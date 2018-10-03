isis in europe

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Egyptian court sentences 10 to death for planning attacks
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Israeli government, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in particular, have been persistently drawing an equivalence between the attacks in Europe and attacks against Israelis by Palestinians.
By CNAAN LIPHSHIZ/JTA
“There is no doubt that the recent flood of refugees to Europe can be manipulated by terrorist organizations," says Hilik Bar.
By GIL HOFFMAN
He did not clarify how he believed the developments established a link between Israel and islamist groups.
By REUTERS
The polls open on Sunday at 8 a.m., and will close 12 hours later. If, as seems certain, no one receives 50% of the ballots, the top two contenders will face off two weeks later.
By RINA BASSIST,REUTERS
Spanish police have arrested 173 suspected Islamist militants since the terrorist attacks in Paris.
France has the highest Jewish and the Muslim populations in Europe. Violent racial incidents have been in the spotlight since ISIS claimed a series of attacks in Paris on Nov. 13.
“The Jewish world embraces you at this difficult time,” Natan Sharansky, the Jewish Agency’s chairman, told the slain officers family at the funeral.
By JTA
The news followed a shooting attack earlier Saturday on a cafe which hosted a debate on freedom of speech.
Le Jerusalem Post a interviewé le philosophe et chercheur Gérard Rabinovitch sur la signification profonde, souvent mal comprise, de l’émergence de l‘Etat islamique et de ses modes opératoires
By RICHARD DARMON
"I am looking for a man I can vibe with on a spiritual and intellectual level. Someone who can teach me new things and inspire me," El-Hassan wrote on her dating profile.
Israel, Germany and 19 other states are working together in a counter-terror coalition to prevent ISIS attacks on European soil.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Nearly a thousand people are believed to have left Germany to join up with the Islamist militants.
Authorities said the two twenty-one-year-olds had spread ISIS propaganda and are charged with supporting a terrorist organization and disturbing the peace.
The 19-year-old had purchased chemicals online to make a homemade bomb.
By REUTERS,PAUL CARREL/ REUTERS
Former Mossad and IDF officials play out simulated scenario that could lead to holy war.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
"Although we are pleased with the progress made, this investigation continues and the threat level remains at critical."
One 18-year-old man was arrested in connection with the train bombing.
“It’s nice to see support from everywhere else – to know that you’re not alone.”
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Those arrested had celebrated after a deadly March 22 attack in London.
Amnesty's report comes as terror attacks have fanned tensions over immigration, fueled the popularity of right-wing parties and made security a key theme in upcoming elections.
Rivlin: This shows the true face of terrorism
By TAMARA ZIEVE,GREER FAY CASHMAN,REUTERS
"Thank God, may God bring prosperity to our Islamic State men," read one tweet.
"France is filled with sadness by this new tragedy," French President Francois Hollande said, noting several children were among the dead in what he said he had no doubt was an act of terrorism.
There have been more than 11,500 air strikes so far against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq, and the coalition has killed or captured several key leaders in the group.
The arrests come on the heels of a deadly terror attack in Brussels earlier this week.
Turkey and six Gulf Arab states condemned the attacks in Brussels that killed at least 26 people at the airport and aboard a metro train.
Like previous Palestinian leaders who chose ill-fated alliances, Mahmoud Abbas climbed the Islamist tiger just when it became the enemy of the world.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Will the Paris attacks galvanize a new strategy to destroy Islamic State?
By JONATHAN SPYER
Before traveling to Syria, Mueller spent time in Israel and the territories, allying herself with International Solidarity Movement.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
As the world lives under a growing shadow, the ICT marks its 20th anniversary with a simulation of a jihadi chemical attack on a European city
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
The 22-year-old Kurdish fighter, who joined the YPJ in 2014, was "renowned" for her involvement in numerous battles against the notorious Islamic terror group.
Gunmen on Friday evening attacked a busy shopping mall, spraying bullets as people fled in horror for safety from what police said was a terrorist attack.
The premier also extended his condolences to the families of the victims and said that Israel stands "shoulder to shoulder with the American people.”
By HERB KEINON
Four of the suspects arrived in Germany in December 2014 and two arrived the following year. All six had applied for asylum.
Report says terror group may have lost ground in Middle East but “it did not cease to exist, but, rather, changed the pattern of its activities.”
The Islamic State may be losing territory but its ideology is growing globally.
By CHARLES BYBELEZER/THE MEDIA LINE
The audio clip was distributed on Monday on Islamic State's channel on Telegram, an encrypted messaging application.
Will defeated ISIS fighters return to their home countries in order to carry out terror attacks?
The Islamic State terror organization said it was responsible for the two Coptic church bombings on Palm Sunday, the group's news agency Amaq said.
The Frankfurt suspect was also wanted in Tunisia where he's thought to have been involved in the deadly militant assault against the Bardo Museum in Tunis.
ISIS claimed the nightclub attack which killed 39 on New Year's Day.
39 people, including one Israeli national, were among the fatalities in the New Year's shooting attack.
"They have no moral objection to using chemical weapons against populations and if they could, they would in this country," British security minister says.
The attack killed 12 people and injured 48, including an Israeli national.
By MICHAEL GAERTNER,REUTERS
Rustam Aselderov, also known as Sheikh Abu Mohammad al-Qadari, was said to be involved with a number of deadly Russian terror attacks.
"Tired but overjoyed: we captured the terror suspect last night in Leipzig," Saxony state police said on Twitter.
