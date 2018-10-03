german submarines israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Fringe group posts ‘Stop JNF,’ claims ‘ethnic cleansing’ on website.
Two undercover government officials get their car stuck, and their cover blown, in what could be Mossad's least glamorous hour.
Germany cancels ship deal with Israel to safeguard its energy supplies in the Mediterranean, Merkel's decision may be linked to failed peace talks.
Many young Germans simply cannot internalize Israel’s self-defense wars against lethal anti-Semitic terroristic organizations such as Hamas, Hezbollah, and Islamic Jihad.
Former Italian PM provokes controversy by taking another swipe at Martin Schulz, the German president of the European parliament.
Without parliamentary immunity, leaking police recommendations or other evidence pertaining to a case can carry a sentence of up to 2 years.
Likud calls Ya’alon’s claims ‘obsessive, attention-seeking.’
Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon has also slammed Netanyahu for circumventing him in purchasing the submarines.
The police have an array of top suspects in their cross-hairs.
Molcho has been at Netanyahu’s side and in the thick of diplomatic activities with the Palestinians since Netanyahu took power for the first time in 1996.
This latest round of the investigation comes after police finished questioning state’s witness Miki Ganor in September.
The MoU comes amidst the ongoing investigation into corruption allegations regarding the purchase of German submarines.
Shai Brosh is suspected of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.
Sharan is suspected in bribery, fraud, breach of trust and Conspiracy to commit a crime. It was reported that the Israel Police extended his arrest in five days.
Israel’s purchase of submarines from Germany plunges the Navy into scandal.
Police question Sara Netanyahu in ‘Residence Affair.’
The Submarine Affair has engulfed top aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former top IDF officials now for months with major developments in recent weeks.
Ganor was sentenced to 1 year in jail and a NIS 10 million fine.
Detention of former top officials extended
Nearly half of Israelis think that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is corrupt,yet many think he’s most suited to be PM.
David Shimron has been a close Netanyahu associate for decades, but his recent involvement in the submarine scandal has some new information emerging.
"Let the investigation be conducted," says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The news comes shortly after several senior officials and key suspects in the case were detained and placed under house arrest.
The affair concerns the procurement of three submarines and four maritime installation protection vessels for the Israel Navy.
"I am not worried", Bitan said, "when the interrogation is looking for a state witness it means [they] had nothing earlier."
Judge hints at new developments in investigation that have not yet been made public.
Attorney David Shimron, who is Netanyahu’s personal lawyer and distant relative, was released to house arrest on Monday and questioned a second time on Tuesday.
Tuesday's detention comes after six suspects were detained for questioning on Monday.
In February, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit authorized a full-blow criminal investigation into the submarine affair.
Der Spiegel says National Security Council approves deal on condition it can be cancelled if corruption allegations are proven.
Ya’alon suggests PM put personal interests above those of the state. Netanyahu’s associates say accusations are politically motivated.
At the same time, the court said that the Attorney-General’s Office needed to be given sufficient time to investigate the issues.
The prime minister is not a suspect in the investigation.
State Attorney Shai Nitzan is expected to announce the criminal investigation, termed “Case 3000” by police, in the coming days, Channel 10 reported.
Maragalit: Netanyahu is involved with corrupt connections.
Opposition lawmakers expressed concern over the weekend that the submarine probe would be forgotten because it has been overshadowed by the fires that have struck the country.
In the defense establishment, particularly in the navy, there is concern that the affair may lead to a decision by Germany to suspend, or even cancel the submarine deal.
Mandelblit said that at the conclusion of the initial inquiry, he will decide whether to open a full-fledged criminal investigation.
Are there enough similarities between him and Ehud Olmert to torpedo his premiership?
The US twisted the company’s arm to sever business ties with the Islamic Republic because of Tehran’s illicit nuclear weapons activity.
Mandelblit, Shimron to be summoned to Knesset for questioning over scandal.
Netanyahu: "My only consideration is strengthening Israel."
Former defense chief Ya’alon calls episode ‘disturbing’
Ya'alon: Germany and Israel maintain wide-ranging security cooperation that "contributes greatly to the power of the state of Israel, and to the security of its cit
Omer Damari officially joins RB Leipzig of 2. Bundesliga in Germany; Guy Luzon officially unveiled as the new manager of Charlton Athletic.
Whether or not a Netanyahu crony interceded on behalf of a German sub manufacturer, sooner or later we’re going to have to confront the issue of lawyers and influence peddling.
Netanyahu’s manner of warding off suspicion is exemplified by what he said in the Channel 20 interview about his receipt of cigars from his wealthy friends.
Israel's German submarine affair raises questions about how the case will affect the country's defense ties throughout the world.
There is discord and instability throughout the region.
Israel advances to quarterfinals of 2014 FIL World Lacrosse Championships with 15-1 victory over 6th-ranked Germany.
