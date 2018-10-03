03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
At Geneva UN protest, World Jewish Congress CEO Robert Singer says members on the council "point fingers at Israel to deflect attention from their own disturbing human rights record back home."
By SAM SOKOL
The government of Israel has refused to cooperate with the three-member panel, headed by Canadian legal expert William Schabas.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
French Senate narrowly recommends recognizing 'Palestine;' Denmark likely to be first European country to buck trend.
By HERB KEINON
Even prior to the Gaza operation, the Justice Ministry decided to send a higher-ranking delegation to meeting than usual, to show UN bodies its commitment to human rights.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Israel is the only country at the United Nations, which is debated by the Human Rights Council at every session.
"Seated Man with a Cane," a highly valuable painting by Amedeo Modigliani, was revealed to be owned as an offshore asset.
By JTA
Guardian state of conventions says accepts Abbas's application to treaties on conduct of war.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Peace effort is plagued with low expectations that any progress can be made to pause the bloodshed.
By MAYA SHWAYDER,Michael Wilner
US demands Iran publicly accept Geneva communique.
By Michael Wilner,MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CO
This is the second time Israel will assume rotating role to head UN-linked Conference on Disarmament.
New round of talks will be first after interim deal goes into effect later this month; will include six world powers, Iranian FM Zarif.
By REUTERS
Third round of negotiations on Iran's nuclear program to resume in Geneva on Monday, with final-status deal not yet on agenda.
By MICHAEL WILNER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Agreement appears to be another step in America's flight from the Middle East rather than a genuine effort to stop Iran's rush to nuclear weapons.
By ZVI MAZEL
Diskin calls for settlement freeze outside main blocs, to stop settlement growth from getting out of control.
Israeli official sees move as beginning of "normalization" of relations between Israel, UN bodies in Geneva.
US president approved final language on American side of accord reached in Geneva; Obama seeking to use deal as legacy-shaping foreign policy accomplishment at time of low domestic approval ratings.
Administration 'understands' Israel's skepticism; Republicans also express concern.
Iranian FM announces historic agreement has been reached; Obama deems deal "most significant and tangible progress" since he took office; Rouhani applauds agreement, but Zarif still insists on "inalienable right to enrich."
By MICHAEL WILNER, JPOST.COM STAFF
Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi tells media only a few disagreements stand in the way of a deal, but continues to insist on Islamic Republic's right to enrich uranium; talks expected to run into Sunday.
Not since the prime minister's response to Obama’s 2011 comments about 1967 lines as the baseline for peace talks has Netanyahu responded with such irritation to US policies as he did to John Kerry's comments on Israeli TV.
L’Iran et les puissances occidentales ont signé un plan d’action conjointe. Mais sa mise en place risque d'être compliquée.
By SARAH BLUM, FREDERIK DAHL ET ARIEL BEN-SALOMON
Si l’optimisme est de rigueur pour les Occidentaux, Israël est plus que jamais inquiet après l’accord de Genève.
By SARAH BLUM
Tehran quietly secured sanctions relief that could have a direct and immediate impact on ordinary Iranians.
By HENRY ROME
Thirty-four countries stood up to speak during the debate on Monday at the 35th session in Geneva, but none of them represented Western countries, save for South Africa.
Authorities confirm computers were seized days after investigation first launched.
US representatives say country should do better in police treatment of minorities.
The key takeaway for the P5 plus 1, based on the new economic data, is to internalize the plummeting oil price as a lever of pressure to secure massive concessions from Iran.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
If the US managed to properly predict Iranian reactions and consequences to its interference, it could better maneuver around Iranian aggression in the region outside of the nuclear issue.
US: No place for Assad in future regime; "The right to lead a country does not come from torture," says Kerry, as the two parties meet for the first time since beginning of Syrian conflict.
By Michael Wilner,MAYA SHWAYDER
Another Geneva councilman calls for cancelation of Hanukka event in the city, saying it's against Swiss law.
By JTA, JPOST.COM STAFF
Europe has consistently been one of Iran’s largest trade partners, with bilateral trade reaching over 20b. euros.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
4 countries with questionable records elected to 47-seat council.
Atomic watchdog says an additional 1 million euros is needed in order to properly oversee four-month extension of deal.
