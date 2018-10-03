iran israel

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
While conventional military options targeting Iran are unlikely, Israel nevertheless has options.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
Some 20 Syrian air defense missiles were fired towards Israeli jets during missions over Syria.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Education minister says Israel needs to face Iranian aggression head on: "Khamenei is willing to fight Israel until the last drop of Syrian, Lebanese and Gazan blood."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Just days after implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear agreement, we received a reminder that Iran and its proxies remain dangerous enemies of Israel.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Siamak Morsadegh discusses the status of Jews in Iran and the prospects of an Iranian-Israeli war.
By GIDEON KUTS / MA'ARIV
Under Secretary Wendy R. Sherman says Obama's deep connection to Jews drives both his commitment to Israel and his Iran policy.
La saga du discours continue. Comment prouver que Netanyahou n’est pas motivé par des enjeux électoraux, mais par le danger que représente le nucléaire iranien pour la sécurité d’Israël ?
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Israël-Iran : des amours impossibles ? Pas si sûr. Certaines initiatives civiles israéliennes visent à créer des ponts entre les deux communautés
By M. SEPAHAN
Sur les 20 pays représentés au festival du film Religion Today (la religion aujourd’hui) de Trente en Italie, l’Iran et Israël sont les plus prolixes
By BERNARD DICHEK
Thirty-six years after Tehran’s official outpost in Israel was shuttered, a new one emerges – an art collective, complete with a radio station.
By MICHAEL GAERTNER
A couple’s Jewish and Zionist upbringing and unwavering faith in tradition and the lives they affected as Israeli emissaries.
By BATSHEVA POMERANTZ
The Iranians, Dore Gold said, are currently very carefully watching the standoff between the US and North Korea.
By HERB KEINON
Prime Minister Netanyahu is trying to put the Islamic Republic back on the international agenda.
The United States and Iran are fighting a common enemy in ISIS, and for now the two may work together.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Iran claims domestic alternative employs advanced technology that "even Americans do not have."
By Ariel Ben Solomon
Brig.-Gen. Massoud Jazayeri dismissed media reports on Sunday that Israel seized an Iranian ship smuggling weapons.
In meeting with Arab MPs, Iranian president calls on Muslim countries to show unity with Iran against Western threats.
Iran government praises wrestler who threw match to avoid Israeli opponent
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
Military spokesman warns Iranian-backed rebels will soon have missiles capable of reaching bases in Israel.
"While we fight ISIS, the real danger is growing," Bennett said.
By BECKY BROTHMAN
Offering few details of their plans, Pence characterized US President Donald Trump as personally committed to brokering peace between Israel and the Palestinians.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Iranian-American actor Navid Negahban speaks about ‘Homeland’ fame and his latest role in the award-winning Israeli drama‘ Baba Joon.’
By HANNAH BROWN
Almost a third of Israeli Jews fast on Tisha B’Av.
By JEREMY SHARON
The reported halt in intelligence cooperation comes amid tensions over Iran talks, Netanyahu's speech to Congress.
On its official Twitter account, the embassy posted an image of a mock front page edition of The 'New York Times' from the future.
Army Radio: Possible deal includes understanding whereby Iran would be allowed to keep centrifuges in exchange for maintaining regional stability in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria.
An inside look at Israel’s community of civilian relations-building initiatives dedicated to bridging the divide with Iranians.
Senior official talks about the growing rift between the two largest Muslim powers and places the Jewish state at the middle of it.
More than 50 years later, an Iranian intellectual’s praise of Israel is translated into English
By AARON LEIBEL
The announcement comes as a challenge to Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's authority.
By REUTERS
On Saturday night, the start of the Purim holiday, Netanyahu visited an Israeli synagogue, where he told children celebrating Purim that Iran seeks to kill the Jews just as the Persians did.
By JTA
Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman responds to anti-Iran comments made by Israeli and Saudi officials, claiming their shared stance comes as no surprise.
Dore Gold, former Foreign Ministry director-general, says not ‘one iota’ of moderation has been seen from Tehran.
"Saudi Arabia, the Zionists and the world arrogant powers are spending huge amounts of money to stir insecurity in our country," Major General Mohammad Ali Jafari charges.
Ahmadinejad had not announced any plans to run in the vote scheduled for May, but has made several speeches in recent months, prompting speculation of a political comeback.
Iran enhancing its preparedness until it overthrows Israel and liberates Palestine, says commander.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The former president said that Persian king Cyrus the Great had actually been the first Zionist, telling Jewish leaders to "take your people and go to your land."
Ahmed Majdalani discussed possibility of Iran's ambassador to Amman serving as a non-resident ambassador to Palestine with Iranian FM Zarif.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,KHALED ABU TOAMEH
The poll also focuses on whether Zionist Union should become part of the government coalition.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Analyst says decisipn to reveal the missiles represents a strategic change on the part of Iran which previously has portrayed their long-range missiles as defensive.
By BEN HARTMAN
General Mustafa Yazdi, the assistant chief of staff of the Iranian armed forces, warned that “Iran will flatten Tel Aviv and Haifa if Israel perpetrates an attack on our country.”
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
Revolutionary Guards Brig. Gen. Amir-Ali Hajizadeh told Press TV that Iran has been exporting missile technology.
Netanyahu's apprehensions about a bad agreement are unfounded, since it doesn't appear that Washington is showing signs of capitulating, at least not at this stage.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Tehran “condemns extremism, violence, and terrorism whether in Palestine, Lebanon and the Levant or in Paris and the United States.”
Sister of slain scientist says Iran killed him because he would not agree to help weaponize peaceful nuclear activities.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE
Iran's chief nuclear negotiator causes uproar in Iranian parliament, calls Holocaust a "horrifying tragedy" in German TV interview.
All in all Israel should not ignore Iran’s military presence in Syria. Yet because of the constraints and problems of such an Iranian deployment, it does not seem to be a major threat to Israel.
By EHUD EILAM
This year, however, the regime in Tehran had additional and more recent reasons to gloat.
By RUTHIE BLUM
It is time for pro-Israel American liberals to speak up
By ERIC R. MANDEL
The removal of sanctions gives international legitimacy to a totalitarian theocracy that the people of Iran tried to reject. Now, legitimization makes the prospects for the opposition more hopeless.
By AUREL BRAUN,DAVID MATAS
Israel would be acting lawfully by introducing a General Assembly resolution calling for Iran’s expulsion from the United Nations.
By LOUIS RENÉ BERES
Israel assesses that Iran already has sufficient quantities of enriched uranium to produce five atomic bombs.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK