iran nuclear news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
"Iran and North Korea have aggressive military nuclear programs, and they are both developing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them, ballistic missiles," PM says.
By HERB KEINON
The violations occurred between late October 2012 and January 2016, when the Iran nuclear agreement was implemented.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,BJÖRN STRITZEL
"We have the capability to shut down, set back and destroy the Iranian nuclear program and I believe the Iranians know that and understand that."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
"If you have a situation where one of our partners like Saudi Arabia is threatened from external aggression let’s say through Iran we will come to their defense.”
Iranian negotiator denies discussion of 2-3 page nuclear deal, according to local media.
By REUTERS
The document would include the maximum number and types of uranium enrichment centrifuges Iran could operate, the size of uranium stockpiles, and type of atomic research Iran can conduct.
Communications Minister Ayoub Kara (Likud) said that the move proves unequivocally that Trump, “is the biggest friend of the people of Israel."
Speaking at a cultural event in Beersheba, Amos Yadlin said during a speech that the "Israel Air Force can meet the challenge of exterminating Iran's nuclear reactors if necessary."
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Senator Barbara Mikulski, Democrat from Maryland, announced her support for the deal on Wednesday morning.
By MICHAEL WILNER
PM also meets with visiting Italian counterpart, says nuclear accord endangers Israel, the Middle East and eventually Europe.
Will Israel be more or less likely to get what it needs in terms of security guarantees from the US following a bruising battle with Obama in Congress?
New sanctions would have been like "throwing a grenade" into US-Iran diplomatic process, Mossad chief purportedly said.
Less than a week before the election, group of former security officials chides the prime minister for failing to turn military achievements into diplomatic achievements.
By BEN HARTMAN,JPOST.COM STAFF
In telephone briefing with Israeli journalists, US official says sides working hard to reach political understandings by the end of March, but “we are not in a rush."
Tehran and the P5+1 are considering a nuclear deal that leaves Iran a "threshold nuclear power"— an unacceptable outcome, Israel's ambassador to the US Ron Dermer says.
North Korea and Iran are both dangerous nuclear proliferators, and the comparison between them underscores the significant similarities.
By EMILY B. LANDAU
US President Donald Trump must decide by mid-January whether to continue the suspension of US sanctions on Iran’s oil exports under the pact.
Ex-US Secretary of State John Kerry reveals that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pressured the US administration in the past to nuke Iran, but says he doesn't believe this will solve the problem.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
European leaders say they are determined to keep alive the accord, which offered Iran an economic lifeline and opened new investment opportunities for European businesses.
Revolutionary Guard Commander: Our 2000 km ballistic missle range is enough to harm our enemies
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
World powers respond to US President Donald Trump's decision not to recertify the nuclear deal with Tehran.
German report says: Iran spreading atomic, biological or chemical weapons of mass destruction.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
By REBECCA MONTAG,REUTERS
With help from North Korea, Iran could become a serious nuclear threat in months... or even weeks.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The aim of the military exercise in Semnan province was to "showcase the power of Iran's revolution and to dismiss the sanctions."
Trump, who will take office on Friday, has threatened to either scrap the agreement, which curbs Iran's nuclear program and lifts sanctions against it, or seek a better deal.
Iran edges towards a historic agreement to buy jetliners from Boeing for the first time since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.
The tests are due to be discussed by EU foreign ministers at a meeting on Monday.
Rafsanjani: At the time that we started, we were at war and we were looking to have this capability [the nuclear bomb] for the day that our enemy would want to resort to the nuclear bomb.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The White House has already vowed to veto the legislation which passed two weeks after efforts to kill the Iran nuclear deal failed in the US Congress.
Netanyahu made the remarks in a Rosh Hashana toast with Foreign Ministry employees Thursday.
"If Israel attacks Iran according to that deal, I believe... that we have to fight with Iran against Israel," Republican presidential candidate tells CNN.
The defense ministry's unveiling of the solid-fuel missile, named Fateh 313, came little more than a month after Iran and world powers reached a deal on its nuclear capabilities.