Syria's army general command said the strike was "conclusive evidence" that the US and its allies support the Islamic State jihadist organization.
The US and the Middle East Since 9/11: taking the region from bad to worse.
By BEN LYNFIELD
Kadiza Sultana, 17, along with two other friends, flew from London's Gatwick Airport to Turkey on February 17, 2015.
NGO accuses world leaders of not doing enough.
By KATHERINE KEENAN
nstead of urging supporters to travel to its self-proclaimed caliphate, it encouraged them to act locally using any means available.
Police also said there was evidence the perpetrator had hacked a Facebook account and invited people to come to the McDonalds near the shopping center to receive free items.
Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for the deadly attack in the Riviera city of Nice on Thursday that killed at least 84 people.
ISIS’s pretensions to statehood are receding as it loses ground, but the organization is anything but defeated as a recent string of deadly terrorist attacks shows.
Jewish state threatened by group’s advance toward its borders, Islamic State says.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
German media said police had arrested the perpetrator.
The US-led coalition has targeted Islamic State's financial infrastructure, using air strikes to reduce its ability to extract, refine and transport oil.
As Islamic State consolidates in Libya, the potential this represents for severe disruption of European life should not be underestimated.
NATO security chiefs say there is 'justified concern' that Islamic State militants are actively working to obtain nuclear, radiological and biological materials.
The boy was arrested last Saturday by the organization's secret police services after he was discovered hiding out at a relatives house near the Turkish-Syrian border.
How the Islamic State went from unruly subordinate to dominant rival.
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
"Islamic State has developed a new combat style capability to carry out a campaign of large-scale terrorist attacks on a global stage."
A British thinktank warns commercially-available drones can easily be weaponized and used by terror groups.
Around half of the income comes from taxation and confiscation from businesses within its territory and 43% from oil, according to a study released Monday.
If Islamic State had simply stuck to its Middle Eastern battles, it likely would have avoided a major Western military escalation.
Details are only slowly emerging of the seven dead attackers and an eighth assailant still on the run who perpetrated strikes on multiple Paris venues.
Islamic State's magazine says going to Europe is a "gate towards one's children and grandchildren abandoning Islam for Christianity, atheism, or liberalism."
"Masses of young men in their twenties with beards singing Allahu Akbar across Europe. It's an invasion that threatens our prosperity, our security, our culture and identity," far-right leader says.
The video was made during a staff day at a go-karting track; Bank calls the video "abhorrent."
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
Director Deeyah Khan's film, Exposure: Jihad, features interviews with young Muslims who have been drawn in by jihadi groups such as ISIS.
The religious song, titled "On Va Pas Se Laisser Abattre," justifies the Charlie Hebdo murders and calls for more like it.
According to the AFP news wire service, schoolchildren in the French town of Toulouse say that the boy is their classmate.
ISIS burning of Jordanian pilot shakes troubled kingdom as government steps up security crackdown, arrests of jihadis.
According to the Telegraph, ISIS jihadists plan to “flood Libya with militiamen from Syria and Iraq, who will then sail across the Mediterranean posing as migrants on people-trafficking vessels.”
In pictures that were disseminated through social media, photographs show a crowd of people standing and watching as two blindfolded men are hauled into a gated area in the town of Dar al-Fath.
Over the past 30 years a lot has changed. Theo Van Gogh was murdered for making a movie.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Lonewolf-style attacks have presented a new - but not unpreventable - threat.
By LIOR AKERMAN
Not only are massive numbers of Muslims pouring into Europe, but their birth rates are considerably higher than those of the host population and threaten to alter the demography of Europe.
By ISI LEIBLER
The Islamic State has carried out genocides against the Yazidis and Shi'ite Muslims, and has continued to carry out attacks in Europe as well.
The Catalan cell was most probably a local one, based on family (four pairs of brothers), personal and neighborhood relations.
By ELY KARMON
Barcelona’s Jewish quarter, across from the site of last week’s terrorist rampage, is filled with tourists and community members.
By CAROLINE GLICK
The pattern is a familiar one by now, particularly in European capitals.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Europe, Souad Mekhennet explained, continues to live in a state of denial.
By YAAKOV KATZ
If European states want to end the mass denial of their role in genocide in Iraq and Syria they must institute harsh sentences and zero tolerance for extremism and Islamist intolerance.
Obama’s conviction borders on delusion as he ignores the dangers of nuclear weapons in the hands of an apocalyptical revolutionary theocracy.”
By ERIC R. MANDEL
After the Rouen attack, Hollande stated that it was a declaration of war by ISIS against France.
By LIRAM KOBLENTZ-STENZLER
The rampant jihadist scourge across the Middle East is, to borrow from St. Augustine, so old and so new.
By BRIAN STEWART
You must educate yourself about genocide, demand justice for victims and ask hard questions about how it happened under our noses.
“They called us spoils of war just because of our faith,” Samia said of her ISIS captors.
By KENNETH BANDLER
I told him that “Allahu Akbar” used to mean “God is great,” but today it means violence, blood and terrorism.
By RASHIDUL BARI
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Members of the group "Bearded Villains" taking photo with organization's flag are mistaken for ISIS activists.
The Iranian media, which has been known to report "conspiracy theories" in the past, runs story refuting that Kerry was hurt in a cycling accident.
It is not the first time the GOP nominee has attempted to link Clinton to ISIS, with Trump saying that she “should get an award from them as the founder of ISIS” at a campaign rally last week.