holocaust child survivors

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The play tells the story of Eva Schlesinger, a 9-year-old girl sent away from Germany by her parents to England on the Kindertransport.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A new exhibit at the Yad LaYeled Museum is presenting for the first time the stories of what happened to Jewish child Holocaust survivors at the end of World War II.
By BARRY DAVIS
Initiative could benefit the tens of thousands living here in poverty.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Yvonne Nèvejean-Feyerick was born on November 15, 1900. Yad Vashem recognized her as Righteous Among the Nations.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
Initiative is too limited, says the World Jewish Restitution Organization.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Longtime community activist was one of the principal organizers of historic survivor gatherings in Jerusalem, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York.
By JTA
Whitewashing history “can be done more easily when our generation is not here, so it’s very important that we have to fight it.”
While the king “gets a tax-free royal salary, this 86-year-old woman needs to pay taxes for her so-called ghetto commendation.”
Hanukka was celebrated and observed throughout the war, in the ghettos and even in the camps, people hoping beyond hope that the suffering would end and believing that they would be free once again.
By HADAR BEN-YEHUDA / NATIONAL LIBRARY OF ISRAEL
An American holocaust survivor identified ex-guard Johann Rehbogen as a teenage SS officer who taunted her and other female prisoners as they undressed each morning.
By STEPHEN MONTEMAYOR / STAR TRIBUNE (MINNEAPOLIS)
A fortune. A will. A long lost love.
By MIRA WASSEF / STATEN ISLAND ADVANCE
A holocaust survivor recalls the brutal years of struggle and survival, and a Christian symbol he feels saved his life.
By ALAN MAULDIN / THE MOULTRIE OBSERVER
Netanyahu and Macron spoke during a ceremony commemorating the 75th anniversary of the Vel d'Hiv roundup of French Jews during WWII.
By RINA BASSIST
Foundation charges that compensation falls far short of survivors’ basic needs.
The papers were meticulously organized and arrived from New York in 500 boxes weighing around a ton in total.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Holocaust survivor who introduced the amendment calls the UK government's decision "a disgrace."
This year, the organization announced an inaugural Elie Wiesel Memorial Award in honor of the late Nobel Peace Prize laureate, human rights activist and Holocaust survivor.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Yad Vashem reunites descendants of Polish survivors.
Now, the last of the survivors are dying. We, the ones who have heard the horrors directly from the ones who lived them, must continue to send our children to bear witness.
By SHOSHANNA KEATS-JASKOLL
Holocaust survivors from UK and US thank Israel for providing safe haven.
Yosef Rapaport of Broooklyn said "Khan is a prime example of why religious bigotry is wrong and a prime example of the opposite."
By DANIEL J. ROTH
In an exclusive interview with ‘Metro,’ Tel Aviv Chief Rabbi Yisrael Meir Lau reflects on the state of Zionism and Jew-hatred, and demonstrates how today’s world is failing to learn from the Shoah.
By GOL KALEV
French complicity in wartime deportations was only officially acknowledged in 1995.
She drew comparisons between the tepid international response to the refugee crisis and that of Nazi Germany.
“Having my father relate his story to the nations of the world at the hall I know so well, with my children listening in the audience, symbolizes to me his ultimate victory,” said David Roet.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
The Jakubowski family rescued Michael Hochberg 68 years ago during WWII when his parents sent him away to keep him from being forced to live in the Warsaw ghetto.
By REUTERS
Leslie Baruch Brent was saved from the horrors of the Holocaust thanks to the Kindertransport, which brought him to Britain; Now he says it's time to react in kind.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Genealogy has grown into a huge online business that generates billions of dollars, and Jews are not immune.
By SHULA KOPF
Despite large sums of money allocated for survivors, many still live in poverty.
By SAM SOKOL
“The survivors are now passing to you the torch of life, of belief, of standing strong. Hold this torch high...," President Reuven Rivlin tells the March of the Living participants.
By DAVID BRUMMER
Asked if he can forget, one Auschwitz survivor says: I could never forget what, how it happened.
By REUTERS,JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Inherited German reparations won’t impact granting of Federal aid.
According to Sam Dubbin, counsel to The Holocaust Survivors Foundation USA, survivors and their families are outraged over the possibility of the art winding up in Switzerland.
Un projet initié par Yad Vashem a pour but de récolter le plus d’objets possible relatifs
à la Shoah pour les faire connaître au public et perpétuer le souvenir
By ANAV SILVERMAN
David Ariel est un ancien passager de l’Exodus. Il revient sur cette aventure toujours aussi vive dans sa mémoire
By MAXINE LIPTZEN DOROT
Après avoir parcouru le monde pendant plus d’une décennie, l’exposition Für das Kind a élu domicile permanent à Vienne et nous raconte cet épisode à la fois heureux et douloureux de l’histoire
Fédérer la jeunesse des nations autour de la mémoire de la Shoah de façon renouvelée, c’est le défi que le projet « Convoi 77 » a pour vocation de relever
By KATHIE KRIEGEL
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Until the new study, there have been inconsistent results in research of the psychological aftermath of the Holocaust.
Malignancy was twice as common among women with PTSD and even higher among those who endured severe hunger.
The story behind this touching ceremony is the kind of that can happen only here in Jerusalem.
