india israel relations

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Modi is the first Indian prime minister to visit the West Bank.
By ADAM RASGON
Saudi Arabia does not recognize Israel and lifting the 70-year-old airspace ban would reflect what appears to be thawing ties between Israel and the kingdom.
By ARAB NEWS
Company plans to hire 200 employees in next three years.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The India-based "Swarajya" Magazine recommends its readers take a page of the Israeli book on forming a start-up friendly environment.
By COURTESY
These Birthright participants from India took Jerusalem by surprise.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
“The intention is not only to promote cooperation between the two institutions, but also among the academic institutions and various companies in the industry."
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The incubator, led by equity crowdfunding platform OurCrowd, will focus on frontier technologies such as big data, analytics, artificial intelligence, fintech and storage.
By SHARON UDASIN
Management, conservation and reuse of water seen as next big focus area
According to the Indian daily The Hindu, the local branch of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP is offering free trips to Israel.
By HERB KEINON
Israel mum on move, Saudis deny permission granted; flights to New Delhi to start next month
India and Israel are set to sign an inter-government agreement once the price of the Spike is finalized by the negotiating committee.
By SHISHIR GUPTA/HINDUSTAN TIMES
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu calls Mahatma Gandhi "one of humanity's great prophets of inspiration."
By REUTERS
Indian Prime Minister Modi said that "one vote does not change the overall pattern" of ties between the two countries, which he said is of “a very close relationship that is getting closer."
Cancellation of such a large deal is liable to deal Israel's Rafael Defense Systems a serious blow.
By GLOBES/YUVAL AZULAI
Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, went to the site where Mahatma Ghandi was cremated. He wore white slippers, he and his wife laid a wreath on the tomb.
Trips such as this one to India are critically important for Netanyahu politically, because they shift the spotlight, ever so briefly, from scandals to statesmanship.
Five-day visit begins with gesture of warmth from Modi; PM hints missile deal may be revived.
Diplomatic reporter Herb Keinon accompanied the Israeli prime minister on the 5-day trip.
A quote from the letter written to the Israeli Prime Minister noted, "Our Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of approximately 8000 Indians in Tel Aviv.”
Diplomatic official: Delhi’s vote against Israel at UN on Jerusalem ‘is behind us’
New Delhi will buy Spike antitank guided weapons, media reports say
Netanyahu’s visit to India comes just seven months after Modi made the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Israel.
Rumors that the deal with Rafael to buy 8,000 Spike missiles was cancelled first surfaced in November.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems: We are not aware of this decision
Defense ties between Israel and India have grown in the past few years, with Delhi becoming a major purchaser of Israeli military hardware.
A high-ranking delegation from India, the world’s third-biggest oil consumer, visited Israel last month to discuss taking part in the tender for blocks in the Mediterranean Sea.
India has become one of Israel’s largest buyers of military hardware.
An Indian journalist asks the hard questions and tries not to spoil the Israeli-Indian love affair.
By PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY
From the best selling book by a famous Israeli publicist, on India of course, to the Israeli singer bringing Indian music to Tel Aviv.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The IDF employs dogs to fill several tasks including bomb sniffing, attack and guarding duties and search and rescue missions.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Indian officials ran practice drills exposing personnel and the general public to the stench.
Israel's fleet of Boeing 707 Re'em aircraft are nearing 60 years old
Special from India: Modi's policies will continue to disrupt and change Nehru-Gandhi consensus on foreign policy, courtesy of his personal and impersonal network.
By KARTIKEYA SHARMA
What's next on Israeli's diplomacy agenda?
India, unlike many of the European countries, does not like “megaphone diplomacy.”
Maharashtra has an estimated population of 116 million, and is the world’s second-most populous sub-national entity.
The Indian perspective: Modi appears to be adopting some of Israel's attitudes and mannerisms on multiple issues from security to diaspora outreach.
Considered to be the last major cavalry campaign in military history, the 1918 battle will be honored by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Spice up your kitchen with these unique and enticing recipes inspired by the best of Indian cuisine.
Israel’s venture capital community is beginning to truly discover India and its enormous potential not for just the IT sector, but also for many different hi-tech fields.
It's been a warm and affectionate visit full of bear hugs, kind words, and floral gestures.
By HERB KEINON,JPOST.COM STAFF
The partnership announcement coincided with the arrival to Israel of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his accompanying business delegation.
Let’s be realistic. The ability and resources of a country of only 8.3 million people, with plenty of its own challenges to deal with, can only go so far.
Allenby’s respect for the Indian soldiers can be seen in his receiving their salute as they marched past him outside of Jaffa Gate in Jerusalem on December 11, 1917, when Allenby entered the city.
By LENNY BEN-DAVID
Tune into Jpost.com for live coverage of the visit starting with Narendra Modi's arrival at Ben-Gurion Airport at 4 p.m.
Jerusalem Post experts were interviewed on Indian NewsX TV to discuss the significance of Modi's three-day trip to Israel.
Executive Editor of 'India Today': Prime Minister Modi will make history by becoming the first Indian PM to visit Israel. This is his chance to take their ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan’ ties to the next level
By SANDEEP UNNITHAN
Indians admire the courage with which tiny Israel has held forth against hostile neighbors out to exterminate the Jewish homeland.
By MADHU PURNIMA KISHWAR
Indian PM expected to meet Moshe Holtzberg, now 10, rescued by Indian nanny from 2008 Mumbai terror attack on Chabad House
Ordinarily, Netanyahu meets heads of government for one meeting, and often times a dinner or lunch meeting as well.
Moments before the historic visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Israel, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked a few Indian citizens who live in Israel to share their experiences.
Indian Prime Minister Narenda Modi will land in Jerusalem Tuesday. What's in store for the strategic defense partners?
It's been a long and winding road. Here’s a brief history of those relations, from Gandhi to Modi.
Trade between Israel and India has jumped leaps and bounds in recent years – climbing 2,000% since the countries formalized relations 25 years ago, the Economy Ministry reported on Wednesday.
King David Hotel continues preparations ahead of Indian Prime Minister's landmark visit.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Cabinet to pass decisions on expanding relations in trade, innovation and tourism.
“The market of tomorrow is India and China and the rest of Asia.”
On Wednesday, the world, including Israel, will mark the International Day of Yoga.
Indian PM Modi’s decision not to meet with Palestinians when he visits shows his political confidence
According to the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, Israel is home to approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian-origin, the majority of whom made Israel their home in the 1950s and 1960s.
By EYTAN HALON
India has become a major purchaser of Israeli military hardware, with defense trade reaching more than one billion dollars a year.
Military and industry partners see win-win situation for both Israel and India.
A spokesman at the Foreign Ministry in Jerusalem confirmed that the Indian prime minister will be arriving in early July.
Israel has been supplying India with various weapons systems, missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles over the last few years, making India one of Israel’s largest buyer of military hardware.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,JPOST.COM STAFF
$400 million deal was inked in September 2015.
Int’l Defense and Homeland Security Expo in June will mark 25 years of diplomatic relations.
The announcement comes right after the Prime Minister's Australia and Singapore trip; some in the Foreign Ministry are skeptical of it coming to fruition.
Contract for MR-SAM missile defense system, yet to be signed, is worth $2.5 billion.
From the sketchbook
By AVI KATZ
Fueled by unpredicted, massive, and rapidly growing Asian trade, Israel’s foreign relations are steadily gravitating from West to East.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The move could signal the first tangible sign for diplomatic relations between Israel and the Kingdom.
Abbas asks Modi to take active role in ensuring just peace. Parties sign $40 million agreement on development projects.
A weekly selection of opinions and analyses from the Arab media around the world.
By MEDIA LINE
Israel should improvise creatively to leverage this opportunity.
By DEVSENA MISHRA
For many in India, Israel has become synonymous with survival, creativity and prosperity.
By SOUPTIK MUKHERJEE
Three lessons about doing business in the nation of 500 million smartphones.
By ED FRANK
With the burgeoning of Indian-Israeli relations and given the great influence of India both culturally and politically, can other countries in Asia follow in India’s footsteps?
By RACHEL AVRAHAM
Terming a relationship “special” and “unique” is a frequent cliché in foreign policy. But when Israel and India employ such language, it is justified.
By SREERAM CHAULIA
There are high expectations from both sides regarding Netanyahu’s current visit.
By BENJAMIN GROSSMAN
The emerging contours of this relationship are going to be closely monitored by the Islamic world.
By ISHAAN SAXENA
The problem for the PLO/PA is that the world has changed fundamentally while they were busy embracing terrorists and getting away with it.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
Israeli defense players are actively participating in the 'Make in India' initiative and they have formed a number of joint ventures (JVs) with Indian partners.
The combination of Israeli innovation/conceptual abilities and India’s “collective effort, inclusive growth” approach can provide the right direction to sustainable development efforts in Africa.
Israel is a leader in hi-tech, an innovator in cyber warfare, defense technology and electronics. Indian professionalism is unmatched in the world.
As Jews, we have an obligation to stand by the Hindus of Bangladesh during their hour of need
Prime Minister Modi’s visit has accelerated the enthusiasm on the both sides.
For a moment this week, Israel almost seemed like a normal country.
By YAAKOV KATZ
A special report from India looks at what's held India and Israel's relationship back until now, and how it could shape dealings with the United States.
We shall see the development of commercial relations in new sectors and at deeper levels of collaboration, broadening and deepening the strong basis of friendship between the two nations.
We welcome Prime Minister Modi, join him in celebrating 25 years of diplomatic ties and look forward to a new era of cooperation and innovation in the ties between our countries.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Israel can be proud of an excellent relationship with India – a country with a population of 1.3 billion, one of the world’s fastest expanding economies and which will inevitably become a superpower.
By ISI LEIBLER
The time for shalom and namaste to converge is upon us.
At a ceremony held in Jerusalem, Staff Sergeant Eliezer Menashe ascended the podium as his relatives looked on, and was granted a Medal of Excellence by President Reuven Rivlin.
By MICHAEL FREUND
Both India and China have become the darlings of the Israel government, its economy and the tourism industry.
By MARK FELDMAN