Islamic Republic says negotiations over its disputed nuclear program may need to be extended by six months if July 20 deadline is not met.
By MICHAEL WILNER,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Military intelligence chief analyst Brig.-Gen. Itai Brun voices cautious optimism over possibility that Tehran and world powers are edging toward signing of final-status nuclear deal within the year.
Washington decides to hold meeting with Iranian official on Monday, Tuesday in apparent bid to break deadlock in wider nuclear negotiations.
Unfreezing of Iranian assets as part of nuclear deal; eventually Tehran will have access to full $4.2 billion as part of sanctions relief.
Senator McCain and Secretary Clinton offer different perspectives on new sanctions legislation; Zarif says it would be a 'disaster' if talks fail.
By Michael Wilner
Funds unfrozen in first phase, others to be distributed throughout six-month period; Zarif says Iran not willing to give up centrifuge research.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Iran has about $100 billion in assets all together; first phase of deal implementation, lifting some sanctions, to give access to limited portion.
Bill calls for enrichment up to 60%; at least 218 of 390 Iranian MPs express support for legislation.
Geneva talks freeze over new model of advanced nuclear centrifuge Iran says it has installed.
By MICHAEL WILNER AND REUTERS
Iran, P5+1 reach a "mutual understanding" on date to start enforcing the interim deal, pending approval of countries' leaders.
By HERB KEINON AND REUTERS
Khamenei adviser: Iran should negotiate with each of the six world powers separately; talks to resume with P5+1 Dec. 30.
Iran's Deputy FM Araqchi tells state-run TV that technical talks, which resumed Thursday, are set to continue Sunday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
Iranian FM says Tehran will provide a "proper, calculated, purposeful and smart response" to "improper measures" taken by the US.
IAEA inspectors visit heavy water production plant for first time in more than two years; increased transparency is result of interim deal.
Iranian deputy FM warns deal not legally binding and Iran has right to undo it if world powers fail to hold up their end of the bargain.
'Sunday Times' quotes Israeli defense sources as saying Jerusalem wants to discredit Geneva deal by finding evidence of Iranian duplicity.
In anticipation of sanctions relief, Russian oil giant expresses interest in resuming ties, India pushes Iranian port project.
Laurent Fabius gave radio interview saying such a move would gain little understanding; Israeli official: Jerusalem will continue efforts to ensure that Tehran does not produce nuclear weapons.
Nuclear accord struck in Geneva takes high, unnecessary risks; rests on shaky foundations that could possibly lead to collapse of sanctions regime; Iran can be expected to spend next 6 month trying to divide int'l powers.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Accord signed over Iran’s nuclear program is divided into a series of “voluntary measures” by Iran, Western nations.
There is deep concern that the Geneva agreement will bolster Iran in the region; suddenly let off the ropes, Iran will once again be free to do what it can to torpedo any possible Israeli-Palestinian accommodation.
INSS chief credits Netanyahu with improvements on previous proposal draft, calls on gov't to stop talking to US through media.
Israeli official: Jerusalem will continue efforts to ensure that Tehran does not produce nuclear weapons.
Diplomatic source says crippling economic sanctions have put Iran into a position where it has no alternative but to make concessions in order to ensure the survivability of the regime.
Iranian FM Zarif: "We have reached the point of writing and it's difficult because we're insisting on Iran's national interests."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Iran says that while the sides are close to an agreement, differences remain on a few issues; China says negotiations in "final moment."
Iran FM: 90% of issues resolved so far in talks; US Secretary of State Kerry is tentatively planning to join negotiations in Switzerland, though no official confirmation, diplomats say; Russian FM Lavrov arrives in Geneva.
While Iranian FM Zarif says "considerable progress" has been made, differences persist on Tehran's insistence on "right to enrich."
As Western powers express skepticism on Iran nuclear deal, key US senators threaten new sanctions without progress.
Each side dampens down anticipation of an imminent breakthrough as sides disagree on Iran's right to enrich uranium.
US administration official says while deal is possible, it will be hard to reach; Kerry clears schedule to be available for talks.
US official: Iran nuclear deal will be "very hard" to reach during talks in Geneva this week; Zarif, Ashton to meet Thursday.
