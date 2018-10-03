israel african

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
The ministry recently announced that married men, women and children will not be subjected to deportation or imprisonment for the time being.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Abbas also urged African states not to establish diplomatic offices in Jerusalem.
By ADAM RASGON
Israel’s Athlone Investments buys 75% stake in Mozambique-based telecom.
By NIV ELIS
About 70 delegates from countries including Nigeria, Botswana, South Africa, Mozambique, Lesotho, Tanzania and Kenya took part in the four-day event.
By ILANIT CHERNICK
Five members of Abayudaya community studying in Israel for 5 months.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
Are most Malagasies the descendants of ancient Israelites, and who are the few Jews living there now?
By WILLIAM F.S. MILES
An 18-member delegation of physicians and researchers from 10 African countries has arrived to participate in a seminar on HIV and AIDS at Rambam Medical Center in Haifa.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
The Jewish state’s quest to form lasting partnerships through agricultural cooperation around the world.
By SHARON UDASIN
How a Jerusalem couple led a Passover Seder on the east African island.
By ANAV SILVERMAN
If one country sees another country embracing Israel, it is more likely to do so itself.
By HERB KEINON
Chad severed ties with Israel in 1972 after coming under intense pressure from its Arab neighbors, Libya and Sudan.
The gunmen were not identified and it was unclear if they were affiliated with any militant group. Security forces were called to the scene.
By REUTERS
Israel’s ambassador to Senegal Paul Hirschson explains his team’s plan for sustainable rural agriculture development.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
The derailed recruitment of a soccer legend to Bayit Yehudi’s Knesset list exposes its charismatic leader to challenges for which he is unprepared.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
"A Jewish and democratic state – which Israel is – can address and redress these problems, thereby reflecting and representing the best of our tradition and our democracy.”
By DANIEL J. ROTH
‘We call on Israeli pilots to stand on the right side of history,’ says the petition.
The Power Africa project could revitalize ties between sub-Saharan countries and the Jewish state, recalling the heyday of strong ties during the mid-20th century.
By MAX SCHINDLER
The visit comes after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Kenya this week, his third to Africa in the past year and a half.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Dozens of local companies set to benefit from billion-dollar contracts.
Foreign Ministry director general Yuval Rotem: We are committed to this process.
Residents accuse the prime minister of scapegoating African asylum-seekers.
Diplomats said they believe that Fonesca’s about-face is the result of pressure placed on the country by Arabs who are ardently opposed to the inroads Israel was making in Africa.
By talking about Africa, not investigations, Netanyahu steered conversation away from his legal troubles.
Kagame’s relationship with Israel extends back to 1994, when he was instrumental in putting an end to the genocide there that killed an estimated one million people.
The Knesset plenum rejected a bill on Wednesday that proposed a nationwide ban on the domestic trade of ivory products.
Pacific island nation strong supporter of Israel at UN.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Netanyahu held a series of meetings recently with African leaders.
Netanyahu met with ten African leader one after the next until his plane left Liberia at 8 PM Sunday, meeting each for about 30 minutes.
Fists flew for a few seconds in the hallway of a Liberian hotel.
Ethiopian PM will meet in Jerusalem with Netanyahu soon after summit.
Netanyahu said that Israel hopes to “deepen its cooperation with [Zambia], which I think is important for both our countries and both our peoples."
While Israel is very interested in strengthening its economic ties with Africa, the diplomatic one is more important.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israel currently has diplomatic ties with 40 of the 48 sub-Saharan states.
Koroma’s comments came before a meeting with Netanyahu on the second day of his visit here, the first-ever visit to Israel by a Sierra Leonean president.
Some African capitals have been signaling to Israeli officials a desire to deepen ties for several years, and are frustrated that Jerusalem has not responded faster.
By JEREMY SHARON
Gnassingbe was one of three heads of state and 12 other prime ministers and foreign ministers from Africa at the meeting.
By HERB KEINON,DANIELLE ZIRI
Dore Gold visits another Muslim African country with whom Israel has no formal ties.
Gold’s trip to West Africa comes just over a week after Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbé visited Israel, and agreed on an Israeli-African summit.
The announced plans come just two weeks after President Gnassingbe’s brother-in-law, Marcel Alain de Souza, was in Israel and invited Netanyahu to a summit in Nigeria later this year.
Togo is one of the countries Jerusalem is relying on to help build stronger ties with western Africa, according to one Israeli diplomatic official.
