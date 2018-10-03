iran protests

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Palestinian intelligence chief undergoes successful heart operation
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust survivor, 83, has belated bar mitzvah to remember lost family
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Iranian media downplays Tehran’s role
By HERB KEINON
A StandWithUs campaign featuring Israelis projects the message that "Israel stands with the Iranian people."
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Netanyahu has made four small videos addressing the Iranian people over the last three months.
Israeli premier eviscerates tweet by Iran's foreign minister: “Saying Merry Christmas while jailing Christians in your own country is the height of hypocrisy."
"The people in Iran like the Israeli people very much, they like the Israeli government — and especially [Prime Minister Benjamin] Bibi Netanyahu."
By UDI SHAHAM
“The nuclear agreement is with the American government regardless of which party is on top. The agreement is stable and the US is still bound to it."
By REUTERS
By THOMSON REUTERS FOUNDATION
Observers in Iran said the demonstrations and protests were a clear indication of Iranian hatred toward a regime that is depriving the people of their basic rights and social freedoms.
By NEDA AMIN
Boroujerdi is also drawing major criticism for his role in the Iran's crackdown of protests against the regime.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
The protests of the past two weeks are significant.
By JONATHAN SPYER
Young Iranians have been organizing and demonstrating for a nonviolent transition of power. Economics are part of it, but what are their other grievances?
By FELICE FRIEDSON/THE MEDIA LINE
Mossad Director Yossi Cohen warned against the Iranians "coasting into the Middle East undisturbed and with very large forces"
By TAMAR BEN-OZER
The country’s financial support for Palestinians and the Lebanese Shi‘ite group Hezbollah also angered Iranians, who want their government to focus on domestic economic problems instead.
The teaching of English usually starts in middle school in Iran, around the ages of 12 to 14, but some primary schools, below that age, also have English classes.
Chagai Tzuriel said the protests show “that at least part of the public in Iran is willing to take to the streets despite the fear from the from the regime’s oppressive apparatuses.”
More than a week of unrest has seen 22 people die and more than 1,000 arrested, according to Iranian officials.
Tehran's Friday prayer leader called on authorities to deal "firmly" with those responsible for igniting over a week of illegal rallies.
The protests pose one of the most sustained challenges to the clerical rulers in almost a decade.
"The president is weighing additional actions to punish the regime for its belligerent behavior and assault on its own citizens."
By MICHAEL WILNER
Iran's situation resembles not the Shah’s crisis in 1978 but the Soviet Union’s decay in the 1980s – economically, socially, and imperially.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Natan Sharansky, who spent nine years in the Soviet gulag in the 1970s and ’80s, knows a thing or two about how authoritarian regimes are brought down.
Not only was the short video seen by millions, it also generated thousands of responses, many of them in Farsi, and many of those supportive of Netanyahu and Israel.
Moscow's deputy foreign minister says Washington is trying to undermine adherence to the Iran nuclear deal.
"What is happening in Iran is being well contained and is not comparable with what happened in 2009," said Hezbollah's Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah.
Turkey's ties with Iran expanded last year as the country's relations with the United States, Israel and Saudi Arabia - Tehran's main international opponents - all frayed.
In exclusive interview, recent visitor to Iran says people are demanding freedom and better living conditions, but they fear a crackdown and government informants.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
At least 21 people have been killed during the unrest, including two members of the security forces.
“It’s a popular intifada, it’s a rising against the Khamenei occupation.”
By BEN LYNFIELD
Security service personnel need to desert their posts in order for the protests to turn into a revolution with successful regime change.
By JEREMY SHARON
"By the thousands, Iranian citizens are taking to the streets to protest the oppression of their own government," US envoy to the UN Nikki Haley said.
The following are five ways to look at the protests emerging in the Islamic Republic in debates among experts.
Iran's Supreme Leader accused enemies of the Islamic Republic of stirring the unrest across the country.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,REUTERS
Police have arrested more than 450 protesters in the capital Tehran over the past three days.
According to local media, hundreds of others have been arrested in other cities.
Hundreds of people arrested as demonstrations show no sign of petering out.
Persian-Israelis weigh in on demonstrations in their country of origin.
Iranian police say one officer killed by protester, raising stakes in unrest.
By HERB KEINON,REUTERS
Speaking to The Jerusalem Post on Monday, Dr. Raz Zimmt pointed out the differences between these new protests and the Green protests witnessed in 2009.
"A rioter took advantage of the situation in the city of Najaf Abad and fired shots at police forces with a hunting rifle."
Sima Shine said chances of conflict on Israel’s northern border are becoming "smaller and smaller."
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
“Our main supporters are based in Iran,” said Hussein Yadanpanah, leader of the Kurdistan Freedom Party (PAK).
The prime minister released a video in which he sent a strong message to the Iranian protesters.
Katz hopes Iran protests will end in regime change, but says Israel is not involved.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Protests have continued for five days, despite an appeal for calm by President Hassan Rouhani.
Iran’s protests tell us that even when people are confronted with the power of the state they are still willing to risk everything.
Government tries to contain uprising -- disperse crowds, offer concessions, reject Trump criticism.
"Those who damage public property, violate law and order and create unrest are responsible for their actions and should pay the price."
As protests stretch into the third day across Iran many are left wondering what has fueled the spontaneous outburst and where it is going.
Israeli Minister: Demonstrations no surprise as Tehran wastes billions funding terrorism rather than investing in its people
It’s true that many of Europe’s businesses want a piece of Iran’s economy.
By JOSHUA S. BLOCK
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
America should have learned that the Palestinian Authority believes that there are no consequences for its institutionalized corruption and its compensation system for terrorists and their families.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
Tehran has reached the conclusion that this time a mere one or two days of pro-government demonstrations cannot extinguish the fire lit by the excessive pressures imposed on public.
By RAMYAR HASSANI
Massive government repression and will for change on behalf of the people continues to fire these protests, but will it be enough?
By JONATHAN MICHANIE
“People are even angrier now than in 2009, and not just because of poverty and corruption. People want to be free and everyone is screaming now, loudly, at the same time.”
By ANNIKA HERNROTH-ROTHSTEIN
There was a time not so long ago when Israel and Iran were allies. And if one day the Iranian political leadership will go, there is no reason why Israel and Iran cannot once again collaborate.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
By JPOST.COM STAFF