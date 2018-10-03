03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The DNC in a statement called the allegations in Thursday's New York Times story "deeply troubling."
By REUTERS
In 2014, USA Network's 'Dig' was filming in Israel and had to quickly exit - but insurance doesn't want to pay up.
By AMY SPIRO
“I made it very clear that I was not interested in his views on cultural enterprises within Israel,” said Alan Parsons. “I told him I’m going to go. I like Israel and Israeli people."
By KELLY HARTOG
Franco’s attorney denied the allegations made by the women in a Los Angeles Times article.
By JTA
The Israeli-born actress reflected on experiences of sexual harassment at a panel in Los Angeles this week.
By SHOSHANA KRANISH
More than 50 women have claimed that Weinstein sexually harassed or assaulted them over the past three decades and Weinstein has been expelled from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
In 2008, a 'Jewish Journal' writer said director Brett Ratner harassed her during interview.
Harvey Weinstein has volunteered to undergo therapy and apologized for causing distress to women he pursued, but he denies any criminal wrongdoing.
Lawyers says Hollywood mogul denies allegations by well-known Italian model and actress of non-consensual sex.
Argentina was a haven for Nazi war criminals after World War II, including Joseph Mengele and Erich Priebke.
Harvey Weinstein helped to revive Woody Allen’s career after alleged sex crimes against Allen came to light.
Donald Trump, Barack Obama, and Hillary Clinton weighed in.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
Designer Donna Karan defended herself on Monday night, saying that her words were taken out of context.
Sivan told Megyn Kelly that after she rejected his kiss, Weinstein told her: "Well then just stand there and be quiet."
Weinstein has paid off at least eight women to settle complaints about his lewd behavior, according to the New York Times.
The ''Will and Grace'' star was honored for her work in television.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The women, most in their early to mid-20s at the time, said Weinstein would appear near or fully naked and make them watch him bathe or give him a massage.
The star said she wasn't fully aware of the ''complexities'' of the letter.
By GABE FRIEDMAN/JTA
Report finds that 95 percent of top TV show characters with disabilities are played by non-disabled performers.
By JTA/RUDERMAN FOUNDATION
The film will be an adaptation of World War II novel 'Beneath a Scarlet Sky.'
The $100,000 award will be given to the Oscar winner on behalf of the Ruderman Family Foundation for her work promoting the inclusion of people with disabilities in Hollywood.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Anjelica Huston and Noah Schnapp to star in 'Waiting for Anya' adaptation.
Woody Allen has denied that he ever molested his adopted daughter, and an investigation determined that Farrow was coached to make the accusation (something she denies).
By JTA,REUTERS
The Israeli actress became a cultural icon in 2017 for her embodiment of the title character in the film 'Wonder Woman.'
Gal Gadot has been the headlines recently for showing her support for fighting sexual harassment in Hollywood.
By REUTERS,JACOB GOFF KLEIN
The awards show will be held on January 2nd in Los Angeles.
The actor claimed that since he started to expose the industry, his life has been under threat.
While Hollywood is turning its back on Harvey Weinstein, will he see the same rebound as Mel Gibson and Roman Polanski?
Israeli actress Natalie Portman was breastfeeding during the Time's Up meeting.
Israeli actress Gal Gadot’s role on 'The Simpsons' is just the latest in her rise to Hollywood fame.
The actor and director is ready to take in the sun - and hummus.
Lebanon’s cultural boycotts do little for the country except bring it global ridicule.
The boycott is due to ‘Schindler’s List’ being partially filmed in Israel
Director Ido Ricklin and set designer Alexander Lisianski’s video screenings on the back of the stage represented old-fashioned modernism.
By URY EPPSTEIN
Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Post,’ which opens throughout Israel on Thursday, is part of a long tradition of exhilarating newspaper films.
By HANNAH BROWN
The ‘Post’s’ film critic chooses her top 10 films of the year from both Israel and abroad.
Dr. Mike Evans, founder of the Friends of Zion Museum in Jerusalem, has established a massive pro-Israel social network across the globe.
From a Coen Brothers western to the murder of Gianni Versace, these are just some of next year’s highly anticipated new TV shows.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The Israeli Opera presents ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’
By BARRY DAVIS
“I’ve been surprised multiple times during each day in ways that are unexpected,” Watkins said of her trip to Israel.
In spite of negative reviews of new superhero film, critics call Gal Gadot its shining star
Smith arrived in Israel without fanfare, managing to keep his visit a secret until he was seen at the Western Wall.
DC Comics getting ready for new film with 'Wonder Woman' week.
A guest at this year's Haifa Film Festival, acclaimed neurologist Howard L. Weiner, talks about his debut feature film 'The Last Poker Game.'
