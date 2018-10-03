03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Barman Nimrod loves the all-inclusive atmosphere and colorful crowds at TA’s legendary gay bar Evita.
By YONI COHEN
Kevin Wilshaw publicly denounces the movement he supported for decades.
By AMY SPIRO
As Israel celebrates Pride, this list celebrates the Jewish stars of drag.
By ARIANE MANDELL
The Russian opposition newspaper Novaya Gazeta reported earlier this month that at least 100 gay men had been arrested and three were killed in Chechnya.
By JTA
The pair were punched and hit with bottles outside pub.
Bishop Seraphim of Piraeus says the Greek government is controlled by Jews.
The goal of the meeting is for LGBT leaders to tell Feiglin their views on key issues pertaining to their community.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
If MK Michaeli had it her way, media would focus on work she has done to lower price of school textbooks.
Just days after MK comments perceived as anti-gay, MK Ariel says IDF should not draft from LGBTQ community as it "distracts army."
By YONI DAYAN
Rivlin slammed for saying Israel is not ready for gay marriage at gay pride conference in Knesset.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Following 'Post' report that Likud activist would meet with group, Feiglin goes back on decision, says meeting would have given legitimacy he doesn't want to give.
Leader Evan Cohen says of Manhigut Yehudit head Feiglin: ‘He’s probably a lot more liberal than people would like to believe.’
Après la polémique suscitée par les paroles du rav, le Grand Rabbinat entend respecter chaque individu sans distinction aucune
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Depuis le meurtre de la jeune Shira Banki lors de la Gay Pride 2015, les organisations LGBT profitent d’un plus large consensus au sein de la population et misent sur le dialogue tous azimuts
By ARIEL DOMINIQUE HENDELMAN
Ils ont pris leurs quartiers dans l’un des lieux les plus chauds de Jérusalem : les travestis et leur spectacle coloré attirent aussi bien religieux que laïcs.
By JEFF MOSCOWITZ
This week: Obama makes a DREAM come true, but lets hecklers get under his skin; Republicans give Obama the Charlie Brown treatment.
By NIV ELIS
In honor of TA Pride, a look back at the triumphs and tragedies that have shaped the LGBT community in Israel.
Thousands of tourists expected to attend this year's event which will focus on periphery's link with Tel Aviv.
After Obama endorsed same-sex marriage, he immediately had his orthodox chief of staff give heads-up to Orthodox Union.
By JTA / RON KAMPEAS
11 years after Durban conference legitimized BDS movement, time has come to bury its deceits once and for all.
By BEN COHEN / JOINTMEDIA NEWS SERVICE
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
A state-launched plan included the opening of additional AIDS testing centers, distribution of prophylactics and media campaigns on the Internet.
Israeli statistics on AIDS show there is no justification for policy, lawmaker says.
Presently, adoption is open for Israelis in only three countries: Russia, two Muslim republics formerly part of the Soviet Union, and all three countries forbid gays from adopting.
By PEGGY CIDOR
The Women’s Gathering’s new monthly lecture series tackles LGBT life-cycle issues.
A meeting on LGBT issues makes history in Jerusalem.
Currently, Indonesian law does not regulate homosexuality, except in the ultra-conservative Islamic province of Aceh.
By REUTERS
The 38-year-old Leo Varadkar, a son of immigrants, is already drawing comparisons to Canda's Trudeau and France's Macron.
Around 5000 men who were convicted of homosexuality during the Nazi-era are still alive today.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
New mosque will not segregate men from women and will conduct joint gender prayers, Turkish daily 'Hurriyet' reports.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Security authorities reportedly perform anal probes on detainees; unknown number released after exam.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
The latest spat between the countries that share a religion but have sharply different political systems is part of wider diplomatic tensions.
Under the Iranian legal system, 8 crimes including murder, rape, drug trafficking and sodomy can be capital offenses.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL AND JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Muslim spiritual leader offers blessing to French-Algerian, his South African partner during ceremony outside Paris.
LGBT rights activist and nightlife fixture Imri Kalman is the sixth person in the race.
MK Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) said: “I understand that caution is being taken, but in the current era, the attitude toward the LGBT community has changed.”
Ofer Erez is the first openly transgender to head an Israeli organization.
By UDI SHAHAM
The state says it will introduce the new legislation by June 2018.
The Association for Civil Rights in Israel petitioned the court in February.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Thousands of Israelis gathered in the capitol on Thursday for the Jerusalem Gay Pride parade.
The ministry has notified the court that it is reviewing a "new evaluation" of the hot-button issue of gay adoption.
Activist says same-sex family is considered "suspicious, problematic."
By KAYLA STEINBERG,BENJAMIN DUKAS
"Even in the midst of Pride we must work on behalf of our brothers and sisters in Chechnya."
“The gulf between the Israeli public will and the government’s policies is widening.”
By JEREMY SHARON
Where to be and when!
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Around 30,000 tourists arrived for last year’s parade and some 200,000 participated.
With alcohol aplenty, Evita is promising "a journey you won't soon forget."
Tel Aviv is renowned worldwide for its gay-friendly festivities during pride week, and this year the focus will be on bisexual identity.
