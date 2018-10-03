03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
East Jerusalem motorist ran roadblock near the capital before police found his abandoned vehicle in Herzliya.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel's most dangerous threat remains Iran, says Amos Gilad at annual Herzliya Conference.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The Boris Eifman Ballet delves into the heart and mind of Anna Karenina and Auguste Rodin.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
The preeminent bluesman will pack a punch with The Blues Rebels at Zappa Tel Aviv and Herzliya.
By DAVID BRINN
The Trio of Oz jazz band plans to really mix it up in Herzliya this week.
By BARRY DAVIS
Minato in Herzliya Pituah offers a wide array of authentic Japanese food in a quiet yet bustling atmosphere.
By GLORIA DEUTSCH
American clarinetist Evan Christopher gets to the root of the music in the Hot Jazz series.
Vino Socca is pricy but well worth the pleasure with its good food and intimate, serene atmosphere.
By DEBBIE KANDEL
Think Japanese cuisine is all about sushi? Think again; this veteran Herzliya Pituah restaurant serves up a treat.
By AMIR TAL
The Ballet de Lorraine from France performs works by three masters of modern dance at Herzliya Performing Arts Center.
The Dublin pub in Jerusalem is a drinking man’s dream and a bar-foodie’s delight.
By JASON MESKIN
The small repertoire company in Herzliya composes a diversifies program designed to please any audience - the result is rather lukewarm.
By ORA BRAFMAN
Apple has 700 employees in Israel already, 250 of which were hired in the last year alone.
By NIV ELIS
Arabs often have greater difficulties finding employment in the high-tech sector than their Jewish counter-parts.
GE is scouting Israel for talent, technology and, of course, start-ups as it sets its sights on “industrial Internet.”
AppsFlyer recently held its inaugural “All Hands” event, which brought together 300 plus employees from 13 different offices around the globe to its headquarters in Herzliya Pituah.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
The Australian company said that Herzliya-based Plarium is an ideal partner in its quest to become a global leader in social gaming.
By GLOBES
The week before the US elections, the Sabans, who are staunch Hillary Clinton supporters, raised $38 million for the FIDF.
By MICHAL GALANTI
“Land contamination by hazardous substances has become in recent years one of the most severe environmental hazards in Israel," says green NGO.
By SHARON UDASIN
Defense minister says "0% chance" of Hamas recognizing Israel, warns Palestinian unity deal will lead to Hamas control of West Bank.
Gantz says conflict in Syria could continue for more than a decade; warns that both Hezbollah and World Jihad gaining strength in Syria.
Israel is purposely ambiguous about its intentions, at the risk of isolation from the international community.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Following his prayer meeting with Abbas and Pope Francis at the Vatican, president gives keynote address at prestigious conference.
Former foreign minister gives rare rebuke to int'l community, says settlements a requirement for achieving peace.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
50 ambassadors to Israel and 120 additional foreign embassy representatives to attend December 12 Herzliya conference.
Yair Lapid's party says "we've come to change;" top 20 of the list is almost half women, including Herzliya mayor Yael German.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Two new Yesh Atid candidates introduced at press conference focusing on party's belief in changing political system.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Les 8 et 9 mai, se tenait dans la splendide bourgade d’Herzliya, le festival du Vin blanc.
By ALINE JUILLARD
More than 7,000 people have signed a petition protesting the Tel Baruch development plans.
Environmentalists call for assessment by outside body, say ‘city cannot be the one giving itself permission to build.’
Approximately 120 families come together in protest over Dan Acadia plans, hailing from four buildings on the same block.
Three activists climb Microsoft wall in Herzliya to press for using cleaner energy; company says it's already going green.
A host of people gathered at the conference in Herzliya to listen to a range of speakers.
By HADAS PARUSH
The municipality’s plans for an NIS 16 million promenade along Zevulun Beach
has kicked off a heated debate with residents.
For Gabi Ashkenazi, Shimon Peres and Ron Prosor to all be in the same company for a common purpose but different reasons, is quite rare.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
At the end of a fascinating day of touring in the Galilee with KKL-JNF, which was one of the Herzliya Conference events, Shalom Segev was astonished.
By KKL-JNF STAFF
Parents of young children should be very careful if they allow them to use Facebook, according to Amihai Hamburger.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Former prime minister addressing Herzliya Conference on the implications and consequences of a nuclear agreement with Tehran.
Judge says no reason to allow testimony via video-conference for libel suit
By AMY SPIRO
Popular Herzliya beachfront restaurant Al Hamayim turns kosher
By BUZZY GORDON
The emotive single may shine through the voice of a woman, but the safe space Doron Talmon creates allows for universal expression available to all genders.
By JENNIFER GREENBERG
Many cities have bylaws prohibiting commercial activity on Shabbat, although they are loosely enforced, if at all.
By JEREMY SHARON
The report also showed a decrease in the number of responders who said it was acceptable to joke about or make harmful comments about people with disabilities.
By SARAH LEVI
Dolphin mourning lost friend seen near Israeli port city, scholars claim such behavior among males has seldom been seen.
By YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israelis aren't overly excited to work with Indian partners, but the big money from some of the giant corporations compensated for the lack of affection.
By SARAH LEIBOVITZ-DAR
“They say no one is irreplaceable, but I don’t know if someone else could have started the great process that Herzl put in motion."