By REUTERS, JPOST.COM STAFF
Iran's supreme leader says “Zionist officials cannot be called humans"; Israeli expert: Harsh talk meant “to set stage for deal.”
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON, REUTERS
As third round of negotiations on Islamic Republic's disputed nuclear program set out, British FM Hague says remaining differences between P5+1 and Iran are narrow, historic deal is within reach; Russia confident deal can be reached.
Comments come as new round of nuclear talks with world powers begins in Geneva; accuses France of "kneeling before the Israeli regime."
Parliament would likely vote on any nuclear deal, but would be unlikely to go against wishes of Khamenei.
US secretary of state says Iran walked out on proposed deal in Geneva; says confident agreement would protect Israel.
Following accusations of grandstanding during Geneva nuke talks, French FM says Iran still has to make effort on a few points before final accord; Kerry says hopes to reach deal within months; IAEA chief arrives in Tehran.
Iran deal must force Tehran to dismantle entire nuke program, Bennett tells Fox News.
Talks to continue on Nov. 20, as split emerges in Western camp.
"Don't sell me to Rwanda."
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
A new report points out that the UN's Human Rights Council has been turning a blind eye to the activity of 40 European companies that operate in some of the world's occupied territories.
Ballet du Grand Théâtre de Genève performs in Tel Aviv.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Her portfolio includes one of the more contentious postings for an Israeli diplomat.
According to the survey two-thirds of the public believes that if a final-status agreement is not reached in the coming years, it will lead to a violent confrontation in the region.
Saudi Arabia has repeatedly struggled to make sense of US President Barack Obama’s policy on the Middle East.
By BRUCE MADDY-WEITZMAN
The Geneva agreement on Iran’s nuclear program is not necessarily a bad one for Israel’s national interests, but Iran is the true winner in the deal.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Jewish organizations in US offer mixed reactions to Geneva nuclear agreement reached between Iran, six world powers.
By MAYA SHWAYDER, JERUSALEM POST CORRESPONDENT
Arabs reactions to the Iran nuclear deal suggest that the US must work harder to allay the fears of allies and friends.
By DAVID POLLOCK
What citizens of other countries are reading about the Middle East.
By COMPILED BY THE MEDIA LINE
Fighting has slowed considerably since a fragile "cessation of hostilities agreement" brokered by the United States and Russia came into force almost two weeks ago.
The Syrian army overran a key town in the northern province of Aleppo on Tuesday.
Syrian National Council says world powers have not done enough to force President Assad to cede power.
FM Zarif also denies rumor that an Israeli representative attended the Geneva round of meetings.
After reports of over 250 Hezbollah deaths in Damascus, Syrian rebel leader urges Iran to withdraw forces and participate in upcoming discussions.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON AND REUTERS
Damascus regime says will attend planned Geneva talks to convey "wishes of the Syrian people, foremost among the elimination of terrorism".
Since the West Bank, including east Jerusalem, did not belong to Jordan in June 1967, the argument goes, there could not be an occupation.
By ANTON CAMEN
"Detection of uranium diversion from safeguarded facilities would indeed constitute evidence of a clandestine program."
By THOMAS SAETHER
For Iran’s Middle East neighbors, though talks are still in the early stages, the promised payout from Geneva cannot be underestimated: a reduction in the regional proliferation of WMD.
By OWEN KIRBY
The agreement and its preceding negotiation dynamics yet again provide worrying clues regarding the endgame of the Iranian nuclear crisis.
By RON TIRA
Make no mistake. The genocidal Islamic fundamentalists ruling Iran are contemporary Nazis, reinforced with messianic beliefs.
By ISI LEIBLER
Foreign leaders have been telling Binyamin Netanyahu to quit trying to sabotage the agreement with Iran.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The “deal” struck in Geneva will strengthen Iran’s economy, take it one step closer to becoming a nuclear power.
By TED POE
This is a regime which is a master at diplomatic sleight of hand, procrastination and duplicity.
By DOUG LAMBORN
Criticism voiced by PM, the French, the Saudis and US Democratic, Republican lawmakers have hopefully compelled the P5+1 to reconsider their priorities in negotiating with Iran.
By JPOST EDITORIAL