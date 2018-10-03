03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Brazilian artist and photographer Vik Muniz opens up about his signature style, collaborating with kids and why art is a powerful tool.
By BARRY DAVIS
Can art galleries be profitable? A tour of the country’s leading exhibition spaces was not encouraging
By ORI ALON
The artists of the pioneering Agrippas 12 are creating an open space in Jerusalem
By SARINA PENN
David Tartakover takes luggage to a whole new level in his latest exhibition, ‘I Packed Alone.’
By LAUREN IZSO
An exhibition of posters and documents chronicles AWIS’s 70 years of support.
The exhibition of Henry Diltz’s album covers and snapshots of music legends chronicles the history of 1970s West Coast rock.
By DAVID BRINN
There are some places, which are highly photogenic and seem never to look bad no matter when they are photographed. The Old City of Jerusalem is one such place.
By YEHOSHUA HALEVI
Working Class Heroes: Through black and white photography and a touch of oil paint, two Israeli artists transform the 'unhopeful' into superheros.
By LEADEL.NET
National treasure undergoes $100m. facelift.
A TA gallery is staging a Christo exhibition.
Aftermath of strikes in Gaza; Grad rockets in Beersheba; relatives mourn victims of violence; armored vehicles patrol border.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Le Musée d’Israël vous propose une visite pour le moins originale. Guidés par les énigmes de Métatron, vous devrez aider une jeune conservatrice désemparée pour ne pas vous retrouver bloqués.
By NATHALIE BLAU
Elle fait partie de ces autodidactes devenus fers-de-lance de la créativité contemporaine.
Mais Else, c’est aussi l’histoire d’une peintre franco-israélienne, qui a su faire de son sionisme une force résolument motrice
Nichée au sommet des vertes collines de Galilée, Tsfat la pittoresque abrite une insolite galerie de bougies, célèbre pour le talent et la créativité de ses artisans
By SIMCHA CHAIRSKY
Jewish culture news worldwide: Bloggers say don't be nice; Madonna's son's Bar Mitzva.
By LAHAV HARKOV
View: Shots from around the country, snapped by 'The Jerusalem Post' photographer, Marc Israel Sellem; send in your caption ideas!
A new art gallery offers top notch art at affordable prices.
Contemporary Art in Jerusalem is a fresh and innovative project that offers art tours in the captial, introducing tour-goers to the city's diverse art scene.
By DEBBIE KANDEL
Artist Mindy Weisel’s paintings, influenced by her parents’ experiences during the Shoah, reveal layers of love and beauty.
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
There is a generous array of largely pencil- and graphite- based items currently on display at the Jerusalem Artists’ House, as part of the sixth edition of the drawing biennale.
Barbur extends its activities beyond art exhibitions.
By PEGGY CIDOR
There is more to the stacks than initially meets the eye.
A gallery in the haredi neighborhood of Mekor Baruch is experiencing a revival.
Bezalel-trained Yohanan Lakicevic exhibits his dry yet charming renderings of Israeli retirement.
Jerusalem artist Yoram Raanan exhibits at the Heichal Shlomo Museum of Jewish Art.
By SARAH YEHUDIT SCHNEIDER
Part gallery, part museum, the Jerusalem Artists’ House is one of the few places that show relatively unknown artists.
The non-profit Yaffo 23 gallery, an extension of the Bezalel Academy of Art and Design, is free to implement its real goal: commissioning and displaying artworks.
By GRAHAM LAWSON
The arts and design academy is showcasing its alumni’s work across the US.
In an unlikely bid, several art and cultural centers are trying to enhance east Jerusalem's cultural scene.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Ersatz bomb shelter displayed in Long Island.
By JORDANA HORN
"Between me and you, between us and them," one contemporary songwriter writes, "without a border, there are no limits to anything."
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Masha Zuslam's lawyer claims that the city eviction notice is due to his hosting of a left-wing lecture from the NGO Breaking the Silence.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Originally from Saint Petersburg in the former Soviet Union, The 32-year-old photographer immigrated to Israel in 1991 and grew up in Beer Sheba in a housing bloc designed in the Brutalist style.
By SARAH LEVI
Ella Rothschild’s new piece leaves viewers feeling anything but high and dry.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
"After years of debate and delay, we are beginning to move forward, and to position Israel as a natural gas super power in the region," Steinitz said on Wednesday.
By SHARON UDASIN
For Israeli painter Dafna Alon, there is no substitute for life experience,
as is evidenced in her new work on exhibit in Tel Aviv
Third-generation art gallery owner MenachemSafrai runs the family business in Israel, but also brings its comprehensive exhibits to various US communities.
Artists are going it alone and taking over the management of galleries.
By BERNARD DICHEK
Shoedei Yam, a new Jerusalem gallery, presents art with attitude, sense of history.
By SAMUEL THORPE
Three Israeli women artists examine and challenge our notions of beauty.
28 leading hot-air balloon crews from around the world gather at largest ever such event held in the Gilboa.
The ever-wandering Jew in the Asian marketplace
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Chabba Gallery is a unique art gallery in Herzliya.
By MIRIAM KRESH
Art to reflect Tel Aviv's colorful personality.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Aharon Farkash, who operates the Jaffa-based Farkash Gallery, wandered into her studio and instantly fell in love with her art.
“Simulation” features photographs of nearly 25 women of all ages and backgrounds, and will be on display at Jaffa Art Gallery starting August 11.
By KATHERINE KEENAN
The exhibition looks at the gray areas between physical, cultural and conceptual interfaces.
“The manikins share the space with the viewer, and this helps them become uncanny.”
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
Working through deep emotions – via hats.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Viewers can take a lot from this show in terms of the strength of the human spirit and the ability to constantly grow and evolve personally, creatively and spiritually.
The colorful collection of artwork conveys the stories of the patients’ road to recovery and further serves as a vehicle for patients to release emotions.
By SHAINA OPPENHEIMER
The briefest of glimpses of one of the 20 items in that adorn the well-lit gallery display area will reveal that El-Natan was not just any artist
There is a ton included in the festival program, which should keep the photography enthusiast, and all and sundry, happily engaged.
Beit Hatfutsot’s study of Alfred Dreyfus provides Jews today with food for thought.
With a new exhibition at Tel Aviv’s Julie M. Gallery, Anat Betzer talks about her unusual move from conceptual art to painting
Lev Hadera Mall is launching an exhibition entitled “Our Hadera – Hadera of Old” featuring photographs, documents, objects and memorabilia of the city’s first 60 years.
Smorgasbord of artistic work goes on display next week in more than 60 galleries, museums across TA for three-day cultural extravaganza.
A mixed-media exhibit called ‘.WORLD’ now in Tel Aviv showcasing the works of 14
international and Israeli artists aims to educate the public about the importance of art.
Consisting almost entirely of video art – with one notable exception –
the ‘Prolonged Exposure,’ exhibition at Tel Aviv’s Center for Contemporary Arts will fascinate almost everyone.
Former IAF commander Dan Mokady has been collecting one vintage airplane after another. They will form Israel’s first civilian aircraft gallery.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN/ISRAEL21C
A visual account of Katsav's day of reckoning: Tel Aviv District Court on Tuesday sentenced former president to seven years in prison.
As most Israelis experience inconveniences of winter season's first storm, some photos show some beautiful scenes from nature gone wild.
Though J'lem is most renowned for its ancient and religious art, the city also offers a vibrant contemporary art scene.
By LOREN MINSKY/ ITRAVELJERUSALEM.COM TEAM