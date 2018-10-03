holiday cooking

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Where to go and what to do during the holiday.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
How about making it a little easier on yourself this year? Order in at least some of the holiday dishes.
By LAURA TAUB
Association's president calls for reducing regulation and creating a national body to linking the various tourism businesses.
By NIV ELIS
In both Israel and abroad, about one-third of the bee population has disappeared.
By SHARON UDASIN
At Conference of Rabbis, Katharina von Schnurbein laments that future of Europe’s Jews hangs in the balance.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Kim's older sister and her husband are reportedly purchasing a seafront apartment in the heart of Tel Aviv.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
His works deal with the ambiguous role played during the Holocaust by ordinary Frenchmen, including their role in deporting Jews to Nazi camps.
By JTA
Bonfires should never been lit without a responsible adult supervising.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Steer clear of fireworks, barbeques, animal bites and foam sprays to stay safe this Independence Day.
By RUTH JUDAH
Has the Halacha changed in the days since I got married? Why is everything so much crazier today?
By PAMELA PELED
Jerusalem’s thriving cultural community of artists, musicians and intellectuals not only rivals the creativity of Tel Aviv but is infused with the deep spirituality that comes with living in the Holy City.
By Laura Kelly
Sampling Purim hamentashen around the city’s bakeries is a daunting task.
By AMY SPIRO
Pastry chef Nir Reichman describes Hanukka lines of thirty and forty people patiently waiting to purchase tasty sweets.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
A look at how the IFCJ helps the less fortunate during the holidays.
By RACHEL COHEN
Shoppers in the Israeli Shufersal chain were surprised to find a live snake in the vegetable department.
As holidays approach, Israelis stock up on the big necessities.
Want to bring a special gift for Passover? Looking for solutions for this festive holiday?
Here are a few new suggestions.
By NERIA BARR
The parade, in its third year, was the Sharon region’s largest, taking revelers on a journey into the storybook realm.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Traditional delicacy spices up the season.
By NOGA TARNOPOLSKY/THE MEDIA LINE
In Israel's third-largest city, streets have been decorated with decorations and bright lights to proudly demonstrate a harmonious relationship between monolithic religions of the area.
By REUTERS
There were also Border Police officers, whom the Knesset honored for their work protecting the population from terrorism.
By LAHAV HARKOV
In the new viral video, new immigrants as young as four and as old as 90 try Israeli sufganiot for the first time.
By ROSIE PERPER
The INPA's peak travel day was Saturday, during which 150,000 people visited its sites.
Try these easy and festive recipes for the holiday desserts/
Israeli artists Sala-manca construct a succa from the materials of a Beduin home. The structure goes on view at the Israel Museum this month
By GRAHAM LAWSON
A variety of Italian-style dishes that will put the cheese front and center during your Shavuot feast.
Hundreds attend eighth annual Thanksgiving dinner hosted by Nefesh B'Nefesh.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Dozens of IDF lone soldiers attend traditional Thanksgiving feast hosted by AJC in show of appreciation for the troops.
Private expenditure on health services in Israel has reached 40 percent, with only 60% covered by public sources.
Think about the breads that accompany your barbecue.
By LES SAIDEL
Why go the traditional grilled meat route when you can serve your discerning guests grilled fish and vegetables?
By EYAL LAVI
This is the time of year for placing pieces of meat on metal skewers and grilling batches of tasty brochettes.
Two delicious vegetable dishes for the holiday table.
By JAMIE GELLER
How the identity of the author of ‘The Monk’s Haggadah’ was uncovered makes for a gripping detective story
By RALPH AMELAN
The principle has taken on increased significance at present due to the ongoing hostilities between the Israel and Hamas.
By JEREMY SHARON,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
What makes the Seder night different The ‘Post’ asked Jewish celebrities to find out what Passover means to them.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The holiday greeting is “Have a happy and kosher Passover,” yet the concept of a kosher Passover means different things to different people.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
'JPost' resident wine expert Adam Montefiore suggests which wines to drink during the Passover holiday according to his family favorites.
By Adam Montefiore
Use leftover cheese from Shavuot to make light side dishes.
You can roll it out, cut strips or darn near any shape, brush with egg whites, sprinkle cinnamon and sugar and you’ve got cookies.
By DEBI LERNER-RUBIN
Climate and special activities combine to make this year's festivities a unique vacation opportunity.
By MEITAL SHARABI
By FAYE LEVY AND YAKIR LEVY
Find the perfect cookbook to give as a Hanukka gift this year
The best part about these stews that cook slowly over a low flame is that the entire meal is cooked in one pot.
By PASCALE PEREZ-RUBIN
The best known Tu Bishvat custom is serving dried fruits and nuts and using them in baking.
How many of us would love to bake top-quality bread regularly, but just can’t seem to find the time?
With a mother born in Romania and a father born in Iraq who met in the Israeli army, it’s no wonder that Amelia Saltsman enjoys cooking Jewish dishes from many lands.
Select the right cookbook as a gift for the right person this Hanukka.
