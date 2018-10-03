gush katif

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Former US President George W. Bush promised Sharon that the settlement blocs would be included within Israel’s final borders after revealing the Gaza disengagement plan, says Dov Weisglass.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
BESA head Inbar: Another option is to take out Hamas’s military leadership, which ‘might be best, even if costly.’
By BEN HARTMAN
Channel 10: State pays NIS 1.07m. to families of 2 Palestinian workers killed in 2005 from Kassam rocket fired at Gush Katif.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Benny Katzover who heads the Samaria Citizen’s Committee, has no plans to participate in the public ceremony in Jerusalem.
Livni calls MK Struck's comments evil and unintelligent; Marzel: "I'm glad Sharon, a threat to Israel, was removed."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Gush Katif evacuation is ongoing national tragedy, says Edelstein; Ariel: MKs who voted for move should apologize to Kalfa.
Sixth in a series on the 48 new members of the 19th Knesset: Bayit Yehudi’s ‘Mayor of the City of Faith.’
"Evacuees may now focus on rehabilitating their lives,” Netanyahu says; money will help build homes, compensate farmers and business owners.
Huit ans après le désengagement, l’organisation JobKatif œuvre toujours pour trouver des emplois à 2 400 ex-habitants du Goush Katif.
By JOSH HASTEN
What Ahmadinejad and the ancient Haman have in common is the desire to exterminate the entire nation of Israel.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
In an interview with the ‘Post’, the Knesset speaker laments a changed US perception of Israel, and the new dangers it brings.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
The disengagement led to bitterness for most former Jewish residents of the Gaza Strip.
Bnei Netzarim is one of three Halutziot communities whose construction is currently underway on the sand dunes of Halutza, south of the Gaza Strip and to the east of Israel’s border with Egypt.
By KKL-JNF
Study: Men who were evacuated from Gush Katif settlements in 2005 have more diabetes, heart disease, high blood pressure.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Commemoration of synagogues destroyed in the Gaza Strip backed by many religious community members.
By BENJAMIN SPIER
Women reflect five years after the Gaza pullout.
C'tee orders gov't offices to build Gush Katif evacuees homes by 2011.
Likud speakers among the most critical of government policy.
Two Nahshon soldiers disciplined for banner stunt to finish service.
By JONAH MANDEL AND YAAKOV KATZ
"Rehabilitating the evacuees seen as routine."
Resettlement inquiry: 70% of settlers still lack housing.
Gush Katif resettlement inquiry: “Settlers became refugees.”
Prohibits lamenting the withdrawal as it exacerbates public conflict.
Mostly religious institutions are implementing the voluntary program.
BY BEN HARTMAN
MK Rivlin hopes purging criminal records of those arrested in 2005 protests will "help repair tears."
4 years on, Netanyahu says "peace will go back to being based on reciprocity, not unilateralism."
By HERB KEINON
A government representative admits "the government decided to evacuate, but did not decide how to rehabilitate" and most of the planning was for the short term.
Orit Arfa's novel 'The Settler' aims to give the reader a better sense of the picture and human faces behind the disengagement of the Gaza Strip in 2005.
By LAURA KELLY
Bar-Ilan University Begin-Sadat Center for Strategic Studies poll shows that some 59 percent of the Israeli public said they were opposed to the withdrawal from Gaza in 2005.
Hundreds of former residents of Gush Katif and Northern Samaria congregated at the President’s Residence where President Reuven Rivlin had initially been scheduled to address them.
"The seizure of such a large swathe of land risks paving the way for further settlement activity, which – as the United Nations has reiterated on many occasions – is illegal," UN chief says.
Ten years on, many former Gush Katif residents are still mourning the loss of their homes.
By ANDREW FRIEDMAN
Performance artist Yuda Braun confronts the dichotomies of the complex Israeli reality.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
iENGAGE: The Three Weeks are an opportunity to pause in our endless arguments, and ask ourselves: Is this the Jewish people we want to be?
By YOSSI KLEIN HALEVI
Ultra-Orthodox Jews deliberate how to mark the birth of the secular Jewish state they call home.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Three Gush Katif evacuees open up about the loss of their home, their faith, and their return to the roots that were never uprooted
By ORIT ARFA
8 years since the disengagement from Gaza, and the JobKatif organization has been busy finding employment for nearly 2,400 former Gush Katif residents.
