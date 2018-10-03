hamas ceasefire

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Since the end of the 2014 war, the Eshkol region has experienced a population growth of around 8%, as new families move to the area.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Future conflict is inevitable, but Israel will not initiate it, source adds; says: Hamas spends all of its money on arming itself, not to help Gazans.
The arrest of three men suspected of planning a terror attack using hand grenades and machine guns sparked a harsh reaction from the Islamic fundamentalist organization.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Just this past week, a Gaza tunnel collapsed on in Shujaiyeh, in the eastern part of Gaza city, killing a Hamas operative who was inside.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
None of the proposals were serious says Ziad al-Thatha, a member of Hamas’s political bureau.
The application of a final agreement would require the consent of all Palestinian factions at play.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
One of the items that could be included in an agreement would be the creation of a detached, floating port in Gaza.
European, int'l diplomats mediating between parties on cease-fire, opening of seaport and release of Israeli soldiers' bodies, Ahmed Yousef tells Ma'an.
Walla report claims Hamas recently sent a series of messages to Israel indicating interest in a long-term cease-fire lasting several years.
By HERB KEINON,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The most popular fruits sold from Israel to Gaza include mangoes, avocados, apples and bananas.
By SHARON UDASIN
Despite recent incidents, Hamas says they are not interested in an escalation.
There is a feeling of déjà vu in the air, of going back in time to the days that preceded Operation Protective Edge.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Young boy recites poem "I Do Not Fear The Gun."
Residents of South report hearing explosions overnight; IDF says blasts are "an internal issue in Gaza," but Israeli media reports massive military drill by Hamas; 1 Gazan killed in "work accident."
Marzouk accused Israel Sunday of violating the cease-fire that ended Operation Protective Edge in August by closing border crossings into Gaza in response to rocket fire over the weekend.
By NATI GABBAY
According to the sources, Hamas denies that its operatives were behind the rocket fire.
Sameh Shukri says ridding Gaza of weapons must come as part of larger, final settlement between Palestinians and Israelis.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Mahmoud Zahar says "Abbas does not speak on our behalf and we never accepted his [political] plan.”
Kadima party chairman and former defense minister Mofaz says "Islamic State and Hamas are one"; warns that if Gaza isn't disarmed through an arrangement, it will have to be disarmed by force.
Terrorist group warns int’l airlines to cease flights to Ben-Gurion Thursday morning; more than 140 rockets fired at Israel, air force hits 100 targets in Gaza.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,BEN HARTMAN
Israel has carried out more than 30 strikes in Gaza in response to rockets; Security cabinet to determine if operation will be expanded.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Sami Abu Zuhri says Hamas not behind rockets that broke cease-fire and prompted IDF strikes; Hamas warns: If Netanyahu doesn't understand diplomatic language, we will force him to understand.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Peace Index poll finds that 58% of Israeli Jews think Israel should continue to fight until Hamas surrenders.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
The revelation that Hamas planned to topple Abbas in the West Bank, makes a long-term deal between Israel and Hamas through the PA difficult.
Diplomatic source tells 'Maariv Hashavua' that Hamas is facing heavy pressure from Egypt not to provoke Israel into wide confrontation.
As sides resume indirect talks in Cairo, Hamas spokesman says Netanyahu's declaration that Israel has defeated Hamas militarily is mere rhetoric.
Internal Hamas discord reportedly slowing efforts to reach long-term truce; Palestinian delegation members say more talks scheduled for Sunday.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Bennett says money given to pay salaries to Hamas employees will be used to fund more tunnels, rockets and terror.
Un an après l’opération Bordure protectrice, ni Israël ni le Hamas n’ont intérêt à une reprise des hostilités. Mais tout n’est pas entre leurs mains
By JONATHAN SCHANZER,GRANT RUMLEY
Un futuro conflicto es inevitable, pero Israel no lo iniciará, añade la fuente: Hamás invierte la mayoría de su dinero en armamento y no en ayudar a la población gazatí.
By MARTINA BIALEK
Underlining the political schism, about 800,000 Palestinians were expected to vote for representatives in 145 local councils in the West Bank, but not in the Gaza Strip.
By REUTERS
For Saudi Arabia, it is an opportunity to become the regional leader of a moderate Sunni bloc also supported at least quietly by Israel, which also strongly opposes the Iran nuclear deal.
By THE MEDIA LINE
The campaign, which began on Friday, was launched under the hashtag #AskHamas.
Hamas has used social media to disseminate anti-Israel and anti-Jewish propaganda.
Report claims Obama also said he believes that 'quiet would be met with quiet' if Israel immediately stops all military activity in Gaza.
By HERB KEINON
Survey says that should Netanyahu choose to end Gaza operation at this time, he would be confronting the overwhelming majority of the nation.
Foreign minister says Palestinian lives could have been saved if Hamas would have accepted their cease-fire proposal.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
The message, written in Arabic, asks Palestinian civilians to evacuate their homes in northern Gaza in order to avoid harm during IAF strikes.
Hamas’s entry to Palestinian politics could have been a watershed moment.
By JOSH LIPOWSKY
Not only did Kerry’s proposal accede to many of Hamas’ demands, it upgraded Hamas’s international standing.
By JONATHAN RYNHOLD