Jewish soldiers serving during the American Civil War tell stories of their Passover Seders in correspondence home
By ARI GREENSPAN,ARI Z. ZIVOTOFSKY,DAVID GREENSTEIN
Open up the page of the Four Sons in any illuminated Haggada – be it medieval or modern – and you’ll almost surely be viewing a commentary on the Jews of that period through the lens of these figures
By FERN ALLEN
Kosher cookbooks have come a long way from your grandmother’s synagogue publication.
Try to add some olive oil in your cooking this Hanukkah
‘Stews and soups are neighbors that share a balcony’ – Mollie Katzen, ‘The Heart of the Plate.’
Serve Italian-inspired delicacies to your guests during Succot
Bake pita to take with you when touring and picnicking during Succot
It's a great opportunity for young and old couples to get out and rejoice in the many activities on offer for the occasion.
An interview with David Ben-Gurion’s grandson, media expert Yariv Ben-Eliezer.
By STEVE LINDE
Gradually bakers have begun making hamantaschen with exciting fillings, such as chocolate and halvah and green tea.
Family tales mixed with homemade meals, an entire year of holiday delicacies and secrets of upscale fine dining are all up for grabs in these cookbooks.
Meatballs are often served in tomato sauce, but I like them just as much in Middle Eastern soups.
‘It seems as if this time of year is one endless catering job... I have very little energy or time for spirituality.’
By TZIPPI SHA-KED,PAM PELED,DANIT SHEMESH
We appreciate our bread this holiday – but it wasn’t so long ago that the situation was starkly different
Chef Uri Scheft’s breads go like hotcakes in Israel and the Big Apple.
By MIRIAM KRESH
On the festival, what could be better than taking a trip to Jerusalem – and indulging in some of the capital’s best sufganiot?
Users will find that traditional elements have been given a modern twist, and the creators have pulled symbolism from root words and through deliberate wordplay.
By TAMARA UNGAR
EVA ruminates on dating in the 21st century.
By EVA
Israeli singer Shlomo Artzi performed last week for a highly appreciative crowd in the Ashdod Amphitheater.
Security forces stationed throughout the capital with emphasis on securing Jews gathered at Western Wall to pray on annual fast day.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD,JPOST.COM STAFF
Security forces will be stationed throughout the capital, with an emphasis on the Old City following two terror attacks in the city Monday.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Deputy transportation minister were caused by PA media coverage of Israel's Gaza operation.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Annual Purim parade, country's largest, is a fun time for families and costume connoisseurs alike.
By JOSEPH STRICH
In response to complaints of unsatisfactory food, the Israeli airline will now serve chulent, gefillte fish and even kugel during flights.
By FRET KRANZMAN
Its true character speaks not to romance, but to rescuing a portion of the Jewish people from the brink of extinction.
By JERROLD RAPPAPORT
Four sets of dishes, four sets of cutlery, two sets of pots and pans. Sometimes even two dishwashers: meat and milk. That’s not crazy enough. Now we do Passover.
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
"For American Israelis, Thanksgiving has been growing in popularity, so much so that owners of the supermarket in the German Colony post a handwritten sign offering whole turkeys."
By BARBARA SOFER
Israel’s exorbitant taxes on alcohol have just been drastically slashed – in some cases nearly halved – all in contradiction to “nanny state” trends worldwide.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Let’s begin with the name.
By STEWART WEISS
The Jews of San Francisco made sure a “Simhat Torah ball was held on October 18, 1913 at the Majestic Theater downtown, where money raised was for the local Hebrew school.”
By DAVID GEFFEN
Succot is a holiday with a high level of visibility.
By JPost Editorial
His proposal would have prevented the IDF from continuing to locate and destroy tunnels that can be used to launch terrorist attacks on Israel.
... would not go amiss
Watch what happens when you forget to fill your sufgania...
“Cinnamon, apples, dates, pecans, red wine – I declare, you are even better than the real deal!” I thought to myself.
During the year GIFT Israel creates charity programming for schools, local children’s youth groups and private bar/bat mitzva groups, providing them with special activities and connecting them to local charities.
By JOANNA SHEBSON
Specialty ice cream allows Jews to indulge during the holiday season.
By ARIEL COHEN
Make these traditional desserts with poppy seeds.
We are spoiled for choice this year as the country celebrates the festive holiday.
By BARRY DAVIS
Two years after being filmed, the VIP season of ‘MasterChef ’ – starring Pnina Tornai, Norman Issa and Noam Tor among other famous faces – is finally being aired.
Enjoyed around the globe, fried dough is a universal delight
Cookbook author Paula Shoyer shares her theory on holiday cooking – and some delightful fall recipes.
Succot is the perfect opportunity to invite over family and friends for innovative riffs on an Italian classic.
Make these delightful sweets throughout the holiday season
Cook a vegetarian meal to break the fast
In order to make the most of Rosh Hashana, we must prepare to make improvements in the new year.
By RABBI LAZER GURKOW
Two tons of honey and 15 tons of apples, the signature holiday food, will be given to soldiers throughout Rosh Hashana.