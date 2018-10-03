03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778

golda meir

Golda Meir served in office as the fourth Prime Minister of Israel. She was elected as Prime Minister on the 17th of March in 1969. Previously, she held offices as the Minister of Labor and as the Foreign Minister. She was often referred to as the “Iron Lady” of Israel. She resigned in 1974, the year the Yom Kippur war ended.

