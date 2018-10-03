israel and turkey

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Erdoğan's comments came after he called Tuesday on Muslims worldwide to “defend al-Aksa."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The NSC interim head said the ministers receive daily intelligence reports, and that the Turkey deal is an example of orderly work with advance preparation.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Despite reconciliations and promises to try to facilitate talks with Hamas on three missing Israelis and the remains of two dead soldiers, a prisoner swap isn’t likely any time soon.
By YOSSI MELMAN
A senior diplomatic source said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will announce the agreement, and explain its elements, at a press conference at noon in Rome.
By HERB KEINON
Zionist Union lawmaker: It has been a long time since an MK appeared officially in Turkey
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Netanyahu points finger at Turkey as among those responsible for tension in Jerusalem.
Jewish Israelis to Turkey dropped precipitously following tensions stemming from the 2010 flotilla incident, coupled by ongoing terrorist attacks in the country.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
After deadly Istanbul airport attack, Rabbi Yitzhak Haliva says the authorities are doing their utmost to protect Turkey's Jewish community.
By MOR SHIMONI/MAARIV
Followers of Sabbatai Zevi and modern Jews united by centuries of persecution.
By NICK ASHDOWN/THE MEDIA LINE
In recent weeks, Erdogan has expressed an interest in renewing ties ruptured over Israel’s 2009 war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
By SAM SOKOL
Jewish Agency, American businessman at odds over aliya of woman who converted to Islam.
Yisrael Beytenu chief gave interview to Channel 2, during which he insisted that it's the media's perception of him that has changed, not him.
OneFamily provides victims them with emotional and financial support, as it had done for victims of the terrorist attacks in Mombasa in 2002, Mumbai in 2011 and Burgas in 2012.
By STEVE LINDE
S’il se considère comme un pays européen, l’Etat juif possède un destin très similaire
à celui de son voisin turc
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Since the failed coup attempt on July 15 that resulted in over 270 deaths, the government has fired or suspended nearly 40,000 teachers, adding to an already existing teacher shortage.
Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Jerusalem's status had been determined by international agreements and that preserving it was important for the peace of the region.
By REUTERS
Peach and Eisenkot are set to discuss joint security challenges and will examine future military cooperation.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
"Our adversaries attack us as a ‘second Israel in the region’ and this kind of Israeli talk contributes to that,” one Kurdish official said.
Turkish journalists were shocked by their treatment at the hands of Israeli security just as Israeli and Turkey are trying to normalize relations.
“This man is a one-man explosive,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
Israel agreed to pay out $20 million to the families of those killed on the vessel, a crucial element in the restoration of ties.
Israeli-Turkish relations broke down in 2010 when 10 Turkish pro-Palestinian activists were killed by Israeli commandos enforcing a naval blockade of the Gaza Strip.
The announcement of Turkey’s new ambassador to Israel is expected at around the same time. The two nations have not had ambassadors in each other’s countries since 2010.
Perhaps most important of all, Israel does not want to be a part of a Russian effort to establish a new alliance in the Middle East that looks to push out the United States.
“Israel has met our terms, paving the way to normalize ties,” he said. “Therefore, we must do this as soon as possible.”
By HERB KEINON,ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Justice Shoham: You cannot say Israel finances terrorism through agreement
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman, Education Minister Naftali Bennett and Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked voted against the deal.
By HERB KEINON,GIL HOFFMAN
Tourism plummeted, business boomed, Israel's relations with Cyprus and Greece took off and more.
The game against Darussafaka will be Maccabi's last before the official start to its campaign and Edelstein's first at Yad Eliyahu since joining the yellow-and-blue.
By ALLON SINAI
Ahead of expected formal announcement of detente, US secretary of state meets PM in Rome.
By REUTERS,JPOST.COM STAFF
Approving the agreement would put at long last an end to the 2010 Mavi Marmara incident, and lead to the normalization of ties between the two countries.
Any Israel-Turkey deal will likely be fragile and susceptible to provocations from Hamas and other radical forces.
Turkish and Israeli officials are expected to meet again next week in Europe in an effort to conclude the accord.
The once frosty relationship between Israel and Greece has blossomed into a new partnership dedicated to boosting security ties, as the region is plagued by new threats.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Israel in turn has demanded to know whether the weapons were intended to attack Kurdish rebels positioned on the Turkish-Syrian border, Kuwaiti paper reports.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Huge cargo ships
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
Sources in Turkey were quick to blame supporters of Fethullah Gulen, the Turkish preacher who is in exile in the United States.
From creating an additional reason for Ankara to want quiet in Gaza, to demonstrating again a loss of US weight in the region, Turkey’s thrust into Syria will have serious ramifications.
