herzliya conference

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Providing the Palestinians with autonomy, instead of statehood, in the West Bank, would prohibit such an option, says Education minister.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The US envoy sounded a victorious tone with a narrative of how the US has helped put ISIS on the run in both Iraq and Syria, focused on ISIS clean-up operations.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"In the next wars, the majority of weapons that will attack Israel will be Iranian products," says Maj.-Gen. Herzi Halevi.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
At Herzliya Conference, economic experts note changing conflicts hold the key to understanding where the economy is headed.
By NIV ELIS
Government hoping to cash in on quick taxes instead of giving the middle class a $10 billion cut in gas prices, Yossie Hollander says.
Economist Yossi Hollander sees apocalyptic consequences from the rise in oil prices, but also a great opportunity for Israel.
By AMIRAM BARKAT/GLOBES
Other gov’t ministries must be stronger and independent, he says.
SHARON WROBEL
Leading internet security authority warns that Israel's defensive cyber measures are insufficient answer to threat.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Dov Zakheim says Israel does not have to use military strike to stop Teheran's nuclear program.
By YAAKOV KATZ
US Ambassador Dan Shapiro cautions against expecting US president to set calendar during Israel visit.
By HERB KEINON
US Ambassador Dan Shapiro, speaking at annual Herzliya Conference, stresses close cooperation between US and Israel.
By SARA MILLER
Robert Wexler, close confidante of Obama, hails Israel-US ties; former aide to Tony Blair says relationship between Netanyahu and White House not what it should be.
Livni says at Herzliya Conference: "Israelis are not debating the real issue of the state's minority imposing its will on the majority."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
President says revolutions could help Israel if it makes peace with Palestinians; adds Iran "world's main problem."
By OREN KESSLER
Visiting Canadian FM John Baird says Israel has no better friend than Ottawa.
UN secretary-general is set to arrive this week for Mideast tour of Israel, Palestinian territories and Jordan in peace push.
Rasmussen says Israeli-Palestinian issue "not only problem" in region but still undermines Mideast stability.
Shalev says Israel must brace for time when it can’t claim to be only democracy in the Mideast.
As a sidebar to the conference, the Czech Government is donating NIS 2 million to IDC Herzliya.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
For several years, Salam Fayyad has been approaching the building of a Palestinian state with determination.
BY EINAT WILF
At Herzliya Conference, possible presidential candidate says J’lem understands Iranian threat better than US.
At Herzliya Conference, 2012 Republican presidential hopeful says world leaders should be judged by success in responding to Teheran's nuclear program and its support for destabilizing gov'ts abroad.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
The Herzliya Conference almost always provides news headlines, but this year it was Israel’s official Iranian outing.
Ya’alon says Tehran is developing missiles capable of reaching the United States.
Defense minister warns that Iranian nuclear facilities will soon be too heavily fortified for military action to succeed; says sanctions cannot be called successful until they stop Tehran's nuclear progress.
Iranian-born analyst urges the West to combine sanctions with human rights activism to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.
“I think that despite the precious time wasted on diplomatic efforts, the nuclearization of Iran can still be prevented.”
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Netanyahu praises PA efforts to improve economy and build institutions.
BY HERB KEINON
Speaking at Herzliya Conference, Netanyahu praises Palestinian efforts to improve economy and build institutions, appeals to them to accept resumption of efforts toward peace accord.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ex-Shas head tells Herzliya parley secular Jewish culture doesn't offer much.
BY Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
“We are competing against the most developed countries in the world,” says education minister.
By BEN HARTMAN
Seven original sketches of the famed Codex Atlanticus to be displayed in the Knesset in honor of an upcoming visit by Berlusconi.
By REBECCA ANNA STOIL
Former Shas leader, who was jailed for corruption, is making clear his intent on a political comeback.
Opposition leader says ISIS killed Hadas Malka in Jerusalem on the prime minister's watch.
