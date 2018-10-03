03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
IDF soldier from Daliat el-Carmel badly beaten after leaving nightclub.
By NOAM AMIR/MAARIV HASHAVUA
A senior security source said Hezbollah was behind Tuesday's rocket attacks.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Security sources say Hezbollah behind attack; Iran tells US that Israel crossed red line, vows response
Commander of Central Command’s C4i Battalion tells ‘Post’ of technological breakthrough.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Col. Rasan Alian served as commander of Golani's Battalion 51, Reconnaissance Battalion and was deputy commander of brigade.
Unknown assailants infiltrate Naftali camp in North, tie up the soldier on guard duty and steal weapon before escaping.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Army introducing recruits to Tavor for first time; Reserve soldier: I think it’s good they’re retiring the Vietnam War-era M-16.
Eisenkot will replace Maj.-Gen. Yair Naveh, who has held the position since 2010, as second to Bri.-Gen Benny Gantz.
Army figures released ahead of November draft show Golani infantry brigade remains popular choice for youths soon to join IDF.
The grenade, developed jointly by the IDF and IMI, is the product of a painful chapter in the IDF’s history.
IDF suspects 2 Hamas men of recidivism; Hamas spokesman quoted as saying: Release them or bear consequences.
Hamas member Salama suspected of recidivism; IDF source: "Clear message against return to terror."
By YAAKOV KATZ
"We'll know how to operate in Gaza, when it happens, we will initiate orderly, painful operation," IDF chief of staff says.
As media focus on Iran, IDF commanders and soldiers in Golani are focused on winning the war that could potentially ensue.
Defense officials say recent increase in infiltrations part of effort by African migrants to reach Israel before fence completed.
Soldiers wore T-shirts bearing anti-disengagement slogan to an official IDF ceremony; were pardoned after expressing remorse for actions.
Anti-occupation activists turn to High Court asking to prevent gov't from appointing Yair Naveh as temporary chief of General Staff.
By RON FRIEDMAN
Background: Deputy IDF chief to temporarily take Ashkenazi's spot in wake of Galant scandal; could receive permanent appointment.
Humous producer rewords pledge to Golani troops following boycott threats from Philadelphia BDS movement.
Visiting Golani troops in the North, the president says he believes PA will also respond positively; warns against cutting defense budget.
Peres visits families of victims, praises courage of security personnel who sacrificed their lives for others.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
President visits family of Golani soldier killed during Eilat terror attack; says peace with Egypt in both countries' interests.
The ‘Post’s correspondent joins Battalion 13 for a nighttime drill simulating a blitz attack against Hezbollah.
In August 1942, at least 27,000 people in Rostow were massacred by Nazi troops. More than half of the victims were Jews.
Golani Brigade soldier Uri Ilan commits suicide after being captured on a reconnaissance mission in Syria.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Narrow alleys, enemies posing as civilians and schools doubling as storerooms for weapons – urban warfare is an IDF nightmare.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
For ex-haredim, the army offers a key to Israeli society, but challenges
along the way mean the path towards service isn't easy.
By MELANIE LIDMAN
After boycott threats from the BDS movement in the US, Israel's top food, beverage company removes support for Golani's reconnaissance platoon.
By STEPHANIE HODES
BDS group says Israeli company took down support for military after internet clip criticized Israel's "human rights abuses."
By MICHAL TOIBA
Exclusive: Envoy to UN fumes at "dirty hand" in Hizbullah arms supply.
By E.B. SOLOMONT
Move will increase the survivability of Israeli military forces; Israel in negotiations with several countries over Merkava sale
Steve Averbach,44, succumbs to injuries from 2003 J'lem attack.
By GREG TEPPER
Mother of Eliraz Peretz, killed Friday in Gaza, says she has taught her children "to live with heroism and pride in this country.”
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Army prosecutors say troops in question didn't use Gazans as human shields.
Golani, Paratroopers first to receive aerial boost as part of Cast Lead, Second Lebanon War lessons.
YAAKOV KATZ
They were making their way south on highway 6 in a convoy of three military jeeps when the truck driver, an east Jerusalem resident, lost control.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“Not a day, not a moment passes, when the memory of my beloved Max is not on my mind and in my heart,” says father of California native.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
New division to specialize in warfare against asymmetric terrorist threats.
Dani Biton may need to pay NIS 50,000 to three separate victims as well.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,BEN HARTMAN
In remembering that night, I recall a poem by Avraham Halfi, versifier of dark nights and the radiance of the soul. For Halfi the moon is an illusion.
By HAIM WATZMAN
Sajur man arrested for shooting into the air; masked men steal weapons from IDF base in North.
Vilnai says rocket defense system integral part of defending oil refineries which are critical for economy at war time.
Home Front defense minister meets with Oil Refineries heads, says that Iron Dome rocket defense system is integral part of defending refineries which are critical during times of emergency.
Shi'ite organization trying to move advanced weaponry from Syria to Lebanon to prevent its capture by Assad opposition.
Hamas leaders in the Strip reportedly in hiding for fear of Israeli reprisal.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
IDF soldiers from Golani, Paratrooper brigades suspected of passing information used in Ephraim base attack.
Meretz MK: Gov't has come up with ways to stem illegal immigration, but has no solution for migrants already here.
By BEN HARTMAN
"I wonder if a soldier who wears a Peace Now shirt would be punished this way," says shirt creator, which denounce settler evacuations.
Four Golani soldiers sentenced after wearing shirts reading, "Golani fights enemies, [it doesn't] expel Jews" at public ceremony.
Bereaved mother helped families of slain soldiers, always knew the day would come when she'd get a knock on her door.
After being hospitalized for a short period, the commander says: "I hope to be back with the battalion commanders soon."
Our people may never agree or unite politically, but let us recognize the humanity of the other.
By RAN ZEV SCHIJANOVICH