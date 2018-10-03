haredi draft

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
As Haredim continue to defy legal rulings against modesty signs, many have begun to see Beit Shemesh as ‘the canary in the coal mine’ of Israel’s complicated secular-religious conflict.
By HANNAH KATSMAN
Netanyahu will convene his cabinet and his coalition party leaders on Sunday and reveal to them whether he intends to seek an election.
By JEREMY SHARON
“The demand to pass the bill in its three readings remains as it was, until now there is no other proposal on the table.”
The Jerusalem Faction announced on Wednesday night that it will be staging its first demonstration since Shmuel Auerbach’s death in February.
"If Netanyahu decides that he wants elections, there will be elections. If he wants stability, the current government will remain in place."
By JULIANE HELMHOLD
All this being the case, Litzman appears to think that he is well served within the haredi world by flexing his muscles and demonstrating his deep commitment to protecting yeshiva students.
Netanyahu said that he is not willing to allow the coalition crisis issues to drag on into the future.
By GIL HOFFMAN,HERB KEINON
The poll also demonstrated blanket opposition to the bill among every political party in the Knesset other than United Torah Judaism and Shas.
The head of Kulanu, Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon, has threatened Netanyahu that he will initiate an election if the budget is not passed soon.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The former health minister's threat could mean a dissolution of the government.
By JEREMY SHARON,LAHAV HARKOV
The defense ministry said that his party will not compromise on any issues affecting Israeli security.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JEREMY SHARON
It has been formulated by the United Torah Judaism and Shas, and several MKs from these parties, as well as Bayit Yehudi MK Betzalel Smotrich, have co-sponsored the legislation.
Extremist Jerusalem Faction group headed by Auerbach now appears bereft of any leader and appears set to lose influence.
If – and it’s a big if – there’s an election soon, the coalition will want to have at least some recent accomplishments to bring to the voters, or at least to show they really tried.
By LAHAV HARKOV
There is a record low in the poverty rate for the Haredi sector, having diminished from 58% in 2005, reflecting increased integration of Haredi men and women into the work force in recent years.
"Leaving the community is hard. It's a drastic step. All your life you're in black and white."
By EYTAN HALON
The demonstrators threw stones, eggs, and other items at the police as they tried to control the demonstrations and remove protestors from the roads.
The protesters blocked traffic near the central bus station and the light rail.
Police have employed skunk water and other physical methods to disperse the crowds and have arrested at least 25 men so far.
The Jaffa Military Court sentenced 11 yeshiva students who failed to undertake the necessary bureaucratic process required to obtain an IDF service exemption to sentences of up to 90 days in prison.
Yeshivas and yeshiva deans associated with the Jerusalem Faction have however instructed their students not to present themselves at IDF enlistment offices.
Have we just witnessed a major crack in the ultra-Orthodox edifice, or just temporary disruptions from a handful of extremists?
By TERRANCE MINTNER
90 of the 120 men arrested have been released, though smaller-scale demonstrations have continued.
By UDI SHAHAM
Thousands of haredim shut down roads in Jerusalem.
Dozens of ultra-Orthodox men blocked main traffic arteries to protest the arrest of religious men who defied draft warrants by the IDF.
By ALON HOCHMON/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
An investigation opened after an Israeli police officer confronted the crowd when his vehicle was pelted with rocks by anti-conscription protesters.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
“Whoever wants to learn Torah should continue to do so, we don’t want to carry out belligerent operations here, we want to help those interested in serving but who don’t have the right information."
The High Court struck down Israel's policy on haredi recruitment, deeming it to be discriminatory.
"We must not allow such situations to get out of control and for violence to be used unnecessarily," says police commissioner.
Some of the protestors called male security personnel “Nazis” and female personnel “shiksas,” Yiddish for non-Jewish woman.
Rubinstein weighs in on the controversial haredi-draft issue.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Disputes over the military service of haredim are threatening to weaken the governing coalition.
At the heart of this conundrum is a deep cultural conflict within Israeli society.
The newest development in the crisis that ensued after the High Court's decision to make Israel draft a new law or else draft all the haredim.
By JEREMY SHARON,GIL HOFFMAN
Netanyahu has been on the haredim's side all along, so why does everyone think that the new High Court ruling would suddenly cause the government to collapse?
Health Minister Yaakov Litzman described the ruling as “the worst and most wretched decision in the history of terrible decisions in the Jewish world.”
The High Court strikes down Israel's new policy on haredi recruitment, deeming it to be discriminatory and presenting the gov't with a tight deadline to replace it.
It is true that the Israeli army is not meeting its induction goals.
By ASAF MALCHI
In response to the raid, a large crowd of haredim gathered outside the office and pelted the police with eggs and rocks.
Female haredi soldiers have in the past been ridiculed for their decision to enlist in the army.
The soldiers are part of the second draft cycle of Haredi "Hetz" unit in the 202nd Battalion in the Paratrooper Brigade.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The incitement campaign has been led by the Jerusalem Faction,a group that has virulently and oftentimes violently opposed any haredi conscription to the IDF whatsoever.
Security forces should have 'no mercy' when dispersing ultra-Orthodox anti-draft protestors, wrote former Israeli Police Major General Amit Arieh in a Facebook post.
Iram was indicted last week for threatening IDF Maj.-Gen. Manpower Chief Moti Almoz for his part in drafting haredim into the army.
The protesters distributed fliers comparing Almoz to Hitler and military service to Auschwitz.
Separate flier promises ultra-Orthodox children NIS 800 for verbally abusing haredi soldiers.
The ban comes following an aggressive campaign by haredi extremists against Orthodox men who enlist in the IDF.
