and prayer participants recited the shehecheyanu blessing, a prayer traditionally recited at a time of the celebration of a special occasion.
Approximately 5,000 people per year encounter problems registering for marriage and are required to clarify their Jewish status with the rabbinical courts.
Beit Jamal has been targeted in "Price tag" attacks in the past.
The woman is one of a small number of women in Jerusalem who does not wish to be naked in the presence of another woman when immersing.
“There is clearly a growing, solid, overwhelming majority of Israelis who are unhappy about the way religion and state are linked and impacting the lives of individuals and the state."
By JTA
Lapid says the Likud party has in effect agreed to reverse all the reforms enacted during the last government to integrate haredi men into the military.
A multidisciplinary festival attempts to answer the question of whether a city based on diverse spiritual and religious values can create a civil society in which these differences are set aside.
By MORDECHAI BECK
Until now, businesses open on Shabbat received small fines, allowing those who could afford them to remain open.
The fight against dehumanization is not an easy one. But it has an unexpectedly easy first step: considering, regarding another place and people: “what you see from here.”
By NOAH LIOR
Two women leave high-powered careers to follow their dreams.
By PATRICIA CARMEL
Israel Democracy Institute is concerned over what it believes is the erosion of respect for human dignity in Israel.
By inspiring love, we must attempt to express the glories of Shabbat. And love means accepting with love even those who decide to reject the laws of Shabbat.
By SHLOMO RISKIN
The rabbinate’s new database of Jewishness is already being abused and has the potential to undermine the Jewish character of Israel.
By SETH FARBER
Either way, both parties stepped on every mine and booby trap that crossed their way and the rest of the interview proceeded like a dialogue between the deaf.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Tying religion to the state invites the intervention of secular institutions, such as the Supreme Court or Knesset, to intervene in inherently religious matters.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
We must separate Halacha from politics and return the power to the people.
By ELAZAR STERN
The toxic combination of religion and politics in Israel has led to a broad estrangement of Israelis from the state institutions of religion.
By YAEL ROCKMAN
Politics need to be stripped of religion. When that happens, people will be able to enjoy the basic rights every democracy is meant to provide its citizens.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Should formal, non-Halachic forms of Jewish worship be permitted in the same space and in the presence of Orthodox worshipers?
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
"Our children can’t (or won’t) marry each other, we don’t eat in each other’s homes and we fight repeatedly to preserve a long irrelevant status quo."
By BRIAN BLUM
When the individuals accused of misconduct are politicians, it’s presumably par for the course. Politics is a dirty business and always was. But tragically, some of those accused include rabbis.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Israeli ReligioGoons mock Judaism’s ethical traditions. Their verbal violence often encourages physical violence. Their fanaticism demeans Judaism and Zionism.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
We recommend that the present government maintain that policy of keeping the question of “Who is a Jew” out of the hands of a bunch of ultra-conservative, politically connected rabbis.
The Chief Rabbinate must face the reality: Israel is not a religious state. That may be unfortunate, but it is a reality.
By DAVID J. MARTIN
In the Knesset plenum, whose verbatim minutes appear on the Knesset website within an hour of a speech being delivered, MK Bezalel Smotrich branded their religious beliefs and practices “a lie.”
Israelis society’s failure to agree on basic principles with regard to religious expression and the limits of rabbinic powers will remain a source of conflict for the foreseeableop future.
Yes, Islam is one of the three monotheistic religions, standing alongside of Judaism and Christianity, but does Islam truly represent the faith of Abraham, our common forefather?
It is time to stop thinking simply about keeping the details of the status quo, and to start thinking about a framework that will define the relationship between religion and state.
By DAN ILLOUZ
Ultra-Orthodoxy and Reform started at the same place, damning Theodor Herzl as an apostate and his gospel as heresy.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
How could this be a part of Jewish tradition? This was no better than reading tea leaves or palmistry.
At the start of the slihot liturgy, we say the following words: “We do not come before You with grace or [good] deeds, [in Your great mercy we have come before You], as poor and indigent people we knocked at Your door.”
By RABBI SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
The state has imposed upon the nation a Chief Rabbinate that is now dominated by the most extreme and obscurantist elements.
By ISI LEIBLER
When it comes to the observance of Jewish tradition, we are all pick-and-choosers about what we do or don’t do.
Commercial interests have trampled the Jewish day of rest; Two lawmakers hope to use the law to encourage cultural activities and discourage commercial activities.
By JPost Editorial
While addressing the Shabbat prohibitions and limitations – let’s not forget the need to invest in alternative, contemporary ways to enhance the positive spirit of Shabbat.
By URI REGEV
Shabbat is a reflection of the Jewish people’s unique culture and should be given substance consensually by secular and religious Israelis.
I refuse to rejoice at these enlightened religious rulings, so long as my fate remains imprisoned by religious judges.
By IRIT ROSENBLUM
This week's parashat hashavua.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
An uncompromising search for truth drives a couple to give up a spacious home and a culture of good manners in the American South.
By ALAN ROSENBAUM
Meet Pamela Peled, Tzippi Shaked and Danit Shemesh, the authors behind 'Three Ladies, Three Lattes.'
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN,THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES
On this episode of Taxicab Diplomacy, driver Oren gives his opinion on religion and the state.
By PODCAST
Hawking has previously given the impression that he is neither a strong believer nor disbeliever in a higher power.