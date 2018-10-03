03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The Eitam unit enhances capabilities with its new ‘Granit’ advanced tactical reconnaissance vehicle.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
In Israel, seeing a female combat soldier is not all that unusual, women are eligible for 92% of the IDF's jobs.
By LAURA SIGAL
The month of March typically sees large drafts to combat units; data shows increase in females volunteering for combat units.
By BEN HARTMAN
A substantial change in the structure of the infantry will be made in the coming year, to increase the effectiveness of IDF attacks.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Rabbi Shlomo Aviner says group lacks legitimacy and authority to make such a ruling.
By JEREMY SHARON
International Women’s Day is a celebration of women worldwide, but it is easy to forget the girls who place themselves in danger everyday for their nation.
By VICTORIA KEZRA
The new venture will see the already heavily subsidized program expanded to bring in a further 5600 women.
By SAM SOKOL
Ariel submitted an appeal against bill that would rescind exemptions from IDF service for girls who were found lying about being religious.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Les propos très controversés sur les femmes dans l’armée tenus par certains grands noms du mouvement national-religieux pourraient présager d’une nouvelle guerre des cultures
By NATAN ODENHEIMER
Un bataillon mixte, composé de près de 30 % de femmes combattantes, bouleverse clichés et idées reçues
By PAUL ALSTER
Des programmes d’aide spécifique participent à l’intégration des immigrants originaires
de l’Hexagone qui rejoignent Tsahal ou les rangs du service national
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Elles veulent servir leur pays. Dans les zones de combat. Qui sont ces femmes qui s’engagent dans des unités d’élite et quelle est leur place au sein de l’armée israélienne ?
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
LSC development director Lizzie Noach adds, “We saw how successful homes were for the male soldiers and also wanted to give females what their own families would give them.”
By ELISSA EINHORN
Nationalist rabbis’ call to revolt against women’s combat postings will crash at takeoff, as observant women are voting by the feet, enlisting in ever-increasing numbers.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
In the midst of rising West Bank violence, the IDF’s female operations officers work to keep attacks in check.
"There are no limits to what you can do if you set your mind to it," said U.S. Army Maj. Mary Thorton.
Amazing women, who despite disabilities caused by tragedy stretch the boundaries of their capabilities, make the world seem a better place.
By ZAHAL DISABLED VETERANS FUND
"Our army is the army of the people... in which everyone should be equal."
The soldiers are part of a pilot program by the IDF to integrate women into the corps.
The campaign involves high-school girls getting photographed with a message calling on the Education Ministry “not to interfere” with their education.
The rabbis claim that the IDF is an inappropriate place for religious women owing to their proximity to young men and argue that women in the armed forces is forbidden by Jewish law.
"We are surprised and disappointed that you allow a public official to use his public status in order to work against the legitimacy of women’s service in the IDF and against female equality."
“The politics of the defense minister and the orders of the IDF chief of staff do not overrule the law”.
"Eisenkot needs to wake up and the prime minister needs to tell him to go home," Rabbi Shmuel Eliyahu said of the IDF Chief of Staff.
Unit 3060 was formed in 2014 and has soldiers who specialize in technology.
Unlike the Shin Bet, the IDF has not opened its top ranks to female officers
By YOSSI MELMAN
Captain Y lost her grandfather, also an IAF pilot, during the Yom Kippur War.
The first all-female class of 23 students began September 1rst. They will enlist in IDF in June 2019.
The comedian also visited sites in the West Bank and met with Palestinian youth.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
“I choose to see the light in the darkness,” says Miriam Peretz, a teacher who now educates soldiers on how to deal with war after she lost two sons in war.
By KAYLA STEINBERG
One of the most controversial clauses in the new protocol is one which stipulates that an officer or NCO will not necessarily be able to avoid serving in a mixed-gender units.
Lt.-Col. Elad Cohen was due to finish position in coming weeks regardless of investigation.
Lt.Col. Reut Retig Weiss becomes second woman to ever be appointed commander of a combat unit
Wonder women abound.
Who is Rabbi Zvi Tau and why is he so essential for understanding the growing rifts between extremists and centrists in the Zionist-religious sector?
