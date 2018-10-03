03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
"In Kolkata, where so many of us lived for so many years, there is all the infrastructure present for the Jewish community to become a vibrant community once more."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The operatives reportedly were also trying to radicalize youths in India via social media and meetings.
By JTA
These Birthright participants from India took Jerusalem by surprise.
Bnei Menashe member says visit strengthened his Jewish identity.
Modi made the comments in light of a recent clandestine operation conducted by the Indian military that saw multiple Pakistani militant bases in occupied Kashmir destroyed last month.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Flower Silliman has taken it upon herself to preserve the food tradition of the dwindling Jewish population of Calcutta.
By HANNAH BROAD
Ambassador Jaideep Sarkar shares a vision that would reconnect Indian Jews with their heritage while cementing India and Israel's ties in the modern world.
By GIDEON GOREN
Attacks targeted four guests at Nariman Chabad house along with its rabbi and his pregnant wife; hotels and tourist spots also targeted.
One of the Ten Lost Tribes of Israel, the Bnei Menashe are descendants of the tribe of Manasseh who were banished from Israel over 2,700 years.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
L’incroyable histoire du centre Zion Torah d’Erode, la ville du curcuma, quelque part dans le sud de l’Inde. Ou comment toute une communauté a découvert le judaïsme
By BRIAN BLUM
Leila Khaled, convicted in two separate incidents of air piracy in 1969 and 1970, scheduled for speaking tour of country.
By SAM SOKOL
A quote from the letter written to the Israeli Prime Minister noted, "Our Indian Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi addressed a gathering of approximately 8000 Indians in Tel Aviv.”
New Delhi will buy Spike antitank guided weapons, media reports say
By HERB KEINON
An Indian journalist asks the hard questions and tries not to spoil the Israeli-Indian love affair.
By PALKI SHARMA UPADHYAY
From the best selling book by a famous Israeli publicist, on India of course, to the Israeli singer bringing Indian music to Tel Aviv.
By HAGAY HACOHEN
The Indian perspective: Modi appears to be adopting some of Israel's attitudes and mannerisms on multiple issues from security to diaspora outreach.
Spice up your kitchen with these unique and enticing recipes inspired by the best of Indian cuisine.
JPost coverage of the Indian PM's address to thousands of people at a large-scale event at the Tel Aviv fairgrounds.
By TAMARA ZIEVE,EYTAN HALON
Jerusalem Post experts were interviewed on Indian NewsX TV to discuss the significance of Modi's three-day trip to Israel.
Moments before the historic visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Israel, the Israeli Ministry of Foreign Affairs asked a few Indian citizens who live in Israel to share their experiences.
“One thing our prime minister likes to do is connect with Indians overseas, not just Indian nationals, but people of Indian origin.”
According to the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv, Israel is home to approximately 85,000 Jews of Indian-origin, the majority of whom made Israel their home in the 1950s and 1960s.
By EYTAN HALON
Int’l Defense and Homeland Security Expo in June will mark 25 years of diplomatic relations.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
A first of its kind meeting of Israeli and Asian faith leaders will be held in September and will host key religious figures from India, China, Japan, Korea and Myanmar.
No date for visit has been set, though some have speculated that it could be in November.
Jewish women were at the forefront of India’s film industry – an exhibition in New York celebrates their achievements.
By DAVID STROMBERG
As diplomatic relations between New Delhi and Jerusalem mature, Israeli tourism matures on the beaches of Palolem, Anjuna and Arambol, in Goa
By ORIT ARFA
Brothers Noach and Israel Yitzhak offer
down-home Indian food in Tel Aviv.
By MIRIAM KRESH
News briefs from around Israel.
By COMPILED BY TAMARA ZIEVE
For the first time, the government of Israel will be proposing a concerted series of steps to engage with descendants of Jews.
By MICHAEL FREUND
ndian-Jewish partnership in the United States isn’t a new story. It has been growing for years.
By JASON ISAACSON
At a ceremony held in Jerusalem, Staff Sergeant Eliezer Menashe ascended the podium as his relatives looked on, and was granted a Medal of Excellence by President Reuven Rivlin.
The group which made aliya last week was the first to arrive in over a year and a half, and the first from the northeastern Indian state of Mizoram to move to Israel in more than three years.
It is not surprising that Prime Minister Narendra Modi initiated a diplomatic pivot to Israel in 2014.
By VIJETA UNIYAL
The peoples in India who speak these languages live in a country which is three-fourths the size of the EU.
By AMIT S. MUKHERJEE