By GIL HOFFMAN
"I have met more convicts in my five years in politics than in my entire life before that," says Yesh Atid leader.
Roni Alsheich says police force needs to adapt to Israel's varied communities.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Annual gathering of the top names in Israel's diplomacy and defense world being held Tuesday-Thursday.
There is only one small problem for those politicians. It is called reality, and it exists outside the conference.
Key speakers at the global policy forum include former prime minister Ehud Barak and former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger.
Netanyahu: 'Some who want to impose terms on Israel pretend that the dangers we face are not real dangers at all.'
Netanyahu, speaking to a strategic conference near Tel Aviv, blamed the Palestinians for the 14-month impasse in negotiations.
“the Jewish and Kurdish nations share a history…of mutual respect, mutual interests”, said the Justice Minister.
“Most Israeli politicians are ignorant and don’t care [that] their words affect the Diaspora,” Labor MK says.
By Gil Stern Stern SHEFLER
Experts say Muslim Brotherhood's influence will rise if stalemate continues: "The longer it takes, the more radical it becomes."
By DAVID ROSENBERG / THE MEDIA LINE
Ex-Obama national security adviser: If God appeared before US president, He would say "solve the issue."
PA prime minister sits next to Barak in Herzliya during discussion on diplomacy.
BY JPOST.COM STAFF
Dr. Ludig Spaenle, the Bavarian education minister, spoke at the Herzliya Conference at the Interdisciplinary Center.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Problem is that women pursue "feminine jobs" such as teaching and nursing, which have lower salaries, says IDC’s Tali Regev.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Speaking at Herzliya conference, Stanley Fisher expresses concern over 40% haredi employment, Arab community.
By NADAV SHEMER
Economy is strong in the short term, but a European financial crisis would be a challenge, says Bank of Israel governor.
Mobile coverage of Israel's biggest conference on security; readers are encouraged to send in questions.
By MICHAEL OMER-MAN
Live tweets, quotes and pictures from an event on the sidelines of one of the most important conferences on Israel's policy and security. Canadian Foreign Minister to give insights on leadership.
Conference to feature the Middle East's leading experts as they take on Israel's policy and security issues.
Panel featuring MK Shalom, Dutch FM, UK MP at Herzliya Conference attended by officials, business figures, academics, Jewish leaders.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Chief of staff speaks to Herzliya Conference; says IDF faces large security challenges from regional changes; traditional Arab leadership waning.
Chief of staff speaks to Herzliya Conference; says IDF must restructure according to fight on several fronts; traditional Arab leadership waning.
Livni discusses Muslim Brotherhood, peace process, her vision for Israel at Herzliya Conference with officials, MKs, academics, Jewish leaders.
Livni discusses the peace process, her vision for Israel at Herzliya Conference attended by officials, MKs, academics, Jewish leaders.
Despite calls for reform, president says Mubarak has done ‘great things for peace.’
President focuses on regional and global poverty; summit attended by officials, MKs, business figures, academics, media representatives.
More than a national unity government, Israel needs a government promoting national unity.
By Gil Stern Stern TROY
This week, Britain’s former Chief Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks gave a speech characterized by the media as doom and gloom at a conference in Herzliya.
By RABBI SHMULEY BOTEACH
For decades, people have been well aware of the necessity for the United States to decrease its dependency on oil. But now, such a reduction would reduce the stresses imposed on a weakened America.
By MICHAEL SUSSMAN
The Herzliya conference has become an important int'l event; one central issue is absent – the debilitating economic concentration in this country.
By DANIEL DORON
Conferences such as Herzliya, Caesarea and Sderot have become alternative forums for national leaders to make policy statements, largely for press consumption.
By DAVID NEWMAN
PM is the most moderate PA official, but doesn't represent Palestinian thinking.
BY BARRY RUBIN
In an interview on the sidelines of the Herzliya Conference, R. James Woolsey tells JPost.com, "it's not clear how one ought to behave."
By MORDECHAI I. TWERSKY