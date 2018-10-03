iran nuclear bomb

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
By MICHAEL WILNER
Several critics of the agreement believe its worst elements are disproportionately loaded at the beginning of the deal, which has passed, and at the very end.
Tehran spies on ‘declared enemies’ Israel and Jewish institutions in Federal Republic.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Like Israel, Gulf Arab Sunni states are also concerned about a possible deal between the major powers and Tehran.
By REUTERS
"I can't state this more firmly, the policy is Iran will not get a nuclear weapon," US Secretary of State says.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
During tour of IDF's Southern Command, prime minister says Congress may be last chance of stopping bad nuclear deal.
By HERB KEINON,TOVAH LAZAROFF
New anti-Israel scandal triggers outrage among human rights NGOs.
Steinmeier's trip coincided with Sunday's "adoption day" of the nuclear agreement.
Gerald Molen helped produce one of cinema's most important films, but his disapproval of Obama's nuclear deal with Iran puts him at odds with Hollywood's most prominent Jews.
PM warns that Ayatollah Khamenei's recent verbal attacks against the US show true nature of Islamic Republic.
L’idée de créer une zone exempte d’armes de destruction massive au Moyen-Orient demeure une utopie
By YOSSI MELMAN
Both Obama and Netanyahu say Iran must not have an atom bomb and a nuclear arms race in the region must be prevented.
By HERB KEINON
Talks are only a step in the right direction, but action and good faith still elude negotiations.
EU: Talks in ‘last mile’ will require political, not technical, concessions; Gaps still need to be closed, Kerry says.
On first official visit to Israel, Lew vows US will not "rush into a bad deal" with Iran, says sanctions remain in place.
By NIV ELIS
Tehran's nuclear chief sends conciliatory message to West, says it will "redesign" Arak heavy water reactor to cut plutonium output.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Former prime minister addressing Herzliya Conference on the implications and consequences of a nuclear agreement with Tehran.
Netanyahu: Iran believes it can "realize its plan to be a nuclear threshold state."
On 35th anniversary of Islamic Revolution, Iran unveils new centrifuges, announces successful ballistic missile tests.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
The Wikileaks documents reveal her conversation with Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein after a paid speech to the firm.
Sources close to the prime minister said he did not regret the manner in which he waged the battle against the deal, including his controversial speech to Congress in March.
Ehud Barak authors PM's short bio, challenges him to attack Iran if needed.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
In a column written for Time Magazine, the former prime minister urges Netanyahu to face Israel's most daunting challenges.
Top US negotiator with Iran, Wendy Sherman, says US wants to ensure that it will take Iran at least ten years to get the materials necessary to create one nuclear bomb.
By DANA SOMBERG/MAARIV HASHAVUA
New sanctions would have been like "throwing a grenade" into US-Iran diplomatic process, Mossad chief purportedly said.
For coordinated action against Iran to be effective, cooperation with the moderate Sunni Arab states is essential.
By YITZHAK BEN-ISRAEL
US President Donald Trump must decide by mid-January whether to continue the suspension of US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports under the pact.
Ex-US Secretary of State John Kerry reveals that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressured the US administration in the past to nuke Iran, but says he doesn't believe this will solve the problem.
Rouhani's strongest challenger is hardline cleric Ebrahim Raisi, 56, who says Iran does not need foreign help and promises a revival of the values of the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The Iran deal, Trump said at a State Department press availability, “only delays their goal of becoming a nuclear state.”
By RON KAMPEAS/JTA
The Iran Sanctions Act, or ISA, which expires on Dec. 31, allows trade, energy, defense and banking industry sanctions over Iran's nuclear program and ballistic missile tests.
Senior defense expert Tal Inbar: This is a boost to Iranian confidence; Iran could try to mobilize additional batteries in Syria or Lebanon.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
No senior members of the Obama administration have challenged the veracity of the report, or the existence of the secret document, seeking instead to promote their own interpretation of it.
“The deal doesn't solve the Iranian nuclear problem, but rather delays and intensifies it,” Israeli official says.
By MICHAEL WILNER,HERB KEINON
The document was given to the AP by an unnamed diplomat whose work has focused on Iran’s nuclear program for more than a decade.
By JTA
"When you look at your hand, and you can't even bluff... you fold," said a US official.
Saudi foreign minister says kingdom would do "whatever we need to do in order to protect our people."
