germany israel relations

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Weapons manufacturer report says it won't sell its guns to active war zones.
BILD's online editor-in-chief warned that the media attacks on Israel reveal a withdrawal from historical responsibility.
The acknowledgment by the German government is believed to be the first Federal Republic public statement that the PA aids terrorists and their families.
The university notified the Post in German and English tweets about the cancellation.
Protesters came with banners reading "Make Peace Not War" and "Free Gaza from Hamas" and held a picket line as conference attendees and demonstrators walked by.
Frank-Walter Steinmeier, in a meeting with President Reuven Rivlin, expresses commitment to Israel's security and hope that peace negotiations resume.
Foreign minister makes comments in meeting with German counterpart, says Israel won't cave to pressure.
Left-wing party cancels anti-Israel event in Bundestag following political outcry.
"It is shameful that grant money from the city was bestowed on a school that lets protests from German Jews fall on deaf ears while speakers and programs associated with BDS are welcomed."
The boycott movement targeting Israel is “deeply antisemitic and should have no place in Frankfurt,” the deputy mayor of Frankfurt said.
Politicians engulfed in anti-Israel hatred.
Through the weekend, Greeks fearful of capital controls and a run on their banks lined up to withdraw their funds.
“Antisemitism - both on the far right, and with its new mask of anti-Zionism on the far left – is rising across the globe - including in parts of Germany."
The Jerusalem Post conducted an in-depth report into the German newspaper’s coverage in 2017 of Israel and Jews.
Hezbollah operatives are also under inquiry.
New anti-Israel scandal triggers outrage among human rights NGOs.
The politician, Ralf Stegner, has previously called on Germany to stop all weapons deliveries to Israel.
Jewish groups in Germany have denounced the inflammatory book, which sold 4,000 copies during its first print run at the beginning of 2016.
The anti-BDS motion is a setback for BDS activists.
The Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions movement has for years held events targeting Israel in facilities subsidized by the Munich Municipality.
When reached for a statement, a spokesperson for Israel's Foreign Ministry declined to comment on the issue.
The 1,200 Education and Science Workers’ Union (GEW) in Oldenburg has been engulfed in an anti-Israel scandal this week because of its publication of an article calling for a total boycott of Israel.
“With the publication of this article from the field of the so-called BDS campaign, we made a big mistake,“ the chairman of the of Education and Science Workers’ Union said.
The Leipzig student resolution against BDS appears to be the first detailed academic document rejecting BDS in Germany.
"This is an ugly and outrageous demonstration of Jew hatred. This is not a university - it is a hatred factory."
The BW revelations come ahead of a slated robust anti-boycott law to protect Israel in New York State that would penalize companies for BDS activity.
"We regret if in this context the rental of our rooms for this event gave the impression that an anti-Israel event could take place," said Stephan Pleyn.
Almog Cohen, an Israeli who plays for Ingolstadt, reportedly tweeted in Hebrew after Sunday’s incident that a stadium marshal told the fans “no Jew-flags” were allowed.
Organizer Walter Hermann, 76, has protested for years against Israel on Cathedral Square with his exhibit.
In an interview published Sunday in the Berlin daily Tagesspiegel, Hadas-Handelsman echoed last week’s invitation by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
The Berliner Zeitung has apologized for publishing an anti-Semitic cartoon on its front page last week.
The Left Party’s charismatic head in the Bundestag, Gregor Gysi, threw down a gauntlet in the first week of November, with his effort to rope in leftist anti-Semitism.
“We have to stand for the existence and security of this country,” says Clemens von Goetze.
For Israeli businesses, Germany is the ideal place to enter Europe.
Israeli companies and startups are now being invited to partake in the economic boom in North Rhine-Westphalia.
2015 marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between Israel and Germany.
Germany also criticized comments made by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who referred to Israel over the weekend as a "terror state."
The measure will now be sent to the full city council for a vote where it is expected to pass.
AfD deputy chair Beatrix von Storch tells 'The Jerusalem Report' that Israel could be a role model for Germany.
"A dialogue should also consist of talks with positions that one does not share," says Green Party MP
Socialist candidates says Palestinians educated to hate Jews must understand that Germany supports Israel.
The anti-Israel movement faces growing economic warfare against it.
Critics charge Jena Mayor Albrecht Schröter with making "anti-Semitism respectable."
Relations between Germany, Europe's paymaster, and debt-ridden Greece have become particularly strained since the Jan. 25 election that swept the anti-austerity Syriza to power.
The Christian Social Union made the proposal in a draft policy paper that is due to be approved by CSU leaders on Monday.
MP's express concern over Netanyahu's rejection of a Palestinian state in remarks made before Tuesday's vote.
Israel’s relationship with the US “is strategic and not political. It should stay that way,” Herzog said.
Hamas praised the top German diplomat.
The Israel Antiquities Authority refuses to allow the scrolls to leave Israel due to Germany's decision, prompting the cancellation of a Bible Museum exhibit.
This latest round of the investigation comes after police finished questioning state’s witness Miki Ganor in September.
