03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Members of Congress are beginning to demand answers as to why the US appears to have been played.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Prime Minister Netanyahu wants to punish the Palestinians for their recent admission to Interpol by creating a plan to shut down the Palestinian diplomatic office.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN,HERB KEINON
“The overwhelming vote in favor of Palestine’s membership is a reflection of the confidence in Palestine’s ability to enforce the law and commit to the organization’s basic values.”
By ADAM RASGON
Israel had been pushing to postpone the vote for another year.
By HERB KEINON
The issue is now scheduled to come to Interpol’s General Assembly on Tuesday, where Israel will once again try to block the move.
Israel is adamantly opposed to Palestinian admission to all international organizations arguing that a state of Palestine does not exist.
Israel touts its lobbying efforts as leading to the move.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Diplomatic official says that there are concerns that Palestinian police will leak sensitive information to terrorist groups.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
By JPOST.COM STAFF
New York rockers reap benefits of working hard for a decade with world tour supporting U2, headlining slots at summer festivals.
By DAVID BRINN
Judas’s kiss again sees the light of day after stolen from museum.
By JONATHAN BECK
The argument, increasingly commonly heard, that Obama’s policies are also ideologically extreme and hence unacceptable to the majority, may well be true.
By PINCHAS LANDAU
The prices generated by the activity in the markets is no longer a true and fair reflection of the value of the security being traded.
Case has now developed to the stage that the police suspect an international diamond theft syndicate to be involved.
By GLOBES CORRESPONDENT
FM dissatisfied with Likud suggestions to replace Tal Law, was privy to unity coalition negotiations.
By LAHAV HARKOV
FM's list of primary issues notably different than 4 point platform announced by Netanyahu, Mofaz; says no "war over credit" to change Tal Law, Ulpana outpost should be legalized.
By YONAH BOB AND JPOST.COM STAFF
L’organisme Eupol Copps s’efforce d’améliorer l’efficacité des services policiers et judiciaires palestiniens.
By OLIVIA COHEN
The male offspring of president Chaim Herzog and his wife Aura, who is a personality in her own right, followed in their father’s footsteps, though not entirely.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Former Interpol chief Ronald Noble wants to testify that the government of former President Cristina Fernandez did not ask to have the arrest warrants lifted as part of a "memorandum" with Iran.
By REUTERS
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks widely about Israel’s vastly improved global position. Then Interpol votes to admit ‘Palestine’ as a member state. Is this reconcilable?
He emphasized that sharing information through INTERPOL’s global network is vital to better identifying and preventing suspected foreign terrorists from traveling.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
“Any gap in our response represents an opportunity for criminals and terrorists to purchase, smuggle or deploy the materials needed for a weapon of mass destruction."
By ROSIE PERPER
Susan Rice chairs meeting to review situation, follow-up action.
Warning comes after US issues travel alert, closes embassies.
Treaty forbids attacking diplomats; US, Saudi Arabia can bring case before Security Council, International Criminal Court, Interpol.
Foreign Ministry in Tehran offers to conduct "discussion" with Argentine authorities in efforts to clear its name and renew economic ties.
Ben-David Levy, charged with double murder, armed robbery, lived in Thailand 8 years using Maldives passport, fake name.
Former Lt.-Col. Yair Gal Klein is set to be released from a Russian prison after Colombian attempts to extradite him failed, lawyer tells the 'Post.'
By BEN HARTMAN
Red notices issued for those suspected of monitoring Mabhouh’s moves.
By ASSOCIATED PRESS
Red notices issued for people suspected by Dubai police of monitoring Mabhouh’s moves.
Interpol issues 11 warrants for alleged killers; Dubai "99% sure" Mossad did it.
BY YAAKOV LAPPIN
Organization urges police to focus on pictures in deciding who to detain.
BY JPOST.COM STAFF
At first glance, it seems that Interpol is a greater threat, but the Hague has already initiated a war crimes probe and is not about to drop it.
Ehud Barak calls move "another Netanyahu failure." Likud minister urges punitive measures.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Israel is adamantly opposed to Palestinian admission to all international organizations.
Yehoshua Elitzur was charged ten years ago with shooting a Palestinian driver that he claimed tried to run him over.
By JACOB GOFF KLEIN
‘There’s basically one guy – Jason Greenblatt’
By HERB KEINON,MICHAEL WILNER
Mohammed Rashid is wanted for embezzlement; PA A-G: Interpol won't comply because we're not a sovereign state.
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
NTC demands arrest of Assaadi Gaddafi, believed to be in Niger; Assaadi misappropriated property while heading Libyan Football Federation.
Former Lebanese PM warns against Hezbollah's weapons, asks, "Is Hezbollah going to continue pointing arms at the Lebanese?"
International notices are not warrants, but request for arrest ahead of extradition; Hezbollah members were reportedly fingered by STL.
Bassam Abu Sharif claims that Mohammed Rashid embezzled public funds, requests Interpol to help locate ex-Palestinian official.
Ex-security head suspected of undermining top PA leadership, questioned about source of his wealth.
Former Lebanese general accused of collaborating with Israeli intelligence; five alleged spies face death sentence.
Joint investigation with Interpol finds network of Israeli middle-men living in Europe who police say smuggled stolen luxury cars to Israel.
Danino: “We are proud to host the leaders of the fight against crime and terrorism.”
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Palestinian diplomatic efforts may seek to undermine talks with Israel.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It seems to me that the latest negotiations between the P5+1 and Iran are to provide employment for underworked civil servants.
By JERUSALEM POST READERS