The report says that Iran's possibly arms-related work continued beyond 2003, but in a less coordinated way.
Uranium can be used for civilian power production and scientific purposes, but is also a key ingredient in nuclear weapons.
Diplomats say any activity at Parchin military site could undermine the ability to check if nuclear bomb tests happened there.
“This is the best way, the only way, to keep Iran from getting a nuclear weapon,” says Reid.
The senior lawmaker is the second Senate Democrat to announce disapproval of US President Barack Obama's signature foreign policy achievement.
"We blocked this path and will definitely block it in the future. We won't allow American political, economic or cultural influence in Iran," Khamenei said.
The comments from Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran's atomic energy agency, are the latest volley in a lengthy battle between Iranian officials supportive of the deal, and hardliners who are skeptical of it.
Kerry: "If you are going to push back against Iran, it's better to push back against an Iran without a nuclear weapon than with one."
Social media users satirize Netanyahu's crusade against the nuclear agreement.
While officials negotiate in Europe, Iranians are looking forward to a lifting of sanctions.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Washington further rejected suggestions that Washington may be keeping silent about Iranian sanctions violations to avoid disrupting the nuclear talks.
The technology platform is based on a variant of the Shahab-3 ballistic missile, considered one of two Iranian missiles that may potentially be able to deliver a nuclear payload.
The National Council of Resistance of Iran exposed Iran's uranium enrichment plant at Natanz and a heavy water facility at Arak in 2002.
From Beijing, to Islamabad and Moscow, new technology has made old nuclear standoffs more unpredictable,unstable and pervasive.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
IAEA chief Amano says Iran yet to clarify issues relating to explosives tests and other measures that might have been used for bomb research.
Netanyahu's apprehensions about a bad agreement are unfounded, since it doesn't appear that Washington is showing signs of capitulating, at least not at this stage.
In a joint news conference, Obama and Cameron urged US lawmakers to hold off on any legislation calling for further sanctions; the leaders vowed to take on 'poisonous ideology' of radical Islam
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
With talks set to reconvene this month, Congress remains doubtful, Iranian officials optimistic.
By MICHAEL WILNER,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Nonetheless, report finds that Tehran temporarily halted conversion work that makes higher-grade uranium less suitable for bombs.
Sister of slain scientist says Iran killed him because he would not agree to help weaponize peaceful nuclear activities.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE
The nuclear deal was a broken structure the moment it was agreed to and codified in UN Security Council Resolution 2231.
By MATTHEW R.J. BRODSKY
The most remarkable aspect of this US surrender to Iran is that the Iranian regime is not some hypothetical threat.
By MELANIE PHILLIPS
The disagreements about Iran’s nuclear program jeopardize the relations between Israel and its American patron. In this sense Iran has already profited from the nuclear agreement.
By EHUD EILAM
Today, with decades of experience working with animals behind me, I can state unequivocally: Billy goats don’t give milk and roosters don’t lay eggs.
By GILAD SHARON
The ayatollahs will ride their nuclear pact with the Great Satan all the way to a nuclear arsenal and regional hegemony, repeating the cycles of brinksmanship, extortion, respite and brinksmanship that they learned from their North Korean teachers.
By CAROLINE B. GLICK
With all the claims, counter- claims, denials and explanations, one thing becomes certain: Iran will have a role in inspecting itself. It almost does not matter what this role will be.
By EPHRAIM ASCULAI
Prime Minister Netanyahu’s nation has a far greater stake in the Iran Deal than most of the countries that negotiated it.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
President Barack Obama has a penchant for ambiguous language.
By RABBI SHMULEY BOTEACH
It should be clear that it is not solely Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu who does not trust the Obama administration to ensure that Iran does not become a nuclear state.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Has anything changed, now that Israel must confront the ramifications of the agreement with Iran, which is highly problematic from Israel’ s point of view, no matter what way one looks at it?
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Let’s see how the agreement with Iran protects us.
This is a bad agreement for the US, the EU and mankind, but far more importantly, it is a death warrant for Israel.
IS forces are likely to find themselves “at the gates” of the West Bank (Judea/Samaria), the territories still widely presumed to become "Palestine."
By LOUIS RENÉ BERES
A nuclear war in the Middle East is no longer inconceivable.
Tehran's rulers are masters in the international diplomacy souk.
By KENNETH BANDLER