By JTA
At Segev Art Herzliya, each dish is a masterpiece.
By SHAWN RODGERS
Jameson plans on moving to the home of her fiance, Lior Bitton, in Herzliya, a suburb north of Tel Aviv.
Dinner at Bistro 56 is an experience in fine dining.
Multiple world record holders and Olympic champions will compete in the event which is taking place in Israel for the first time.
By ALLON SINAI
The murder of cab driver Derek Roth, which took place in Herzliya in 1994, shocked the nation because of the utter randomness of the crime.
By BEN HARTMAN
The Zionist Union issued a press release on Thursday night criticizing the deal.
Giant floats featuring iconic landmarks of foreign countries - including the US, India, Europe, Brazil and of course Israel - march down main street in Sharon Region’s largest holiday parade.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Scientists to launch balloons, which will carry with them cosmic ray detectors that can measure ionization rate from cosmic radiation.
Acclaimed Canadian folkrock singer, German punk rocker to perform this autumn.
Israel and the West have a common stake in ensuring that the deep divisions among jihadis remain in place.
By ASSAF MOGHADAM
A musical robot uses cellphone computing power – which could be the forerunner for home-help.
By ADAM GONN
Home away from home at the Daniel Hotel.
The country’s basic story is a success story, says Barry Rubin.
By SAM SOKOL
They haven’t moved here yet, but the owners of this apartment knew what they wanted in terms of use of space and colors.
The Chabba Gallery is a unique art gallery in Herzliya.
By MIRIAM KRESH
The 24-year-old UNODC goodwill ambassador was kidnapped and held by extremist group Islamic State in August 2014 before she was returned to her home village of Kocho in Iraq’s Sinjar district.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
Israel’s educational and social centers for learning-disabled families.
A central city challenges Eilat as a magnet for local and international tourism.
Dry seasonal pools revive when the rain returns.
A catch-up from around the country.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
The central suburb has shed its negative image.
By JOHN BENZAQUEN
Tel Aviv-based WeissBeerger makes pulling pints a precision game.
By EITAN AROM
At the annual Italian Republic Day reception, 1,200 guests attended the ambassador's residence, including neighbor Silvan Shalom.
Not far from Tel Aviv, Israel’s coastal resort of Herzliya offers a host of festivals throughout the summer.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN WWW.ISRAEL21C.ORG
Haifa District Court Micha Lindenstrauss will be the keynote speaker on Monday at the ninth annual conference of the Law School at the College of Management in Rishon Lezion.
General manager Oded Kotler accuses the mayor of making a political decision in election year as the 12-year-old institution closes this week.
Life in our corner of the world has never been quiet or stable, and Tel Arshaf was no exception.
By ITSIK MAROM
Batel Lu Bitton was born on April 8, her name means "daughter of god" in Hebrew.
Elderly man found dead in Herzliya; police detain suspected driver; 80-year-old woman hit by car, seriously hurt in Netanya.
For the third time in a week, an elderly Israeli in Herzliya is apparently assaulted by young people in a public place.
Herzliya Deputy Mayor calls for Education Ministry to forbid pupils’ participation in door-to-door fund-raising for NGOs.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
Bank manager killed, two injured in blaze said to be sparked by candle in dry sauna.
Sa'ar sent letter to presidents of institutions of higher education requesting that they accommodate students in reserve duty.
65-year-old arrested on suspicion of stabbing to death second wife 21 years after killing his first wife in 1991.
Amotz Greenberg, 45, eulogized by loved ones in Hod Hasharon.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Mourners gather for funerals of Sgt. Adar Barsano, 2nd-Lt. Bar Rahav and Staff-Sgt. Bania Roval.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF,NIV ELIS
100 years ago, there was a better understanding here of the importance of aviation to the prosperity of a modern society
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
Deri was punished for crimes committed 20 years ago. Does this warrant his exclusion from public affairs for the rest of his life?
By YOSSI LEVY
To all our colleagues and friends, thank you for your support and for being part of our 80th anniversary.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
You feel the nervousness in Greece, and the gratitude from everyone for coming to support their country in hard times.
By HIRSH GOODMAN
The Ritz-Carlton has taken the concept of private vacation residences in Israel to a new level.
By RITZ CARLTON
Behind Israel’s “start-up nation” lie two important elements: a higher education system of very high quality; and the Israelis’ apparent unbounded energy to do more than two things at once.
By IDC
"Uriel Reichman understood what was fundamental and acted on it.
We are too small to be an average nation. We must be an excellent nation and
IDC Herzliya is about excellence. That is its area of expertise."
President of Israel Shimon Peres
By IDC HERZLIYA
Maccabi Tel Aviv made to sweat before extending its BSL winning streak to 14 games, coming back from a late seven-point deficit.
Haifa dominates Ashkelon, jumps into 2nd place; Netanya edges Hap TA in wild affair.
Herzliya edges Gilboa; Devin Smith puts on supreme shooting display ensuring win over Netanya.
The plan is to sail from Piraeus, through the Cyclades islands, towards Cyprus and then to Haifa, over 10 days, and deliver the boat to the club in Herzliya.
By GRAEME STONE
Large bird shocks Israeli drivers after escaping from farm.
By REUTERS
River North Dance Chicago will perform a tour de force.
Ankara comes under fire from Russia when Moscow accused it of endangering Russian lives over commandeered Syrian plane.
By ILENE PRUSHER