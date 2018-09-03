03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
PA minister: Arab inaction has encouraged U.S. to hold onto Jerusalem moves
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Former Syrian general: Hezbollah is in possession of chemical weapons
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Suspected sex-offender to remain in custody pending final ruling
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The VAT hike raises home prices as the government is trying to market more land for residential building to lower prices.
By EINAT PAZ-FRANKEL
75 Canadians visit Israel for OneFamily hike.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Parks Authority enforcers juggle mix of law and field science while lookingfor illegal hunters and za’atar harvesters, and protecting endangered species.
By BEN HARTMAN
Raz Rutman wants to raise awareness of LOTEM, a KKL-JNF affiliate dedicated to making hiking trails accessible to all.
By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN
By JACOB SOLOMON
By AVIVA BAR-AM
Known as the Masada of the north, both the history and topography of Gamla is astonishing.
AVIVA BAR-AM
Retracing the footsteps of Josephus Flavius on Mount Arbel.
The announcement came less than two weeks after the 'Post' revealed that the police had failed to interview two key witnesses even after the case was first reopened in July.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
By MIRIAM KRESH
The young travelers were stuck for four days on a mountain in Mongolia.
The 'Rihleh' app highlights natural hiking and cycling trails across Jerusalem, featuring notable sites in Palestinian history.
By REUTERS
New testimony indicates prosecutors allegedly ignored evidence in death of Ariel Newman
Omri Nir fell to his death Friday trying to save his 10-year-old who died yesterday.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,SHARON UDASIN
Trails will now be categorized as those for families, those meant for hikers, those for cycling and 4x4 travel and those accessible to people with disabilities.
By SHARON UDASIN
Through a Succot hike in the Galilee, the Koby Mandell Foundation honors the memory of a terror victim.
By ANDREA SIMANTOV
Now that the rain has subsided, it’s time to get out of the house and investigate where all the water’s gone.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Take advantage of hot summer days by visiting Israel’s many hollows.
By Jerusalem Post Readers
The combination of the blazing sun, cool waterfall and stunning views makes for an incredible outing.
Snir Stream is full this time of year and wading in it can be a delightful experience
Anat Madmony's 'Israel's Forest Book' offers 40 scenic tours
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Sensible precautions ensure happy hikes with the kids
Magen David Adom and a military helicopter rush hiker to hospital where he was pronounced dead.
By YASSER OKBI,JPOST.COM STAFF
Disingenuous demands for artificial proportionality are nothing less than clamoring for Israel to cease protecting its citizens.
By JPost Editorial
Visit the scenic North for a real sense of the winter season.
By BARRY DAVIS
Discover Nachal Kziv Nature Reserve and all of the beautiful hikes it has to offer.
By SHEM TOV SASSON/TOURIST ISRAEL
Instead of seeing the holy land through bus windows and tour guide books, why not take a path less traveled?
By TRAVELUJAH
Passover is the perfect time to visit the iris reserve on Mount Gilboa.
By TOURIST ISRAEL
There are many wet trip routes, starting in Beit Shean Valley and up to routes in the Golan Heights.
By RONIT SVIRSKY, KKL-JNF
A new column: Explore some of the country’s best hiking options with tips on how to make the most of your visit.
By TOURISTISRAEL.COM STAFF
While the rain may make hiking in the north more difficult, the flowers that sprout up as a result are well worth it.
By JOE YUDIN
Despite reports of rain this weekend, check out Moshav Amikam near Zichron Yaakov for some great views and a surprise spring.
By YONI COHEN
Travel expert Joe Yudin introduces "the road less travelled" as well as some new discoveries at more well-known sites.
As the weather begins to cool, take advantage of the extended Rosh Hashana break to enjoy a challenging Negev hike at Ein Akev.
Exploring ancient ruins and varied wildlife at Ramat Hanadiv near Zichron Yaakov is made even more special by views of the Mediterranean.
Enjoy a number of different water hikes along with stunning Kinneret views that cannot be missed.
With summer in full swing, cool off by doing this easy water hike north of the Kinneret, which is suitable for all the family.
High up above the Kinneret, this hike offers stunning views as well as interesting landscapes along the way.
In a barren region that has struggled to support life since the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah, Ein Gedi has flowed for thousands of years.
By WAYNE STILES
The area north of Kibbutz Palmachim where the Sorek River flows into the Mediterranean offers some great hikes with excellent views.
A new column: Travel expert Joe Yudin introduces "the road less travelled" as well as some new discoveries at more well-known sites.
With its flowing stream and great mountain scenery this Galilee hike is not to be missed.
With beautiful views of the Kinneret and beyond, a hike up and around Mount Arbel is a great day out for all the family.
With summer really on its way, cool off in a beautiful spring located in a quite setting near the biblical zoo in Jerusalem.
After a pleasant hike through the forests near Yokne'am, take a break and cool off in a natural pool complete with waterfall.
Discover ancient caves located in the Carmel Mountains that were once inhabited by cavemen, then relax with a picnic or barbecue.
Take advantage of one of the many parts of the Carmel mountain range that was not destroyed by wildfire with this great hike south of Haifa.
With breathtaking panoramic views and sites steeped with history, a hike up this bowl-shaped mountain is well worth it.
While the weather is still not too hot, head down south for this classic desert hike that never fails to amaze.
With varying levels of difficulty, there are a number of different water hikes with stunning Kinneret views to be enjoyed as the weather heats up.
Early Spring is a perfect time of year for this Negev hike; enjoy lush vegetation before cooling off at a desert spring.
Even though the hike is suitable for any time of the year, visiting the area in winter means streams are full and flowers are blossoming.
The desert remains timeless as the passage of a shepherd with his flock along ancient trails so easily proves.
By YEHOSHUA HALEVI