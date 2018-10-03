gal gadot wonder woman

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"This man announced his support for the Israeli aggression against Lebanon," he said in an address. "He paid Israel from his own money... to kill your children and destroy your houses."
By REUTERS
The media and the masses disagree.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
The move came after the Oct. 21 appointment of the superhero to fight for gender equality sparked heavy criticism, with nearly 45,000 people signing an online petition.
The awards show will be held on January 2nd in Los Angeles.
By AMY SPIRO
Justin Timberlake was the scheduled presenter and self described 'arm candy' of the 21 young women who were chosen for the Women in Entertainment Mentorship Program.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
'Wonder Woman' star will receive 'Rising Star Award' at January festival.
Gal Gadot herself took part in the celebrations as well, though she didn't dress up as Wonder Woman.
The skit involves Hollywood celebrities reading aloud poorly written statements from critics found on Twitter.
Jpost's editorial board compiled the annual ranking of the movers and shakers of the Jewish world.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
While Gadot never seems to get political and steers clear of controversy, she certainly doesn’t try to hide her Israeli and Jewish heritage.
The late-night host will make his first trip this September.
The Wonder Woman actress was nominated for favorite movie actress.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s role on 'The Simpsons' is just the latest in her rise to Hollywood fame.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot responds to fans disappointed by "Wonder Woman"'s Academy Awards snub.
The movie theater will open with a showing of Israeli director Eran Riklis's new movie "Shelter."
The boycott is due to ‘Schindler’s List’ being partially filmed in Israel
Elie Saab deletes Instagram post touting Israeli actress’s look after complaints.
Also last week, the American Film Institute named Wonder Woman one of its top 10 films of the year. The movies will be honored at a special AFI luncheon on January 5.
The viral campaign built all in Arabic has a very specific focus on Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s nationality and role as Wonder Woman.
The SNL star was quite taken with the Israeli actress when she hosted show.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
In spite of negative reviews of new superhero film, critics call Gal Gadot its shining star
President receives warm hug from 'Wonder Woman' actress on red carpet
Israeli actress Gal Gadot took to Twitter to celebrate.
DC Comics getting ready for new film with 'Wonder Woman' week.
Gal Gadot wows Comic-Con, teasing her next appearance in the Justice League film.
As rumors swirl, film continues to buzz at box office and Gal Gadot visits Comic-Con.
A path could be paved for millions of Israeli and Palestinian wonder women and wonder men to nurture the natural affinity that exists between the two peoples to foster love.
By GOL KALEV
Big hugs from Wonder Woman.
By ANDREW TOBIN/JTA
The Jerusalem Post gets a sneak preview of this summer’s blockbuster
By HANNAH BROWN
Gadot has a special message for her Israeli fans.
By ARIEL WHITMAN,ARIANE MANDELL
Gadot shared a photo on her Facebook page of her husband, Israeli real estate developer Yaron Varsano, holding her stomach alongside the hashtag #mommyforthesecondtime.
Warner Bros. releases first trailer for superhero movie staring Israeli actress.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Superman v Batman, Dawn of Justice comes out in theaters on Friday.
Whether it’s a new job, a new relationship or a new home in a new country, we choose how we react to different situations.
By BENITA LEVIN
Israeli comedians Yohay Sponder and Shahar Hason share their perspectives on today's trending stories.
By ASHLEY O'BRIEN
Gal Gadot joins fashion 'blackout' on the red carpet, and 'Maisel' wins big at the Golden Globes.
'It's not just me... [everyone] echoed the same sentiments'
The award was rebranded in the Israeli star's honor.
By JTA
The Israeli actress met real-life 'wonder women' for a 'People' magazine photoshoot.
'LATimes' exposé comes just days after producer honored by JNF
Kelly Clarkson is proud that her daughter can grow up in world with a princess famous for strength.
"They have me eating hummus in every sketch."
The model-actress-superstar-superhero is on the cover of the biggest issue of the year.
Think you know all there is to know about the hottest Israeli actress and star of Wonder Woman? Take our quiz and find out.
Judaism was the groundbreaking religion when it comes to values of social justice, solidarity and liberation.
By LIAT COLLINS
The public expenditure on hasbara in Israel is well over a billion shekels a year, divided among a large number of government-funded organizations, ministries and programs.
By MATAN CHAIM
Our heroine is ready, able and determined to save the world.
By BARBARA SOFER
WONDERWOMAN MAY be banned in Lebanon and Ramallah, but last night a group of approximately 130 women went to Cinema City Jerusalem for a special screening.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Gadot’s popularity in the world triggers so much pride precisely because Israelis are so used to experiencing the opposite.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Wonder Woman's slow but steady growth has given it a new title: the biggest non-sequel superhero movie ever.
The Oscar nomination is a long shot for a comic book film.
When a young fan is overcome by tears when meeting her heroine, Gal Gadot saves the day by graciously comforting her.
Tunisia joins Lebanon in the ban on the DC Comics mega-blockbuster because of leading lady Gal Gadot's Israeli background.
Test your news knowledge with a quiz on two of this week's most popular topics: Gal Gadot and Qatar.
Is it a great movie review, or the greatest movie review?
Lebanon has reportedly decided to ban the film over the nationality of its leading lady, Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot.
Tel Aviv is celebrating the Wonder Woman star ahead of the film's Israeli premiere.
Israeli supermodel tells Jimmy Fallon how she found out she got the role as 'Wonder Woman.'
How ‘Wonder Woman’ has pushed Bar Refaeli off the Israeli pedestal
The startup nation has been working on overdrive lately.
By ANDREW TOBIN / JTA
Wonder Woman and The Transporter moved from the silver screen to the sports arena for Israel-based Wix.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
A full-length Wonder Woman movie starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot is scheduled for release by Warner Bros in June 2017.
By ASHER WEBER,REUTERS
Gadot says movie goers will "see her coming of age, the entire history, what's her mission."
The Israeli actress opens up about how she does it all as a real-life Wonderwoman.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The studio cited "creative differences" as the reason director Michelle MacLaren has left the production
Film starring Israeli actress set to premiere in 2017.