haneen zoabi

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
“The blood of the 13-year-old girl murdered today is on Zoabi’s hands,” Deputy Knesset Speaker Boker says.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Arab MK wrote a letter to the organizers of the main ceremony to be held next month at Kibbutz Yad Mordechai.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
In an interview with the Palestinian media, Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi blasts the handling of the attack in Tel Aviv.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
MK Sharon Gal (Yisrael Beytenu) said that Ghattas is joining the "terrorist flotilla" because he is "extremist and hates Israel."
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Watch: Arab MKs clash with police at blocking entrance to holy site after rioting.
FM accuses Zoabi, Zehalka, Sarsur of treason and supporting terror after they took part in rally for Hamas in northern Israel.
Black Friday is coming, and great offers from Israel mean one thing: BDS will be back. Read all about why BDS is wrong, and see how you can help fight them this Thanksgiving.
By JWG
Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi, speaking at Dutch Kristallnacht memorial event, criticizes on Israeli public for "remaining silent" on Palestinian oppression.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Palestinians should not negotiate or coordinate security with Israel, Balad MK writes in Hamas publication.
The Knesset speaker is being accused of following in President-elect Rivlin's footsteps, who MKs says used his time as Knesset speaker to build ties with Arab MKs – who helped him get elected.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Incumbent mayor Jaraisy, challenger MK Zoabi slug it out; Jaraisy says Zoabi failed to help Nazareth as MK.
Balad MK would only have to resign from Knesset if elected mayor; will have to make final decision to run by Thursday.
Yesh Atid leader hopes for open dialogue, cooperation with Arab MKs; Zoabi: I'm proud to be the "bad Arab" to racists.
Legislation would strengthen Election C'tee; Zoabi: Bill undermines democracy, increases tyranny of the majority.
Parties say media ignore their work toward making their constituents’ lives better.
Prof. Efraim Karsh: "Militant leadership" radicalizing their communities.
Court unanimously rules to overturn Central Elections Committee's decision to ban Balad MK from standing in upcoming elections.
Right-wing activists assault Balad MK in court building; Danon: If judges let her run for Knesset, we’ll change the law.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Supreme Court meets on whether to disqualify Balad MK Haneen Zoabi; right-wing Likud MK Danny Danon, who has led the efforts against her, vows a legislative reprisal if she's allowed to run.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB AND JPOST.COM STAFF
A-G says he will not defend the Central Elections Committee decision to bar Zoabi from running in upcoming Knesset elections.
Zoabi: "A black flag of illegitimacy waves over this decision"; Balad: Party will not run if decision is not overruled.
By LAHAV HARKOV AND ILENE PRUSHER
Weinstein says there isn't enough evidence to warrant disqualifying Zoabi, UAL-Ta'al, Balad, Strong Israel from Knesset run.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB, ILENE PRUSHER
Danon submits petition, attacking Israeli-Arab party from running for the Knesset, accuses Zoabi of betraying her country.
One-third of committee members signs petition to ban Balad MK; New Land seeks to disqualify Strong Israel's Kahane students.
Wrapped in a tailored black coat and toting a stylish plaid handbag, MK Zoabi doesn’t give off impression of being much of a militant.
By ILENE PRUSHER
Zoabi tells 'Post' Likud MK working against the “right of the Palestinian citizens in Israel to elect their own representatives.”
Cette fois, la Cour suprême n’a pas pris sa défense. Les juges ont été choqués par la haine de ses propos et ont confirmé son exclusion de la Knesset pour 6 mois.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN,SYLVIE BERGER
Why the Right fought a hopeless battle to disqualify Balad MK Haneen Zoabi.
MK Haneen Zoabi, in an exclusive interview with the ‘Post,’ discusses her expulsion from the Knesset, the chances for a united Arab political slate and being a feminist politician.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The decision itself was rushed due to the proximity of election day on March 17.
Balad MK charges that disqualification process "is a political crusade."
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,LAHAV HARKOV
Central Election Committee votes overwhelmingly to disqualify Arab MK, while Yachad candidate's ban passes by one vote; both decisions to go to High Court.
At least six parties to vote in favor of banning Zoabi; Yesh Atid to vote in favor of disqualifying both.
By LAHAV HARKOV,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Central Election Committee to vote on party, candidate bans on Thursday.
Zoabi responds: "No one is doing me or any Arab MK a favor by us being in the Knesset; it is our right in our homeland.
Campaign clip depicts Danon as a sheriff bringing the "real Likud" back.
"There is no doubt that there is more than enough to clearly prove Zoabi's teachings are extremist and dangerous to the State of Israel," Danon says.
"He who denies his responsibility for war crimes that he himself perpetrates against the Palestinians should not be surprised by others," Zoabi said.
By BEN LYNFIELD
“If it were a Jewish party they wouldn’t touch it”.
The three MKs are suspected of fraud, money laundering, bribery and several other offenses.
By UDI SHAHAM
Yesh Atid plans to petition High Court to overturn law.
Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi made these remarks in the US last week.
Livni decided not to participate at an event in Brussels in January after authorities there said she could be detained.
By GIL HOFFMAN
In 2008, an Arab driver was attacked after he drove through a Jewish area of Acre on Yom Kippur, triggering intercommunal violence.
In her defense, Zoabi pointed out that she did not say the words "IDF soldiers are murderers."
"The threat of expulsion will serve as a silencing tactic, while also impeding MKs’ ability to faithfully fulfill the mandate they promised to their voters.”
MK Eitan Cabel (Zionist Union) sent a letter to all MKs asking them to walk out of the plenum whenever Zoabi speaks.
Balad central committee vote seen as a blow to controversial Joint List lawmakers
“The Jewish state is adopting characteristics of a fascist regime,” said Joint List MK Haneen Zoabi (Balad).