Minorities can’t stop any change the majority decides is worth setting aside its differences for.
By EVELYN GORDON
This Remembrance Day, on her yearly visit to Mt. Herzl Military Cemetery,
Miriam Peretz will have to choose which of her fallen sons to mourn first.
Three anti-'expulsion' activists stand by the actions they took in the summer of 2005 and voice criticism of the current establishment.
BY LARRY DERFNER
As a child, Esther Bazak served in the Palmah. As a single mother
she moved to Yamit with her four small children, and from there to Neveh Dekalim.
By TAL ARIEL AMIR
Fears arise that the recent overtures may allow Iran to attain nuclear weapons and consolidate its regional position.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Director says day planned by Gush Katif evacuees is "a day for right wing propaganda that attempts to provide a one-sided and biased narrative."
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Avi Farhan was removed from the Yamit settlement in Sinai and later Gush Katif, both on the orders of the former PM.
Millions of shekels to be paid out in settlement after families claim committee undervalued their homes.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
A million Israelis are now in Hamas’s missile range; Israel needs Iron Dome policy corollary when dealing with Gaza terror regime.
By NOAM BEDEIN
36 families move to Beersheba, Ashkelon, Kiryat Gat and Sderot as part of the Keren Kehilot Foundation for Community Revival in Israel.
By JONAH MANDEL
Under new bill, gov’t to allocate NIS 300m. for home, business owners.
Interior Ministry D-G allegedly purchased plots of land reserved for Gush Katif evacuees, local residents in Yad Binyamin.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
“We wanted to live here because it was important - a place where we could contribute to Israel - and this is the place that we found.”
"We ask that Jews in Israel and the Diaspora continue to show their care and concern for the boys and their families, and keep hope alive.”
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
A deadline looms, residents of the neighborhood, along with the community of Elazar as a whole, have been holding a series of demonstrations calling on the state to intervene and somehow influence.
However, we have seen this same song and dance several times before. Every few years since Israel’s withdrawal in 2005, Israel is goaded into an incursion against Hamas.
By ALEX VANNESS
In 2005, Israel’s media was largely exuberant about the upcoming unilateral retreat, for Sharon was implementing one of its dreams: the end of part of the “occupation”
By YISRAEL MEDAD,ELI POLLAK
Any concessions in the face of Palestinian terror will play directly into the hands of Israel’s worst enemies, whose thirst for Jewish blood will subsequently grow stronger.
By ANSEL BROWN
Just as Hamas uses its civilians as human shields against Israeli military attacks, so the Israeli government uses its civilians as human shields to fend off diplomatic attacks from the international community.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
The Human Spirit.
By BARBARA SOFER
In longing to return to Gaza, Jews are driven by the natural and healthy ambition that any nation has to put down roots in the same ground where its ancestors lived for millennia.
By MICHAEL FREUND
The extreme Left is often described as “peace activists,” but it is invariably “Jewish extremists” when considering the Right.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The EU’s decision is a direct consequence of the recklessness and incompetence of the present government.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
It’s been far too long without a remedy, and still there is no end in sight.
The minority would have the right to oppose the decision, and even more so if the leader was corrupt.
By ARIEH ELDAD
The irony of an increasingly isolated Israel becomes more and more bitter.
By SARA LEHMANN
The confrontations between right-wing young people and the IDF are disturbing indeed, but those who condemn ‘the settlers’ are willingly ignoring half the story.
By DAVID RUBIN
Five years after the former prime minister’s public life came to an end, we still feel the leadership void.
By TZACHI HANEGBI
We can resist brainwashing, resignation by supporting Jewish communities in Judea, Samaria, the Golan Heights and east J'lem.
By MOSHE DANN
The Gush Katif settlements constituted a futile security risk.
By HILLEL SHUVAL
The preservation of a Jewish state is not only about demography. It is also about the values and messages that the state disseminates.
By DAVID NEWMAN
They don't have to remain “refugees."
By JERUSALEM POST EDITORIAL
Dubinsky, who came from a leading Jewish family in St. Louis, told his fellow teammates that he was not going to compete in Nazi Germany.
BY JPOST LETTERS