In a stab at the AfD, Netanyahu calls on Germany to strengthen elements owning up to responsibility for the past.
An objective observer can fathom why German elections matter for Israel.
"Hezbollah and the PFLP are murderous terrorist organizations who can't be allowed to organize, recruit supporters and fundraise in Europe.”
The Submarine Affair has engulfed top aides to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former top IDF officials now for months with major developments in recent weeks.
Judge hints at new developments in investigation that have not yet been made public.
In a statement, Netanyahu praised Kohl's "commitment to Israel's security" during his tenure as chancellor, and expressed appreciation for his "empathy" towards the Jewish state.
Having come from Yad Vashem and its grim reminders, Steinmeier termed the current relationship of mutual trust between Israel and Germany as “miraculous.”
Frank-Walter Steinmeier lays a wreath to honor Shoah victims while on official state visit to Israel.
The German president arrived to Israel Saturday night.
Outrage continues over foreign minister’s characterization of Holocaust.
Is Germany leading European support for the resolution attacking Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem?
"I don't welcome diplomats from other countries who visit Israel and at the same time meet organizations that call our soldiers war criminals," Netanyahu said in a Bild interview.
The PM’s decision to cancel a meeting with the German foreign minister is the most recent example of pushing back against what he views as shabby diplomatic treatment of Israel.
Gabriel is, of course, no stranger to slashing language that assaults Israel’s raison d’être, namely, political Zionism.
Netanyahu’s decision to open up this battle front could be seen as one more push toward a “my way or the highway” autocratic leadership type.
Netanyahu issued an ultimatum to Sigmar Gabriel the day before, saying that he will not meet with the German FM if he holds planned meeting with NGO Breaking the Silence.
Netanyahu issued an ultimatum to Gabriel the day before, saying that he will not meet with the German FM if he holds planned meeting with NGO Breaking the Silence.
The comments came as Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, headed to the region.
In the latter half of her remarks, Merkel criticized Abbas for turning to international forums to “unilaterally denounce” Israel.
Security concerns are apparently diminishing among German tourists, as terrorism extends its tentacles to Europe.
The list failed to include Sudan President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
"Netanyahu does not listen to us and the situation may only get worse with Trump," said one senior German official.
The deal is expected to be wrapped up next month in Berlin between senior officials who have secretly negotiated the details of the arrangement over the last months.
On Thursday, Yom Hashoah, Gold is to take part and speak at a memorial service at Bergen-Belsen.
Merkel has said repeatedly that the building of Jewish settlements on occupied Palestinian land is counterproductive for the goal of establishing a peaceful and lasting two-state solution.
This is not the first time the German spy agency has been outed for espionage activities.
Marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Germany and Israel, Gewandhaus Orchestra and the St. Thomas Choir will perform in Tel Aviv, Herzliya, and Jerusalem
The prime minister came under criticism last week when he did not fly home from the US following the murder of Eitam and Naama Henkin.
“Music is a language that everyone understands, and music is above politics,” says Claudia Frenzel of Wanted! International, a German company organizing the musical exchange.
PM meets German FM, who says a diplomatic “option” with the Palestinians needs to be found.
Rivlin met with German Foreign Minister Steinmeier in Munich, where in 1972 Palestinian terrorists murdered 11 Israeli Olympic athletes.
Deep security cooperation is in place between Israel and Germany, Ya'alon said, based on a common view of threats facing the countries and threats facing the Western world.
Ya'alon: Germany and Israel maintain wide-ranging security cooperation that "contributes greatly to the power of the state of Israel, and to the security of its cit
President marking 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties with Berlin
The connection between Israel and Germany has grown beyond its historical imperative, encompassing broad political, cultural, economic and military exchanges.
Steinmeier spoke of Germany's responsibility to remember its history and to "stand against injustice, against any form of xenophobia and discrimination".
B’nai B’rith World Center in Jerusalem coordinates visit to mark 50 years since the establishment of German-Israeli diplomatic relations.
The mass-circulation Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that Berlin had earmarked up to 115 million euros for the warships -- which would cost around 1 billion euros in total.
For decades, Germany was Iran's biggest trading partner in Europe. Last year, German exports to Iran rose to 2.4 billion euros in anticipation that the sanctions might be eased
Gabriel is capable of being hypercritical of his own Western culture – and of Israel – which is maliciously misrepresented in progressive circles as a colonialist power.
The two countries' relations are strained.
It’s not enough that the PFLP hasn’t been banned long ago for carrying out deadly attacks to advance its agenda of destroying the State of Israel.
With regard to “German president: Critics are not traitors’” (May 8), this is certainly true.
We would expect more sensitive behavior from a German minister, especially one who regards himself as a potential future leader of his nation.
Justice without mercy is cruel, but how was justice served by dropping the case against an Auschwitz employee indicted for 260,000 counts of accessory to murder?
Now is not the time for Israelis and Jews to exploit these terrorist attacks as a means to curry solidarity and sympathy from Western nations normally hostile to Israel.
Chancellor Merkel’s government has presented a new plan to deal with Middle Eastern newcomers that includes penalties for anyone failing to attend language and integration courses.
