islam in turkey

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
They were arrested last month in Israel on suspicion of laundering funds and aiding the terrorist group.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Netanyahu fires back, calling on the international community to stand united against terrorism and its supporters.
By HERB KEINON
For Erdogan to emerge from this event as a democratic standard-bearer would be the greatest defeat of all for those behind it.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Followers of Sabbatai Zevi and modern Jews united by centuries of persecution.
By NICK ASHDOWN/THE MEDIA LINE
After a lengthy restoration period, and a little bit of controversy, the historic Edirne Synagogue was re-opened on March 26.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Un état des lieux de la Turquie 30 jours après la tentative de prise de pouvoir militaire avortée
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Even under heavy government censorship and alleged election fraud Turkish opposition might surge forward, unless a total crackdown by the government is commenced.
By FERHAT GURINI
EU report slams into the usage of state of emergency in Turkey,claims it fosters a climate of fear among ordinary people.
By ROBERT ELLIS
Germany is home to an estimated 4 million people of Turkish origin.
By REUTERS
Since the failed coup attempt on July 15 that resulted in over 270 deaths, the government has fired or suspended nearly 40,000 teachers, adding to an already existing teacher shortage.
The resolution also acknowledges that the German Empire, then a military ally of the Ottomans, did nothing to stop the killings.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
For many Armenians, the genocide of 1915 is not a thing of the past. Lebanon is now hosting a number of Syrian Armenian refugees who have been forced to flee fighting in neighboring Syria.
By ALEX YOUNG/THE MEDIA LINE
Turkey's top religious authority is investigating school on allegations of preparing sanctimonious sweets.
Jerusalem affords Turkey’s leaders a destination, to renew talk of “Al-Aqsa” and the need to play a role in the Israel-Palestinian negotiations.
Comments come on the heels of statements Erdogan made Monday, blasting Israel for "killing children." Knesset speaker says Erdogan was and continues to be an "enemy."
By JPOST.COM STAFF,TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israel agreed to pay out $20 million to the families of those killed on the vessel, a crucial element in the restoration of ties.
During his visit, Meredov spoke with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and met with Likud minister Ze'ev Elkin and Foreign Ministry director-general Dore Gold.
An "educational video" titled, Cambrian Fossils and the Creation of Species, has this year been made available to educators as part of a Youngstown, Ohio teachers curriculum.
Turkish authorities confirmed on Saturday that one of the Israelis wounded in the suicide bombing in a bustling tourist district of Istanbul died in the attack.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YUVAL BAGNO/MAARIV
The roots of the “yes” vote, which the government barely won, are much deeper and the election is symbolically part of a decades old revolution in the country.
The 32-year-old is the owner of a tourism company and it was reportedly not his first visit to Israel. Previous visits had been uneventful.
Arranged marriages and segregation of sexes contribute to increase in divorce.
By KATIE BEITER / THE MEDIA LINE
This is the only border area Islamic State still shares with Turkey, and Turkey has wanted a buffer zone as well as a no-fly zone there since last year.
"At least two F-16s harassed Erdogan's plane while it was in the air and en route to Istanbul. They locked their radars on his plane and on two other F-16s protecting him."
The technical study group from Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources is visiting the Gaza Strip to assess the coastal enclave’s energy needs.
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
The attack bore similarities to a suicide bombing by Islamic State militants at Brussels airport in March that killed 16 people.
The attack hit the police station in the town of Midyat, north of the Syrian border, in the mainly Kurdish southeast.
The two journalists are free pending appeal. The court also decided to postpone a hearing on separate charges of links to a terrorist group until the outcome of a related case.
Turkish military condemns what it describes as a terrorist attack on the buses as they waited at traffic lights.
Russian jets have been striking rebel and jihadi fighters for four months in Syria, including Islamic State militants as well as fighters backed by Turkey and Gulf Arab states.
The bomber, who authorities say is an Islamic State member recently arrived from Syria, blew himself up on Tuesday in Sultanahmet square near the Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia.
Putin made the comment a day after Turkey shot down a Russian jet that cost the life of one pilot.
Netanyahu says Hamas ‘foment’ and ‘direct’ attacks against Israel from Turkey
Thailand's deportation of Muslim Uighurs has sparked outrage among Turks, who see themselves as sharing a common cultural and religious background.
Television footage showed bodies lying beneath trees outside the building in the mostly Kurdish town in southeastern Turkey.
Large tanks movements were also reported in bid to move remains, ensure soldiers' safety from ISIS, rebels.
"Without any checks on my vehicle, which was loaded with arms, we were taken to the border with a military escort.”
Earlier this month, prosecutors launched an inquiry into a newspaper which reprinted parts of the French satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo
Muslim leaders call new cartoons an unnecessary provocation and sign of disrespect.
"For years they committed a treason of birth control in this country, seeking to dry up our bloodline."
Opponents of Turkish PM say his victory would lead to increasingly authoritarian, polarized nation.
Gülen is emerging as a wolf in sheep’s clothing, and we should care.
By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Turkey’s steady march of the past dozen years toward an authoritarian Islamist regime ran into a wall of voters who want a return to secular democracy.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
The Jerusalem Municipality’s planning approval for a nine-story yeshiva in an Arab neighborhood is more than bad timing.
By BARRY LEFF