"More stations not needed when cops tolerate Arab-on-Arab crime."
To try to talk the court down from the suspended sentence, she had told the court on January 21, “My struggle is not against people, though the harm was to people.”
Indictment, connected to incident in which she spoke out against Israeli Arab police, filed as part of plea deal in which the lawmaker had more serious incitement charge against her dropped.
Israeli-Arab MK says she has a solution to the Arab psychologist shortage.
Incitement charge dropped, but "disgracing public servant" sticks; State asks for suspended sentence, while MK agrees to a fine.
"There is no difference between Netanyahu and the right-wing extremist bullies," Zoabi says in response to Netanyahu's move.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON,HERB KEINON
Knesset votes down bill that would make it easier to ban politicians who voiced support for terrorism 41 to 38.
So-called 'Zoabi law' bill was submitted by Yisrael Beytenu MK Sharon Gal.
Increased punishment for rock-throwing passes first reading and expansion of definition of security prisoners moves forward.
Israeli media were flooded with reports on Tuesday that Ambassador Dan Shapiro pressured Israeli-Arab lawmakers from the Joint List to vote for the deal in the Knesset.
Vote on legislation by Yisrael Beytenu MK Gal, to put burden of proof on MKs suspected of supporting terrorism, delayed so government an propose “softer” version.
"Whoever would hurt Israeli soldiers on the Mavi Marmara, doesn't recognize Israel's existence ... should be not be allowed to be an official representative of the State of Israel."
Zoabi was not harmed, but Emily Moatti, a strategist for the Joint Arab List, was attacked in the ensuing fracas and taken to hospital afterwards.
By BEN HARTMAN
Zoabi: Petition to ban me was based on racism; Marzel ban overturned, says happiness not complete because Zoabi is running.
Weinstein said that there is no legal immunity for a member of Knesset from being questioned by police.
Balad MK was banned after statement that the June kidnapping and murder of Eyal Yifrah, Naftali Fraenkel, and Gil-Ad Shaer was not terrorism.
HCJ panel blasts Israeli Arab parliamentarian for statements made against the state during a hearing on her petition to block the Knesset from banning her.
The bill would permit the Knesset to ban an MK who encourages terrorism and acts against the state even if he or she has not been convicted of a crime.
"Exceptional character of her statements not condemning kidnapping or rocket attacks and their timing justify harsh sanctions for MK Zoabi," Yinon wrote.
Lawmakers from opposition and coalition overwhelmingly vote in favor of upholding ban of Balad MK.
Balad MK Ghattas: Israeli Arabs will leave politics out of despair; Liberman: I hope they act on their threat;
Balad file petition against six-month ban from Knesset, calling it a violation of her free speech.
Knesset Ethics Committee to review the trip's funding and Balad's failure to report it in advance.
Lahav 433 investigators say there is evidence Balad MK incited violence against Israeli-Arab police officers; Danon: Ban her from leaving country so she doesn't run away to Qatar.
Balad MK questioned for 5 hours for allegedly inciting against police last month; Danon: 'Hamas representative in Knesset' will end up behind bars.
The Supreme Court overturned the decision to invalidate Haneen Zoabi's candidacy. What happened?
By S. SOKOL & S. FRANTZMAN
According to reports in the Israeli Arab news media, the family members of the three youths have been trying to track their movements and prevent them from crossing the border into Syria.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Yehuda Weinstein also refused to give Zoabi an initial look at some of the evidence against her prior to her questioning.
Balad MK will be able to vote but cannot attend plenum, committee sessions due to complaints of incitement.
The meeting focused on the pending investigation of MK Haneen Zoabi (Balad) for incitement, threats faced by her relatives who identify as Zionists.
“Women are 51% of the population, but only 12% of those elected to local authorities,” says bill's co-sponsor MK Aliza Lavie of Yesh Atid.
HJC nixes petition filed after state announced that it had closed investigation against Balad MK and decided not to indict her.
MK denounces Arab MKS responsible for campaigning against Greek-Orthodox priest pushing for Christian enlistment to IDF.
By JEREMY SHARON AND YONAH JEREMY BOB
"Abbas wants to strengthen his power," MK says as Palestinian Authority chief reassures Israel he is dedicated to finding missing teens.
Police to investigate whether Balad MK incited; Zoabi remains unapologetic, repeats that kidnapping is not terror.
Herzog in letter to Zoabi: You are harming coexistence, most Israeli Arabs don't agree with you.
The sea-loving MK from the Mavi Marmara and I share the same identity card and the same citizenship.But we do not share the same destiny.
By GILAD SHARON
Don’t just break the silence, put an end to the paralysis that has afflicted the Arab politicians and show us what you’re really made of.
By UDI SEGAL
While these Arab MKs are consorting with Israel’s enemies, their constituents are being ignored and becoming more alienated.
By AVIGDOR LIBERMAN
At this difficult time in our history, we would do well to remember the words of John F. Kennedy: “Israel was not created in order to disappear – Israel will endure and flourish."
By SHERWIN POMERANTZ
'Security forces have disrupted no fewer than 44 kidnapping plots since the beginning of 2013. It was only a matter of time before someone inspired by the Schalit deal succeeded.'
By Jerusalem Post Readers
Is it normal to apologize for a defensive action even if death results? Yitzhak Shamir would never have caved in.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
Into they Fray: Time and time again the Israeli voter has been hoodwinked into voting for allegedly centrist parties only to have them evaporate later.
By MARTIN SHERMAN
I would like to hear why I should vote for a party or a prime minister, rather than why not to vote for another one.
When the Gazans revive their attacks, thus breaking the agreement, their leaders, including Mashaal, will again disappear.