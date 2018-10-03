israel african migrants

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The ministry recently announced that married men, women and children will not be subjected to deportation or imprisonment for the time being.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The ADL and HIAS say the plan to pay countries to take African migrants betrays Jewish values.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Un centre d’études pour migrants africains tente de renverser le cours de la fatalité
By BERNARD DICHEK
The government is creating a false reality to deport African migrants, says MK Rozin.
Two-thirds of the public (65.9%) support the plan, but there is a gap between Israeli Jews, 69% of whom back it, and Israeli Arabs, among whom only 50% are for deportation.
By LAHAV HARKOV
“We have to check what the High Court’s expectation is.”
"A Jewish and democratic state – which Israel is – can address and redress these problems, thereby reflecting and representing the best of our tradition and our democracy.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Owners of Israel’s largest businesses have joined the call to oppose the measure.
By MAX SCHINDLER
Rabbi Hartman: Israel society becoming more xenophobic, calls rejection of asylum seekers embarrassing
By JEREMY SHARON
Several Israelis attending the protest said it was inhumane to send "the refugees back to the horrors they ran from."
By ILANIT CHERNICK
“We must remember the concept that ‘the poor of your city come first’ and that there are in the State of Israel many people who we need to pay attention to.”
The civilian inspectors will exclusively work for two years to identify and expel approximately 38,000 Eritrean and Sudanese asylum seekers.
"We Jews know far too well what happens when the world closes its doors to those forced to flee their homes.”
By JTA
"We are witnessing an unprecedented wave of protest by citizens from all walks of life."
‘We call on Israeli pilots to stand on the right side of history,’ says the petition.
After a Jewish Kenyan man with a valid visa was deported, the Interior Ministry faced a difficult hearing in the Knesset about the decisions they made in removing the man from the country.
Human rights organizations continue to decry – as inhumane and antithetical to Jewish values – the policy of forcibly removing African refugees to a country as perilous as Rwanda.
Following the meeting, Amnesty International Israel called on the country to allow all the migrants to stay.
“These people are not looking for problems; they wanted to flee violence and work hard to support themselves. Where is the humanity?”
Residents accuse the prime minister of scapegoating African asylum-seekers.
Founder: Many don’t have access to health care.
Interior Minister Aryeh Deri also argued that it had been Attorney General Avihai Mandelblit and not himself who had initiated the conversion law.
New tax rules force employers to put part of migrants' salaries in a fund which can only be accessed once they leave Israel.
By REUTERS
Some in south Tel Aviv see soldiers’ volunteer efforts with immigrants as an affront to the area’s working class Jewish residents.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
"The way to peace is through negotiations, we are willing to have direct negotiations, they are not willing to. That is preventing peace not a few houses in Jerusalem and Ma'ale Adumim."
By HERB KEINON
Deputy Defense Minister Eli Ben-Dahan says that such activities “are meant to strengthen the feeling of solidarity in Israeli communities."
By BEN HARTMAN
Cabinet learns of figure for first time, amid reports of government incentive program and and under-the-table deals with African nations.
The JACC was created because most refugee social service centers are based in Tel Aviv, forcing Jerusalem’s migrant population to leave the capital to receive aid.
Kara tells Post new border crossing with Jordan would boost tourism, trade, and allow for another 4000 Jordanian day workers
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
US Pentecostal delegation visit asylum-seekers as guests of the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews
Group says new UN Human Rights Council report doesn’t justify change in policy.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Judge says state is not paying the migrants enough or making it possible for them to work in the area around the detention centers in the South.
A medical clinic in Tel Aviv provides basic treatment free of charge for migrants who have no insurance.
By PAUL ALSTER
According to an NGO, the migrants did not get asylum seeker status in the third country and made their way north to Libya to try to reach Europe, after which they ended up in the hands of ISIS.
It is clear that the growing public opposition to the government plan is based on firm principles.
By GILAD KARIV
Deporting people against their will to the countries they escaped from evokes strong and disturbing recollections of dark episodes in Jewish history.
By YUVAL SHANY,ALONA VINOGRAD
The overall situation is not black and white – it is a complicated and delicate attempt to balance policy and values.
By YAAKOV KATZ
Demonizing Israel’s 36,000 African asylum seekers and expelling them doesn’t behoove a Jewish state, created as a refuge for Jews who have been called “dirty,” “sneaky,” “filthy,” undesirable.”
By GIL TROY
Let’s show the world that we can do better than Europe in our treatment of African refugees, that Israel is far from being a racist nation, and that the Zionist dream is alive and well, thanks to our rediscovery of Africa.
By SHELDON GELLAR
Many centuries after the exodus from Egypt, there arose a Jewish ruler who forgot about the genocide in Darfur and knew not the situation in Eritrea.
There are a significant number of Israelis who live below the poverty line; whole families suffering from a lack of work opportunities.
By AKIVA BEN-AVRAHAM