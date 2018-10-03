hillary clinton campaign

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Hillary wears blue at star-studded Jewish nuptials in New York.
In an e-mail exchange, John Podesta was asked how to rebuff claims that Clinton "will be the president 'most unfriendly to Israel in our history– worse than Obama."
"In order to win, she's going to have to do at least about as well among Jewish voters as President Obama did."
“We aren’t going to do statements for every Jewish holiday."
"Secretary Clinton emphatically rejects these offensive, hateful, and patently absurd statements about Elie Wiesel.”
Fight might erupt at convention over language regarding Israel and Palestinians.
Around 50 staffers from both the Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders' campaigns sat together at a downtown Des Moines, Iowa venue organized by OneTable.
Jake Sullivan, a foreign policy adviser to Clinton, depicted as dangerous Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ proposal to normalize relations with Iran made during the most recent debate.
Les questions sécuritaires pourraient déterminer le choix du prochain président américain
La course est lancée, la Démocrate Clinton vise la Maison-Blanche. Cette fois, pas en tant que Première dame, mais comme présidente
To help readers get a sense of when they can expect results, The Jerusalem Post has posted a time-line to help navigate the electoral terrain.
She avoided criminal charges, but the FBI's findings in its e-mail investigation damn her for poor judgment.
Like 2008, the polls find her behind her opponent— Bernie Sanders, the senator from neighboring Vermont— by up to 16 points.
Rubio called Clinton a " a leader from yesterday whose tenure of secretary of state was ineffective at best and dangerously negligent at worst"
"She was just another lady," said the restaurant manager who admitted that he and his employees were "kicking themselves" for not noticing who had just placed an order.
"This was radical, a deliberate threat," said presidential historian Michael Beschloss. "It's horrifying" and will be remembered 50 years from now.
Clinton's consistency on Israel over the course of her lifelong career in public service is at the heart of Lieberman's pitch to voters.
The e-mails, which the Clinton campaign has not confirmed as authentic, featured an exchange between one of Clinton's top foreign policy advisers.
Sixty-three percent of Israeli Arab respondents to Peace Index poll said the country's situation was either "very" or "moderately" good.
Clinton said that Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump's positions on Israel vary from day to day, and for that reason Israelis should be extremely wary of him.
“I’ve talked to the members of the Israeli government at the highest levels. I know who they want elected here. It’s not Hillary Clinton. It’s not Obama 3,” former NYC Mayor tells Washington Post.
He skipped Netanyahu’s March 2015 speech to Congress against the emerging deal, saying the PM had not acted in good faith in coordinating the speech with Republicans.
Regarding Clinton, 50% of the public trust her when she said in a letter to the Jewish community before Passover that as president she would block international efforts to attack or isolate Israel.
"For me, fighting for Israel isn’t just about policy — it’s a personal commitment to the friendship between our peoples and our vision for peace and security."
Israelis need to take a wider perspective on which of the candidates is good for Israel.
Earlier in the week, Clinton reportedly said that the deal was "worthy of support."
On election day men and women brought their daughters and sons to polling places in anticipation of history.
This election has clearly unsettled no small number of Jews in the U.S., and a share of those watching it unfold from abroad, as well.
Hillary may be no dummy, but she is a great hypocrite.
This election has actually reinforced American democracy, which is predicated on the idea that anyone can be President.
The recent candidacy of Bernie Sanders, who is Jewish, as well as the popularity of groups like J Street have given these young adults,newfound confidence to spew angry rhetoric without fear of offense.
Clinton is very vocal about fighting terrorism and protecting Israel’s security, and is known to be pro armed forces when needed – in fact, she is considered too war-hawkish by her critics.
According to the FBI, Clinton’s private server was less secure than a Gmail account... there is every reason to believe that Clinton’s email server was hacked by hostile foreign intelligence services
When it comes to progressive issues, Clinton lines up with the bulk of Jewish voters.
In 2010, she gave Netanyahu what’s been described as a 43-minute tongue-lashing on the issue of Israeli settlements and boasted to The Washington Post, “I was often the designated yeller."
The AIFL expresses concern that the UN’s disproportionate condemnation and outright discrimination against Israel often reflects latent anti-Semitism.
The administration argues that it discriminates against Jews to advance the cause of peace. But this claim is completely absurd.
Israelis – from high-ranking officials to taxi drivers, and from Jews to Muslims to Christians – are not shy about expressing their views about the US election.
It appears now that the Russians are making a bold attempt to get a finger in the US election pie. We will see who comes up with the plum when the polls close on November 8, 2016.
Clinton was the first woman to chair the Legal Services Corporation, a nonprofit that provides funding for legal assistance to low-income families and individuals.
Max Blumenthal is the son of one of Hillary’s closest advisers and a longtime family friend.