Now the US has to act as a juggler, maneuvering between the contradictory interests of its two allies in the war against ISIS, the Kurds and Turkey.
Ankara has in effect threatened Washington, hitherto a close ally, that there’s no going back on its demand to hand over self-exiled Muslim cleric.
The technical study group from Turkey’s Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources is visiting the Gaza Strip to assess the coastal enclave’s energy needs.
Reconciliation with Turkey contains positive elements and advantages for Israel, but the era of close, even intimate, military and intelligence cooperation between the countries is over.
The rapprochement with Israel is part of a broader retreat from the neo-Ottomanism that until recently guided Turkish foreign policy.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
“If Erdogan wants to help, fine. But if he really wants to help, he has to convince Hamas to stop shooting."
Israel deal with Turkey reinforces ISIS narrative that ‘apostate’ governments of Muslim majority countries are aligned with “Jews, Crusaders and unbelievers.”
Reconciliation between Turkey and Israel would be “on the margins of the margins” in regards to being a possible motivator for the attack, expert says.
By BEN HARTMAN
Final two unaccounted for Israelis in Istanbul were contacted Wednesday morning and confirmed to be unharmed.
The attack bore similarities to a suicide bombing by Islamic State militants at Brussels airport in March that killed 16 people.
Tourism revenue losses could reach $15 billion in 2016.
Former Turkish lawmaker tells Post the perpetrators seem to have employed a dual strategy: attacking security forces while also damaging Turkey's tourism sector.
Turkish and Israeli officials plan to hold more meeting toward the restoration of high level diplomatic ties, he told reporters after a cabinet meeting.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Binali Yildirim, a close ally of Erdogan for around two decades, will be the sole candidate for the AKP leadership at a special party congress on Sunday.
"The US Mission in Turkey would like to inform US citizens that there are credible threats to tourist areas, in particular to public squares and docks in Istanbul and Antalya," the statements reads.
Turkish military condemns what it describes as a terrorist attack on the buses as they waited at traffic lights.
A Turkish security source said on Friday the forces would provide training for Iraqi troops near Mosul, which is controlled by Islamic State.
Turkey, which has the second-largest army in NATO, scrambled two F-16 jets on Saturday after a Russian warplane crossed into its airspace, the foreign ministry said.
According to Turkey's Hurriyet daily news, the balloon initially triggered rumors of airborne extraterrestrials.
Dr. Kamal Sido, who works for a German Human Rights NGO, said that “Israel must support minorities like the Kurds and Druse that are not anti-Semitic.”
"If you still shake the hand of Assad, that handshake will be remembered throughout history."
I hope that this banquet and many similar other events will bring people one step closer to peace and help them believe in the possibility of unity and solidarity.
By ADNAN OKTAR
Obviously, the liberation of the city was not problematic for the Turkish military; according to the Turkish Defense Ministry only one FSA fighter has been killed during the “Euphrates Shield” op.
By FUAD SHAHBAZOV
The Kurds of Turkey affiliated with Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) dared him to prove how “real” he was when they declared themselves autonomous in a dozen or so towns and cities.
By KANI XULAM
For the sake of understanding one can divide the Middle East states into two main categories, namely the pillars and those which are between the pillars, the fillers.
By SARDAR AZIZ
Sending a delegation of Knesset members to Armenia was an important step in the right direction. Let us hope that Israel chooses values over our interests in international relations.
By NACHMAN SHAI
Turkish citizens (or those of any nationality) can file a complaint and request to initiate criminal proceedings against alleged violations in relation to the incident.
By AMICHAI COHEN AND TAL MIMRAN
Both Turkey and Israel regard the Middle East as an inherently volatile region. Their mutual objective for stability helped the sides to end their dispute.
By MORAN STERN
“a positive and even critical development, given the regional challenges facing both countries.”
By ILAN EVYATAR
What we might be witnessing in the future therefore is not the proverbial clash of civilizations between the Christian and the Muslim worlds.
By OFRA BENGIO
It is Turkey that was in the wrong throughout the whole Mavi Marmara debacle by trying to bypass a legal Israeli blockade.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Time was lost; despite our insistence an angry tone was adopted in the political arena. Two societies needing to be allies more than ever before unnecessarily drifted apart.
Is Turkey a liability for NATO? It certainly looks that way, as Turkey appears to be striking out against NATO interests.
By AZRIEL BERMANT,GALLIA LINDENSTRAUSS, AZRIEL BERMANT
Turkey’s military has long been both the state’s most trusted institution.
By DANIEL PIPES