Israeli defense ministers says practice of permanent Torah study by Orthodox Jews at expense of army service, employment reflects "fake reality."
Last week extremists in the radical Mea She’arim neighborhood of Jerusalem burned a haredi IDF soldier in effigy.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The effigy was complete with an IDF uniform and equipment, a beard and tzitzit, and was burned alongside numerous Israeli flags in the festive bonfires.
In 2017, we have to ask: Who is ultra-Orthodox? What are the boundaries of ultra-Orthodox society? What are the boundaries of ultra-Orthodox identity within the Israeli sphere?
By LEE CAHANER
A small number of haredi soldiers have been killed in recent times, although most haredi men do not perform military service and only a small number are in combat units.
Jerusalem Faction members claimed that the arrests were a result of their political stance against haredi military recruitment.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,DANIEL J. ROTH
For three years, Jerusalem Faction leaders have called on the faithful to not cooperate with the state on matters of IDF enlistment.
Anyone failing to report for IDF preliminary processing is considered by law to be a deserter and liable to arrest by the military police.
Haredim threaten to disrupt Friday’s event over the arrest of a draft dodger from their community.
A committee was established by the municipality a month ago to look into the issue.
The Attorney-General and Deputy Defense Minister stated that dealing with the coordinated campaign of incitement and harassment against haredi soldiers was of critical importance.
The police say the suspects operated an illegal business whereby young haredi men who received draft orders paid the suspects to arrange a visit to a psychiatrist.
Liberman says working to abolish exemptions for extremist yeshivas, and defund them.
By JEREMY SHARON,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Demonstrations and riots have taken place over the last three days against the arrests by extremists from the Edah Haredit community at major roads and junctions in Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.
An ongoing campaign of incitement against haredi soldiers has been conducted by haredi extremists in recent years.
Tensions spike in ultra-Orthodox neighborhood following increased conscription rates.
Religious Services Ministry taking steps to protect Rabbi Moshe Havlin.
Haredi enlistment activists have been critical of the state’s response to these attacks, arguing that the number of people arrested and convicted of such crimes is insufficient.
Deputy defense minister: This paper is encouraging incitement.
Despite ongoing incitement against haredi men who enlist to the army, haredi enlistment to the IDF appears to be meeting government set targets.
The severe shortfall in the numbers of haredi men enlisting to the civilian service is likely due to the fact that some 30,000 haredi men aged 22 to 26 were given an immediate exemption.
The IDF has in recent months conducted searches on Facebook and other social media sites for the names of men aged 18-24 who were supposedly studying in yeshiva.
The descriptions and claims in the booklet are the most extreme yet in a long list of pernicious materials produced by a small group of haredi radicals inciting against IDF service.
In November last year, Melamed, during a lecture to IDF officers, said that if there was a contradiction between a military order and Jewish law “Jewish law overrides.”
The mob eventually succeeded in flipping over a Military Police vehicle.
NGO: It is blatantly counter-intuitive to pass a law which “is discriminatory” at its core in order to get more of them to serve in combat units.
Radical haredi protestors claim that those who enlist are “professional missionaries with a haredi appearance who sold their souls to Satan for a little bit of money."
There are currently about 100 haredi soldiers from Tomer on operational duty in the Samaria region at present, and another 150 in training including 60 who enlisted last week.
"If they can be the ambassadors in haredi society and say that its worthwhile and that the army is accommodating then this will increase the draft [from the haredi community]."
Lapid says Netanyahu, Bennett, Ya'alon show they have "no values" by supporting amendment to haredi draft bill.
Ya'alon: We want haredi integration, not populist talk; Lapid: Bill is pathetic political corruption.
Time issue changes schedule, Coalition promises Shas and UTJ will amend IDF rules
Haredi parties have made it clear to Netanyahu that they will not allow the 2016 budget to pass this month before the amendment to the 2014 law for haredi enlistment is approved.
By JEREMY SHARON,LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Union chairman: Don’t give into ‘coalition extortion.’
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
The dynamics of the coalition crisis are clear. Deputy Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman is leading an uncompromising line on the issue of the Haredi draft law.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Not everyone is laughing about Ya'acov Litzman's recent proposal.
I am not saying that every ultra-Orthodox Jew, appearances aside, is cut from the same cloth.
By STEWART WEISS
A visitor on a tourist visa doesn’t have to serve in the army. But he or she also doesn’t get all the perks of citizenship.
By BRIAN BLUM
Our readers sound off on the week's biggest news stories.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The groups that suffer from police brutality are diverse, which makes it difficult, if not impossible, for them to work together.
Reuven Hammer makes it clear that Jewish law not only fails to exempt Torah students from serving in a national Jewish army, but clearly makes it mandatory.
The haredi position on the draft law seems relatively straightforward.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Service in the IDF is a halachic duty incumbent upon every Jew living in the State of Israel.
By REUVEN HAMMER
We pray intently that these so-called religious individuals will be washed away by a flood of righteousness and good will.
By DAVID GEFFEN
On Friday, a man who had been threatening Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan for promoting haredi enlistment was arrested.
The study, entitled “A Picture of the Nation,” found that among Jewish populations, there is more movement from religious schools to less religious schools than movement in the opposite direction.
The good news for Israel and its future is that during this past week, 12 haredi boys, students of the Derech Chaim yeshiva, began their service in the Israel Defense Forces.
By DOV LIPMAN
Secular Pam, modern Orthodox Tzippi and haredi Danit answer your questions on percolating issues in Israel’s complicated social and religious fabric.
By THREE LADIES, THREE LATTES