03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Barak says Assad family is "slaughtering its people with the support of Iran, Hezbollah," Israel closely monitoring situation.
By JPOST.COM STAFF AND REUTERS
In meeting with Bulgarian president, FM says, "impermissible to resign to daily killing in Syria"; Red Cross denied entry to Homs.
With groups such as the SNC having failed to provide coherent leadership for the revolution, local rebel commanders are taking charge.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Reports of summary executions in the rebellious north highlight the West’s impotence in handling the Syria crisis.
A year on, Bashar Assad is hitting back at rebel forces, and thanks to world indifference, he may well succeed.
Most of brigade defects, retreats with rebels before Assad's forces bombard village of al-Ghento, Rights group reports.
Oil in Iranian tanker - destined for China - could bring Assad government $80 million despite Western sanctions.
By REUTERS
Russia envoy to UN says foreign group arming Syria opposition, which must be engaged to ensure Annan plan's success.
Bashar Assad has resorted to siege tactics because government forces lack the manpower for street battles with rebels.
By JOANNA PARASZCZUK
A defense of Bashar Assad paints him as a victim of a corrupt and repressive environment.
By GLENN C, ALTSCHULER
A string of bombings have struck cities under government control in Syria this year, including the capital Damascus.
The Syrian Observatory said on Friday around 70 rockets had fallen in 24 hours on Eastern Ghouta in the heaviest bombing since the de-escalation zone was declared.
ISIS falls back to the advancing Syrian and Iraqi armies, but attacks on high ranking Syrian officers show the Islamic State is far from surrendering.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
The Syrian army on Friday moved into Homs, the country’s third-largest city, after reaching a cease-fire agreement with rebel forces in the city.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Satellite images reveal human rights violations against civilians.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Assad's forces have been on offensive in city for ten days; Homs links capital with army bases on the coast.
New opposition president Ahmad Jarba expects advanced arms from Saudi Arabia to reach rebels soon, change balance of power.
Fall of city could give Assad control over central Syria; UN fears thousands of civilians trapped amid bombardment.
Opposition leaders hold meeting to show stability to West, and prove that they can be trusted with advanced weapons.
Wary of rising sectarian tensions, women of Syria say they are preparing for an all-out war.
Britain informs use of suspected chemical weapons by Syrian government in March and April.
Exiled Syrian chemical arms scientist discusses Assad's arsenal, says he has used small quantities of sarin to stop rebel advances.
Western diplomats say chemical weapons were used "in a sporadic way" at least once, but don't specify further details.
By JPOST.COM STAFF, REUTERS
Point of conflict is the free access for UN investigators to all places where chemical weapons were allegedly used.
World body's commission of inquiry on Syria says mass killings have 'taken on sectarian overtones'
Syrian Sunni Muslim rebels launch counter-offensive to ease an army siege on their strongholds, opposition sources say.
Opposition accuses militia loyal to President Assad of killing 200 Sunni civilians in massacres over last two weeks; 20 killed on Saturday.
Syrian army shoots, stabs 106 people, including women, children in Homas; over 80 killed by twin explosions at Aleppo university.
Envoy Brahimi, Syrian president discuss conflict; opposition frustrated over mission following killing of dozens in Halfaya.
Two rebels killed and 10 wounded in village south of Homs, where they besieged a compound guarding a tank facility.
"It should not take something as drastic as Srebrenica to shake the world into taking serious action," Navi Pillay tells reporters.
Sources say divided rebels, responding to foreign pressure, agree to set up joint leadership in efforts to overthrow Assad.
Move widens rifts with some Syrian rebel groups; arguments over weapons ensue despite common foe of Syrian president.
UN secretary-general says convoy of General Gaye was the target of armed attacks, there were no injuries.
White House consulting with Syria's neighbors over chemical weapons; US believes stockpile remains under Assad's control.
By REUTERS AND JPOST.COM STAFF
FSA general tells 'Daily Telegraph' rebels are forming a team to take hold of Assad's chemical weapons sites; senior Syrian military defector tells Reuters Assad's forces moving chemical stockpile across country.
After three days of fierce fighting, Syrian rebel commander says rebels will intensify attacks against Damascus.
Sunni soldiers being pushed to the front lines in the rebellious city of Homs; Alawites remaining in the rear.
Assad, rebels agree to temporary ceasefire to allow aid access to wounded, but ICRC teams remain on standby as fighting rages.
Regime employing dual strategy of maintaining a fortress-like hold on the capital while carving out Alawite enclave in the northwest of the country.
Day after UN observers suspend their work, dozens wounded in Syrian army shelling on Sunni Muslim districts of Homs.
Video posted online shows what activists say are helicopters firing missiles in Rastan; 29 killed across country.
UN, struggling to deliver humanitarian aid to estimated 1 million people in Syria, says "good faith" of Syrian gov't will be tested.
Move follows Western expulsion of Syrian diplomats following Houla massacre; United Nations struggling to deliver humanitarian aid to an estimated 1 million people in Syria.
Assad's troops shoot, kill at least 2 in capital Damascus; around 3,000 marchers met by armed security, secret police.
"Women, children and old men were shot dead. This is not the hallmark of the heroic Syrian army," Syrian Foreign Ministry spokesman says of assault that killed more than 90, blames "terrorists" for massacre.
US secretary of state to visit Istanbul in early June; at least 90 killed in Houla; Annan announces visit to Syria.
Kofi Annan announces first visit to Syria since presenting peace plan; UN nearing full deployment of 300-member unarmed observer forces; Ban blames al-Qaida for recent suicide bombings.