Fourth season of award-winning Amazon show takes a trip around the Holy Land.
Actor won a Tony for portraying Uri Savir in 'Oslo.'
David Zucker, one of the comic geniuses behind Airplane!, turned up at the Jerusalem Cinematheque on September 14.
Israeli television series are taking Hollywood by storm, and the industry's experts explain how they use the small screen to take diplomatic steps in Israel's favor.
On September 19 you can watch Israel’s movie awards, the Ophir Awards, live on Channel 10.
Hollywood mogul announces newest project on same day as news of third questioning by Israeli police breaks.
Israeli actor will appear alongside Oscar Isaac and Ben Kingsley.
The famous film director is set to wed singer Daniela Pick.
One thing is sure: With the global success of 'Wonder Woman,' it's clear the Israeli actress will be negotiating far fatter paychecks in the future.
Season 5 of ‘Orange Is...’ and the debut of ‘Star’
Family, friends, Rosh Ha’ayin natives celebrate Gal Gadot’s star turn.
The Jerusalem Post gets a sneak preview of this summer’s blockbuster
For the weekend of October 20-21, YES 1 is showing a marathon of her most famous films.
Now you can return to that spot on the edge of your seat where we all used to sit when watching the show.
Tamimi, 17, whose trial began Tuesday, was arrested in December for throwing rocks at and shoving and slapping IDF soldiers.
Moran Atias lands a role in upcoming series 'The Village'
Thurman became the latest of more than 70 women who have accused 65-year-old Weinstein of sexual misconduct, including rape.
Israel is not represented at the Oscars this year.
Sawyer, born Rosie Cohen, earned her first movie role at the age of 50 appearing opposite Frank Sinatra and Edward G. Robinson.
The comedians land in Tel Aviv ahead of their Tuesday show.
A powerful Golden Globes speech - and a slew of jokes - set off a wave of speculation.
Gal Gadot joins fashion 'blackout' on the red carpet, and 'Maisel' wins big at the Golden Globes.
Film to focus on CBS coverage of 1963 JFK assassination.
Lior Ashkenazi portrays Yitzhak Rabin in new dramatization of Entebbe raid.
The enormous, elaborate set of Cecil Demille's 1928 silent film epic is finally being excavated, and it's a sight to see.
By ARIANE MANDELL
Israeli actress and producer Noa Tishby, best known for her roles in 'BeTipul' and 'Dig,' recounts her experiences of Hollywood sexual harassment, and her vision for a more equitable future.
By NOA TISHBY
"Given the politicized atmosphere that seems to have afflicted our set, I don’t see how I can return to Transparent."
Report says Israeli star demanding financier be dismissed before signing on to lucrative second movie.
By HAGAY HACOHEN,AMY SPIRO
'LATimes' exposé comes just days after producer honored by JNF
The Jewish actress tells of her family's Friday night tradition.
Think you know all there is to know about the hottest Israeli actress and star of Wonder Woman? Take our quiz and find out.
The original Black Panther character was actually created by two white Jews.
Cradling Junior in my arms, I also experienced something my youngest son, now approaching 22, felt when he reached 20: A change of status.
By HERB KEINON
In film and TV, the location is often less important than the setting.
By YEHOSHUA OZ
As the master wordsmith behind the The West Wing and The Social Network, Sorkin has, like Ben Hecht before him, become arguably the greatest Hollywood screenwriter of his generation.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
“We will put ‘made in Israel’ on countless screens around the world."
By LAHAV HARKOV
The Golden Globes have a reputation for ignoring films directed by female directors, only 7% of the films nominated in 2016 were directed by women.
It seems to be the unavoidable reality of human nature that men in power will take advantage of their position.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
The claims against Tambor, which are the subject of an internal probe launched by Amazon, are the latest in a string of complaints made against celebrities.
Amid rumors of allegations, ‘Wonder Woman’ star pulls out of evening honoring Brett Ratner
Comedian Jordan Peele is developing a new TV show about real-life Nazi hunters.
Will we see a darker side of the beloved heroine?
Sheila Nevins has worked on plenty of projects with Jewish themes, touching on subjects that range from Daniel Pearl to the Holocaust.
The Oscar nomination is a long shot for a comic book film.
My Yiddishe Momme of dragons?
By LISA KEYS AND GABE FRIEDMAN / JTA
Milana Vayntrub cast as 'Squirrel Girl' in new series.
Beyonce, 35, and rapper and music producer Jay Z, already have a five-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy.
Watch: Cringe-worthy video shows pop singer attempt not once, not twice, but three times to give the Jewish comedian a hug.
The glamorous pair welcomes their first children: a girl and a boy.
Is it a great movie review, or the greatest movie review?
Prince Harry is reportedly thinking matrimony with Meghan Markle.