By PEGGY CIDOR
‘Refidim Junction,’ an operatic drama composed by Jerusalemite Margret Wolf, draws on the fraught correspondence between Prof. Alice Shalvi’s parents while waiting to get to England in the 1930s.
The report found that at the end of 2016 there were some 186,500 Holocaust survivors living in Israel.
A special program at Sheba Medical Center is dedicated to meeting the unique emotional and physical needs of Holocaust survivors for each moment they are at the facility.
By NOA AMOUYAL
“God gives but does not ask in return. He gives with a generous hand. This is a dream and I am afraid to wake up."
Born in Munich in April 1931 to Alexander and Esther Schindler, he was fortunate in that his family, despite increasing hardship, was able to get out of Germany after Kristallnacht.
Color to Life aims to bring the stories behind the pictures back to life, through their restoration.
The State Comptroller's report, released on Wednesday shortly before Holocaust Memorial Day, indicated that Holocaust survivors in the country were not getting the rights they deserve.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
In an effort to alleviate that sense of isolation, the non-profit NGO Adopt-A-Safta is pairing young professionals with at-risk survivors to provide communication, affection and invaluable resources.
At the end of 2015, some 202,600 Holocaust survivors were living in Israel.
Leah Cik Roth is the subject of a stirring account of her Holocaust experiences, called 'My Eyes Looking Back at Me.'
The association has now called on the public to assist so that it can expand its assistance to as many in need as possible.
Fourteen women took part in this year's pageant, held in the northern city of Haifa on Sunday.
Holocaust survivor Shimon Redlich holds on dearly to moments of humanity.
Kristal had his birthday in September. He was recognized as the world’s oldest man in March.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,JTA
Committee chairman Moshe Gafni (United Torah Judaism) demanded that Clalit officials immediately provide his committee with details about the funds and to whom they are owed.
The survivor recalled the atrocities that befell the Jews of Europe during the Holocaust.
By HANNAH BROAD
Meyer started at The Jerusalem Post in 1967 as an ad translator but went on to become a celebrated reporter.
Baruch’s Silence
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
In ‘Shalom Italia,’ filmmaker Tamar Tal turns her camera on three Italian brothers and the story of how they hid during the Holocaust.
By BERNARD DICHEK
Holocaust art works stored at Yad Vashem are unveiled in Germany ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day.
The quaint principality of Andorra is a tiny buffer between France and Spain – and was once part of an escape route for those running from the Nazis.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
"For survivors of that terrible turmoil in Europe, each passing day is one of unfinished business."
After a decade traveling the world, the ‘Für Das Kind’ Kindertransport exhibition finds a permanent home in Vienna.
Doctor: 83-year-old woman has exhibited suicidal thoughts.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
In the ceremony titled "They Light the Way for Humankind," several high-ranking Israeli officials were in attendance, including Yair Lapid and Lt.-Gen. Benny Gantz.
PM meets with survivor who helped found Beit She'an and survivor who recently authored book telling her story of survival.
Netanyahu: "We have a moral obligation to see to it that Holocaust survivors living among us can live out their lives honorably."
“The state of Israel has a historical debt to Holocaust survivors," finance minister says.
Ruth Lubitz escaped Nazi Germany and immigrated to the United States. Her story now takes her to Las Vegas to be close to her family at age 95.
By ELI KAVON
A million and a half Jewish children were murdered.
By BARBARA SOFER
Elie Wiesel's legacy is more important now than ever, a point that Jewish publications ought to consider before publishing weakly argued, hate-filled drivel.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
By SOL NAYMAN
Nate Leipciger is a Holocaust survivor who has joined March of the Living 17 times since 1988.
By NATE LEIPCIGER
By NAFTALI BENNETT
By DOV LIPMAN
I was born in Antwerp, Belgium, and fortunate enough at the age of four, on the eve of World War II, to have been taken by my parents to Australia.
By ISI LEIBLER
Elie may have left us, but his memory lives on.
By RONALD S. LAUDER
I asked my daughter why she was crying. "If we God forbid lose Elie Wiesel, there will be no more special people alive any more. There will be nobody left. He is the last of the giants," she said.
What exactly is this group? I asked, expecting something like a book club or a ladies’ tea. I was told it was the World Federation of Jewish Child Survivors of the Holocaust and Descendants.
By LAURA BEN-DAVID
For several decades now, the International Raoul Wallenberg Foundation has been entirely devoted to telling the story of the rescuers.
By BARUCH TENEMBAUM AND EDUARDO EURNEKIAN
Those who meet her always wonder if this great-grandmother with a sharp sense of humor could possibly be the child who lost her entire family, worked as a child slave laborer, and was pulled from amid the decaying bodies of Bergen-Belsen.
Mama” Alex Buckman was only
four years old when
Mme. Andrée Geulen, a
20-year-old Brussels
school teacher who saved
many Jewish children,
hid him from the Nazis.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Wilf was born in 1925 in Poland and passed away in 2016.
Meet just a few of the survivors whose lives have been changed by the Aviv for Holocaust Survivors Organization.
“When I go to a school, I make sure listeners have a Zachor pin, so they walk away with something tangible in their hands to remember,” tells Holocaust survivor Ben Lesser.