Forces loyal to President Assad shell, rocket embattled town; FSA member: "Rastan has been destroyed."
Activists say violence has dropped in city of Homs as chief UN monitor arrives; Grenades fired at Central Bank, state TV says.
Smuggling food, medicine to opposition considered by security forces to be "aiding terrorists" and treated as severely as weapons smuggling.
Mediator calls on Syrian forces, opposition fighters to put down their weapons; observer mission subject to assessment.
Observer mission subject to assessment; Independent opposition figure: Post-Assad Syria would seek regional peace.
By OREN KESSLER AND REUTERS
Resolution says observer mission subject to assessment by Ban Ki-moon, notes cessation of violence incomplete.
Activists claim shelling ceased only to make it look as if gov't was abiding by truce; UNSC to vote on increasing monitors.
Advance party of UN observers set to begin monitoring adherence to ceasefire amid reports of fighting between rebels, gov't.
In first bombings since tenuous truce takes hold, President Assad's forces attack two central districts in Homs.
Human Rights Watch report details over a dozen incidents of executions of civilians, opposition fighters in broad daylight.
Source says saboteurs set fire to the building, while other activists claim shelling set it ablaze.
Rebels, army clash in north as Homs shelled; activists dismiss April 10 cease-fire pledge; Turkey: UN complicit in oppression.
Veteran dissident, Kurds quit Syria opposition meeting; some groups are wary of Syrian National Council.
Homs bombarded with mortars; six civilians and four soldiers killed in clashes, according to opposition activists.
Most deaths occur in central Homs province, flashpoint region for opposition, gov't battles; several shells hit Lebanese village.
Clashes appear to be an attempt by rebels to show they still pose a serious challenge; RPG fired at Syrian army general.
Tehran says US, allies pouring massive amounts of weaponry into Syria; dozens of civilians, including kids killed in Homs.
UN-Arab League envoy attempts to make progress in efforts to promote a ceasefire after 1st round of talks yields few results.
By REUTERS AND OREN KESSLER
Syrian leader rebuffs UN-Arab League envoy as his forces kill dozens in Idlib, Homs.
Assad says "terrorist" activity blocks solution; Arab League, Russia agree on need to halt violence.
UN humanitarian chief plans to meet Syrian opposition; Arab League chief urges Annan to push for "immediate ceasefire".
UN humanitarian chief says Damascus agrees to "limited assessment" of situation in Syria, aid to some areas.
Syrian tanks shell, raid parts of embattled Homs as Valerie Amos visits; China repatriates its workers from the country.
Assad faces growing Western anger over human rights abuses, pictures of torture victims.
John Baird, Canada's Foreign Minister, closes embassy, says "Assad must go"; McCain says US should lead int'l strikes.
Forces spread through Deraa, "clean up" in Homs; Red Cross seeks access to fallen rebel stronghold.
A parody video from an anonymous protester splices the Syrian first lady's condemnation of Cast Lead with her husband's brutality.
Red Cross says it's still unsuccessful at bringing humanitarian aid into Homs; Beijing supports mediation by former UN sec.-gen. Kofi Annan, expresses concerns over intervention under "pretext of humanitarian issues."
"He placed his AK-47 on me, put his hand on my head and said a prayer. It wasn't very reassuring," Bouvier tells 'Le Figaro.'
ICRC aid blocked from Baba Amro, fears grow for civilians; rebels flee former stronghold, say planning next steps.
France says will shut Syrian embassy after UNSC resolution; Cameron says Syria will face 'day of reckoning.'
British PM says "dreadful" Syrian regime will be held responsible for violence; European Council meets in Brussels to discuss increasing pressure on Assad, including sanctions.
Activists post video showing two bodies wrapped in white shrouds, marked with the journalists' names.
Russia, China join UN Council in voicing "deep disappointment" at Syria; Assad agrees to let Red Cross into Homs.
After rebel forces withdraw from Baba Amro neighborhood of Homs, ICRC given green light to deliver much-needed aid.
New resolution would be 3rd on Syria; White House: Focus on actions that can succeed; 'Russia, China may back humanitarian text.'
Clinton says an argument can be made that Assad is a war criminal; activists claim forces kill 20 in Hama shellings.
World powers express shock at "horrific" Syria massacre of more than 92 over the weekend; artillery barrage on town of Houla draws condemnation, calls for action from US, France, Arab League, UN secretary general.
Artillery barrage on town of Houla draws condemnation, calls for action from US, UK, France; UN secretary general, special envoy to Syria: Those responsible for perpetrating this crime must be held to account.
Artillery barrage on town of Houla draws condemnation, calls for action from UK's Hague, French FM, UN's Ban and Arab League.
Team reports abuses by both sides since ceasefire took hold; shelling and arrests by Syrian forces; executions by rebels
Saying it cannot protect monitors unless it is involved, gov't also reserves right to refuse them based on their nationality.
Violence continues in Homs, other areas, but Damascus says it has upper hand, will withdraw in keeping with UN deal gradually.
Rights group accuses Syrian of using human shields; Russia offer "full support" for peace efforts.
Bloodshed continues as UN-Arab League peace envoy Annan flies to Moscow, seeking Russian backing for ceasefire efforts.
Valerie Amos accompanies Syrian Red Crescent into rebel bastion after gov't delayed relief access to former.
Activists defy the Syrian government by making banners, placards and uniforms to support anti-government rebels.
Assad's forces continue 25-day siege on the rebel-held Baba Amro neighborhood, attempt to insert infantry, opposition says.