After a nuclear deal was reached between Iran and six major world powers including Britain, Foreign Secretary Phiilip Hammond said he hoped to re-open the embassy in Tehran.
For months, Iran had been stalling an IAEA investigation into the possible military aspects of its past nuclear activities.
Despite opposition from several of their party's influential leaders, Democrats say they stand behind the Iran nuclear deal.
Former President John F. Kennedy delivered a major address at same venue in 1963 proposing diplomacy and joint denuclearization with the Soviet Union.
Iranian deputy minister says, "we have approved more than $2 billion of projects in Iran by European companies" in recent weeks.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
US president says that nuclear deal does not mean that Washington will turn a blind eye to Iran's support for terrorism and proxies that destabilize the Middle East.
The United Nations Security Council on Monday endorsed the deal to curb Iran's nuclear program in return for sanctions relief; Commander Mohammed Ali Jafari opposes resolution.
The poll surveyed over 45,400 people over 40 different countries.
Speaking at weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu says Iran is not even trying to hide the fact that it will use the hundreds of millions it gets from the deal to fund terror.
Speaking at the White House hours after the deal was culminated, the US president vows to continue to strengthen Israel's security.
Farsi speakers are not pleased with the Prime Minister's new campaign.
The meetings came after the Iranians released photos of their top delegates sifting through stacks of papers, taking phone calls and working on laptops, all wearing large smiles.
Iran has taken steps to develop its air defenses after US and Israeli officials warned of possible military action to curtail its nuclear program.
An estimated $6 billion is spent annually by the Shi'ite regime on supporting its Syrian ally.
"They created the myth of nuclear weapons so they could say the Islamic Republic is a source of threat. No, the source of threat is America itself."
A comprehensive nuclear deal would provide world powers with greater visibility into Iran - with Tehran's permission - than intelligence alone ever could.
Rouhani's move to reach out to the leaders of the six powers is "hopefully a sign that Iran is ready to make some of the tough decisions," a senior State Department official said.
In this narrative, the government’s intervention, and probably the court's decision, stands for unlimited government power and a sense that the state is functioning as "big brother."
Steinitz, in France to influence Iran deal, says until agreement is completed "we will point to specific loopholes and difficulties."
In November 2013, Iran reportedly halted its most sensitive nuclear activity and took other steps in exchange for some easing of economic sanctions; Foreign ministers due to meet Saturday.
Research and development, access to Parchin military base remain sticking points; Full P5+1 will meet Wednesday on Swiss Riviera.
"Post March 24 and absent an agreement, there is no mechanism left to further delay the legislative process from moving forward."
US military considering deploying THAAD (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense), an American anti-ballistic missile system.
By YOSSI MELMAN
"If we have an agreement, we are prepared to accept certain limitations for a certain period of time but I'm not prepared to negotiate on the air," Zrif tells CNN.
In a joint news conference, Obama and Cameron urged US lawmakers to hold off on any legislation calling for further sanctions; the leaders vowed to take on 'poisonous ideology' of radical Islam
By MICHAEL WILNER,REUTERS
With talks set to resume this week, Republican-controlled Congress eyes bill that would trigger new sanctions on Iran should talks fail.
General Sharif also confirmed massive domestic and foreign intelligence efforts on the part of Iran.
With November 24th deadline for negotiations to resolve a 12-year stand-off over Tehran's atomic ambitions fast approaching, and a final deal still far off, world powers may seek extension.
By REUTERS,HERB KEINON
Sister of slain scientist says Iran killed him because he would not agree to help weaponize peaceful nuclear activities.
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE
What we are now seeing in the Iran deal is an acceleration of its missile capability.
By NICHOLAS HANLON
We call on Congress to insist on a good nuclear agreement with Iran and to hold President Obama to his word.
By FRANK J. GAFFNEY, JR.,FRED FLEITZ
The regime in Tehran has made its position clear. So has the White House. It will take a miracle – or a military strike – to prevent Iran from building nuclear bombs.
By RUTHIE BLUM
It is vital to avoid underestimating the effect of the talks between the world powers, led by the US, and Iran.
By YARIV LEVIN
US officials offer a glimpse into what negotiations in Vienna really look like.