Clinton, he says in an exclusive interview with The Jerusalem Post, will keep Israel safe. Trump, he warns, will not.
Jewish voters are firmly on the progressive side of the national divide with a 70% to 25% Democrat-to-Republican margin.
The anxiety had been palatable all night. In fact, it could be staunchly felt through the city streets all week. Monday traffic seemed particularly harsh and irregular.
“Make America Great Again” and “America First,” slogans which Trump came up with himself, captured the mood.
Renewing her support for her nation despite her loss, she wrapped up her campaign.
The mood at the Clinton rally in Manhattan underwent a dramatic shift as the evening wore on
The FBI head said on October 28 that the agency would investigate additional emails that have surfaced related to Hillary Clinton's use of a personal email server.
An estimated 850,000 Jews live in Florida, with the bulk of them in the three southern Florida counties of Miami Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach. Jews make up some 5% of the overall Florida electorate.
Two security agents seized Trump by the shoulders and hustled him backstage as police officers swarmed over a white male in the front of the crowd and held him face down.
“Bust in that house and get Huma the hell out of there.”
The opposition hopes a Clinton presidency “will bring about change in the negative and irresolute position of Washington towards the Syrian tragedy."
Trump advised to ‘stay cool’ to maintain leads he has gained.
Though the image is distorted, the photo is still significant since it does not publish pictures of women.
Tanden called the situation “depressing” and referred to the Netanyahu government as “ruthless" and "nuts.” Podesta appeared to agree with the assessment, responding: "Bad."
Clinton has called for the establishment of a no-fly zone and "safe zones" on the ground in Syria to protect non-combatants.
In a letter to key Republican committee chairmen in the House of Representatives, FBI Director Comey said that he "cannot predict how long it will take us to complete this additional work."
Clinton has said her decision to use a private server in her home for her work as the US secretary of state from 2009 to 2013 was a mistake and has apologized.
Analysis: It was not a precise effort between two snipers; this was no careful dance. This was a knife fight between two polarizing figures, and the loser of the night was American politics.
The claim stems from Abedin's assistant editor position with the Journal of Muslim Minority Affairs, a small academic publication edited by Abedin's mother, where she had worked from 1996-2008.
The "alternative Right," also known as the alt-Right, is a sub-sect of the Republican Party that had previously lived exclusively online before the emergence of Donald Trump's presidential campaign.
There is still time to register to vote in any of the 50 states. The earliest state's deadline is October 1 and some states allow registration into November.
"My thing is, ‘wow, as a human being how do you succeed?’ Don’t we all need to know how to succeed. This is a phenomenal story.”
“She came in and had to get it right, and had, I think, basically one shot. A lot of lives were saved,” ambassador Ron Dermer said.
Expect her to back her commitments to children and women, and the Iran deal.
The pin was presumably a gift from either one of two representatives from the National Jewish Democratic Council who were in attendance at the DNC.
"Hillary Clinton has always stood against efforts to marginalize Israel and incitement, and she strongly condemns this kind of hatred," said a campaign aide.
Evidence mounts of Russian interference in election • In a first for women, Hillary to accept Democratic presidential nomination.
On Tuesday, dozens of pro-Sanders delegates and voters stormed the media center of the convention and staged a sit-in with signs saying “Stop her” and “Bernie or Bust”.
In a symbolic show of party unity, Clinton's former rival, US Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, told the chairwoman from the convention floor that Clinton should be selected as the party's nominee.
The Libertarian viewpoint focuses on individual liberty. It suggests that the size and intrusiveness of government should be reduced and citizens should be able to decide how to live their lives without any impositions from the government.
Several of the e-mails reveal an apparent bias within the DNC for Clinton during her primary campaign against Bernie Sanders.
Wikileaks in anti-Semitism row • DNC chair resigns as convention speaker • Sanders: "I am not an atheist" • Democrats accuse Russia of driving leak to help Trump.
Kaine is a centrist Democrat with pro-Israel credentials who has visited the Jewish state on multiple occasions.
An activist in the 1960s, Alinsky wrote the 1971 book “Rules for Radicals,” a guide to left-wing activism.
At an event in North Carolina, Trump said that Saddam proved himself efficient at killing terrorists– a skill he aspires to perfect should he assume the US presidency.
In a tweet on Monday, Trump said he had not meant the six-pointed star to refer to the Star of David, which is a symbol of Judaism. Rather, he said, the star could have referred to a sheriff's badge.
Both camps described the meeting as "positive" and said the two noted their shared commitment to stopping Donald Trump.
The former US head of state came to his wife's defense when heckled at a campaign event regarding her support of Israel.
On International Women's Day, two top Clinton aides discuss how their Jewish backgrounds have informed their fight for women's rights.
White House says it will consider "future engagement" at UN "when we reach that point."