More than a decade after it was founded as the first coed combat unit, the Caracal patrols the border with Egypt to keep up with ISIS threats
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Senior-national religious rabbis meet with IDF chief to discuss mixed-gender service concerns.
Liberman sticks by demand rabbi resign as Bennett jumps to his defense
Talking with some of today’s Israeli female tech rising stars
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Hotovely "investigating issue" ahead of International Women’s Day.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
"It’s all about a person’s ability, not gender or sexual orientation.”
The project, headed by Omer Nahmany, aims to promote and assist female and LGBT recruits toward meaningful experiences before, during and after their service.
There has been a significant increase of interest by religious female draftees to serve in combat- intelligence (reconnaissance) units where fighters are placed in one of the IDF’s co-ed battalions.
For first time, combatants match number of clerks.
Director: This is not the proper or successful way to contribute to the State of Israel.
Officer arrested and in prison since early 2016; most of the case details under gag order.
Yosef: "There are female pilots, all sorts of stuff. Is that the way of the Torah?! That’s not the way of the Torah."
By JTA
Two decades after first female parachuting instructor, 20 women enroll in course.
Several former generals and chief rabbis come out against proposal, calling army "complacent" and idea "dangerous."
More haredi men, religious women joining the ranks.
By ZACK PYZER
The funding conditions drafted by the Education Ministry to provide money to guidance organizations are yet to be finalized.
Critics say organization is politically motivated and harmful to IDF.
Upon his release from the army he thanked those who stood by his side and made his service meaningful.
Knesset salute to IDF women overshadowed by Joint List MK snub
Navy’s Unit for Underwater Missions works in an alien-like environment
New evidence reportedly included objective circumstantial evidence tending to confirm at least one of the five incidents of rape Buchris is accused of.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
St.-Sgt.-Maj. Alex Pekerman is first female bomb disposal specialist in the capital.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The female instructors who are using Humvees to prepare Armored Corps commanders for war.
Defense Minister: Israel must use every legal tool to fight sexual harassment and assault targeting women
Although the 2010 Career Military Service Law offers female soldiers protection against being fired due to pregnancy or child leave, it does not relate to fertility treatments.
Most of the new pilots, a total of around 40, are aged 22, and they include one female pilot.
As Israel faces terror in the West Bank, a new coed group of combat soldiers finish training for their unique role in the Jordan Valley.
'The Jerusalem Post' asked people on the street in Jerusalem to congratulate Israel on it's 67 years as an independent state in modern times.
Independence day ceremony at Mount Herzl annually recognizes outstanding citizens.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
As many as 100,000 landmines laid during the 1950s and 1960s are estimated to be found in the Golan Heights; officer's condition unknown.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
3 Home Front Command women talk to ‘Post’ in honor of International Women’s Day
The unit is comprised of around 30 percent female soldiers, something that would have been unthinkable even a few short years ago.
New book: Only you will understand
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
New film: Zero Motivation
Despite some progress, most combat roles are closed to women in the IDF
Two days after finishing in top 5 of 'Miss Israel' contest, Dror Matalon sees Shlomo Fox, who harassed her on Jerusalem bus, convicted.
It’s time for the people’s army to listen to the voice of the people, and not just to the voice of extremists.
By IDIT SHAFRAN GITTLEMAN
The news is far from entirely progressive and this struggle will not simply be linear. But clearly, we are in a new phase. Pathetic pronouncements by threatened men are a sure sign of that.
By SHULAMIT S. MAGNUS
Jews in the military, both male and female, seem to feel more Jewish afterwards, not less.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Opposition to women serving in the army, particularly in combat roles, is long-standing, and not only in haredi circles.
By STEWART WEISS
Inflating the extent of a problem and demonizing one side or the other won’t make it go away.
By LIAT COLLINS
There should be no gender criteria for any position, only standards to allocate the best people, and mechanisms to construct the best fighting teams.
By REUVEN BEN-SHALOM
More and more women are being integrated into combat units.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Our accomplishments are regularly assailed, our motives questioned. Women are not yet equal partners in the Orthodox world.
By YAEL ROCKMAN
“The IDF is quite comfortable the way it is and doesn’t want to make changes until another court case forces them to, and I think that day is coming soon.”