His comments were denounced by several senior political leaders, and senior figures in the IDF and defense ministry, as well as gay rights groups and other public figures.
Gili Mosinzon, the 37-year-old small forward of Maccabi Bat Yam, published a revealing Facebook post on Thursday, Israel’s 68th birthday.
Russian authorities deny that Hovi Star's sexual orientation was connected to the incident which took place at passport control.
"In the moment of truth the party said in a statement, the government abandoned the marginalized group by opposing the very laws presented to strengthen it."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Opposition calls out coalition politicians who spoke in favor of gay rights but voted against them.
Task Force director: Canceling the reception was a mistake; we deeply offended many people.
Amir Ohana sworn in to Knesset.
A conscious decision not to produce Jewish descendants is lamentable and means that liberal Judaism will have fewer stakeholders in the future
By AMIEL UNGAR
'The Purim Superhero' is story of young boy whose dilemma over which Purim costume to pick is solved with help of his 2 dads.
By SAM SOKOL
French president invites religious leaders to Elysee Palace ahead of planned protests against law allowing same-sex marriage.
Aharon Lichtenstein, dean of Yeshivat Har Etzion, calls for tolerance of homosexuality in light of its “unfortunate” prevalence.
Gad Beck, a resistance fighter during World War II, passes away in Berlin days before his 89th birthday.
“I feel like I’ve wasted years of my life worrying that it would alienate the community I dedicated my life to,” rapper tells 'Out' magazine.
Schechter Rabbinical Seminary announces acceptance of gay, lesbian students for ordination, ending bitter feud.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Board of Trustees of the Schechter Rabbinical Seminary votes to accept gay and lesbian students for ordination.
Vincent Autin and Bruno Boileau to "Honeymoon" in Tel Aviv; couple invited by Tel Aviv's Global & Tourism Company.
Roy Freeman, founder of Facebook group LGBT Olim, wants to make sure English speakers feel part of Israel's gay community.
20,000 foreign tourists expected to arrive; Bar Refaeli to host huge party on beach after parade; pride flags hung throughout city.
Video features song written by Doron Medli and performed by singer Omer Adam; Pride events to kick off officially on June 2.
Leah Lax, harboring a secret, held deeply contradictory feelings about her marriage and her community. In the end, she walked away from them both.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
Despite the film’s racy title and director Michael Lucas’s ‘adult’ film background, ‘Undressing Israel’ is a strictly clothes-on affair
"Don’t expect him to attend a pride parade,"says community leader Shai Doitch after gay groups met with MK Moshe Feiglin.
Thousands of tourists are expected to attend this year’s gay pride
parade, which will focus on the periphery’s link with Tel Aviv.
Gay men in Egypt are frequently arrested and typically charged with debauchery, immorality or blasphemy.
The North African country still punishes homosexuality with a three-year prison sentence.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Pride Month falls during Ramadan, which has made it difficult to organize some events.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
German officials investigating noticed the intelligence agent's user name in an online chatroom was the same as an adult entertainment actor's stage name.
Online dating platforms, such as Grindr, are jeopardizing the safety of the conservative Muslim country's homosexual population, according to local lifestyle media.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Arab Spring, Internet encourage more openness.
By SHERIF ELHELWA/THE MEDIA LINE
Leading ayatollah says homosexuals worse than dogs and pigs; gay activists says actions remove Iran from community of civilized nations.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JPOST CORRESPONDENT
Attorney-general agrees to game-changing policy for homosexual parenthood of child born through surrogacy.
The group, Havruta, aims to provide forum that is comfortable for members of the gay religious community.
In discussion with LGBT community, Likud MK says he will support protection of LGBT "human rights," but not "values."
Yair Netanyahu, Naftali Bennett and surprisingly Yacimovich also featured by gay magazine F.O.D. ahead of elections.
J'lem displays gay pride as LGBT community marches; haredim counter-protest: Israel's holy land, not homo land.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
Right-wing activists vow to bring live donkeys to protest the "bestiality" of parade; 5,000 expected to attend.
Yisrael Beytenu apologizes after saying most gays sexually abused as children, commit suicide at 40.
Yisrael Beytenu MK says most gays sexually abused as children, commit suicide at 40; party distances itself from comments.
By DANIEL CLINTON
International tourists soak up the atmosphere before Tel Aviv Gay Pride Parade.
In honor of Tel Aviv Gay Pride, series of photos depicts scenes of pride across the country.
Umm al-Fahem resident convicted of beating, threatening two men in Or Yehuda because of their sexual orientation.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
Mk Nitzan Horowitz delays bill prohibiting discrimination based on sexual orientation to allow LGBT groups to lobby.
New bill, proposed by Meretz MK, would seek to prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation.
Clearly not all Muslims accept the anti gay teachings of their faith, and even if they do, most do no act on them. Omar Mateen may, however, be one of those who took these instructions literally.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
Soon the winds of change that have swept across America and much of Europe will arrive at our shores.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Given the rise of hostility towards LGBTs in these elections, it is imperative that the gay community act as one in order to safeguard its
way of life, its rights and its status as equal members of society.
By ILAN MANOR
Obama comes out in favor of gay marriage, Romney fights bullying charges, Bristol Palin takes swipe at ‘Glee.’