Grace Njapau is running for office for the Chavuma constituency, and says her husband’s Jewish and Israeli identity play a positive role in her campaign.
Ambassador Danon brings group of 12 UN envoys to Israel.
By HERB KEINON,SHARON UDASIN
Rivlin: “Everyone knows that Africa is part of the future of the world.”
Following Guinea, ‘Post’ learns Chad next to renew ties with Jerusalem
By HERB KEINON,ADAM RASGON
Guinea, formerly known as French Guinea, is a country of some 10.5 million people, 85% of whom are Muslim.
Official: Netanyahu would like to convene a summit in West Africa soon.
Netanyahu had to enjoy himself on his African tour this week, where Israel’s stock is on the rise, the diplomatic process is just an afterthought, and no one seems to care about settlements.
“This is a unique bond that both our peoples would rather not have had, but we both persevered despite the pain, despite the horror we survived, we never never lost hope. You never lost hope.”
PM tours Kigali Genocide Memorial and sets a wreath at the site on the grounds of a mass grave for some 250,000 people.
“We Christians in Kenya have a lot of attachment to Israel, and that helps in wanting to do business with the country,”
Netanyahu also mentions hopes to travel to South America
His constant references to “Palestine” led some to wonder whether Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas was in the crowd.
PM speaks at ceremony marking 40 years since Entebbe rescue operation.
By BENJAMIN NETANYAHU
It is not all about getting water, energy and agricultural know-how, but it is also very much about getting Israeli knowledge and assistance in how to combat terrorism.
Trip marks first by sitting PM to continent in 29 years; Netanyahu to attend ceremony marking 40 years since Entebbe raid, meet leaders from seven states and visit four countries in five days.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will take the package with him next week on his visit to the continent.
Israeli envoy: We can speak to Africa authentically and have an equal conversation in a way neither Europe nor the Arab world can.
Among the countries that Netanyahu plans to visit in Africa are Kenya and Uganda.
By HERB KEINON,LAHAV HARKOV
Netanyahu's older brother, Yonatan, was killed in the rescue operation. First visit by an Israeli prime minister to Sub-Saharan Africa since Levi Eshkol in 1966.
Soro said that he and his delegation were in Israel to strengthen bi-lateral relations and cooperation
Agahozo-Shalom Youth Village students welcome East Africa’s first solar field to their campus.
“We’ve come together to see the light.”
Ebola, help from Israel
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
An exhibit at the Tel Aviv Museum showcases the works of
African artists and that of Israeli artists who deal with the
continent.
By BERNARD DICHEK
One of the issues Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu tried to tackle on his African visit was the tendency of Israel’s friends on the continent to vote against it at international forums.
By ARYE ODED
What will be the fate of Namibia’s last surviving synagogue?
By ORI GOLAN
Thanks to two teachers who believe in sharing experiences and building friendships across the globe, learning about two different countries became a much more personal experience for our students.
Max, a red neck lemur, who has lived at the Safari for 12 years, is an animal of many talents.
By AVIVA LOEB
For me, Operation Moses was nothing short of a fairytale, a miracle, and a dream.
By ORIT EFRAIM
Netanyahu’s trip to Liberia is a step toward repairing ties with Africa.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
“Africa is beset by difficulties and Israel holds the key to them,” Gnassingbe said. He is planning to host an Israel-Africa summit in the spring of 2017.
Let’s show the world that we can do better than Europe in our treatment of African refugees, that Israel is far from being a racist nation, and that the Zionist dream is alive and well, thanks to our rediscovery of Africa.
By SHELDON GELLAR
Israel poised to become a superpower of goodness in Africa.
By YOSEF I. ABRAMOWITZ
African leaders know all too well that terrorism and violence are not confined to the Middle East, and most have learned that reflexive public antipathy toward Israel is a fruitless exercise.
By JACK ROSEN
Many centuries after the exodus from Egypt, there arose a Jewish ruler who forgot about the genocide in Darfur and knew not the situation in Eritrea.
By DAVID NEWMAN
We need the new nationality law because we have a constitution that leaves it out.
By JOEL H. GOLOVENSKY
Jewish community councils across the country need to get much more involved in an issue with the potential to harm all minorities.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
At the first anniversary of the Global Goals, Israel emerges as a leader in development. But there’s work to be done at home.
By STEPHANIE GRANOT