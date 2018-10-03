israel broadcasting authority english news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
News programs are good and getting better, but the entertainment shows are somewhat juvenile.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Bills allow i24 News to be broadcast in Israel.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Israel's future participation in question; Portugal takes win, Israel ranks 23rd
By AMY SPIRO
After over eight decades of history, public broadcasting is scheduled to start anew on Monday
A first-person account from an IBA journalist looking back on decades of reporting as the saga over the Authority's future draws to an end.
By ARIEH O’SULLIVAN
David Ben-Gurion, Israel’s founding prime minister, didn’t like the concept of public broadcasting, according to Rivlin, and instead wanted state broadcasting he could control.
When the Palestine Broadcast Service was founded in 1936, It broadcast in Hebrew, Arabic and English.
Despite being at the center of a heated coalition debate that is threatening to send Israel to early elections, the Israel Broadcasting Corporation forges ahead with preparations for its launch.
The Prime Minister and the Finance Minister convened until late on Tuesday night to discuss the IBA saga that has been threatening to send Israel to early elections, but failed to reach an agreement.
By GIL HOFFMAN
New broadcaster Kan acquires star journalists
“It [the IBC] has a budget of NIS 700 million of public money, and it is run without oversight; it runs itself,” continued Elkin.
By JEREMY SHARON
Geula Even-Sa’ar’s appointment is ‘a childish demonstration of defiance,’ associates say.
The IBC, whose establishment has been the subject of a heated debate threatening to cause a rift in the government, has started hiring its senior staff.
This also means an end to English-language broadcasts on Israel’s public service, such as the IBA News.
The nightly half-hour news broadcasts have been arranged through a syndication agreement between ILTV and METV (Middle East Television).
Officially, the law is meant to allow the government extra time to prepare for the change in public broadcasting, but Kan said it is ready to begin working.
Screenwriters’ Guild chairman Amit Lior holds a traveling hunger strike against the bureaucracy.
Cabinet vote on reversing plans for IBA delayed by at least three weeks.
By LAHAV HARKOV,GREER FAY CASHMAN
"The coalition deal makes us a monarchy and that is unacceptable according to our Basic Laws," says Tomer Naor of the Movement for Quality Government.
There is already considerable opposition to Bitan’s proposal, including within his own Likud party.
New public broadcaster to start operations in 2017.
The Knesset Committee on Tuesday approved an amendment to the Public Broadcasting Law that would allow the new public broadcasting service to temporarily conduct operations outside Jerusalem.
The court asked the IBC to use the IBA’s existing facilities in Romema and downtown on Helene Hamalka Street as a temporary measure.
“I will not allow public funds to be used to finance yet another elitist station," Miri Regev said.
Uncertainty plagues the Israel Broadcasting Authority’s radio service for immigrants and audiences from abroad.
By MAYA PELLEG
Ministers fear that the dismantling of a state-owned public institution will set off a domino effect with other public institutions and services.
Demonstrations oppose bill that would close the IBA within the year and cause 2,000 people to be fired.
We have 69 years of “understandings” of the way things should work and how the press should be free.
By YAAKOV KATZ
24/7 coverage produced locally could articulate a unique voice not heard elsewhere.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It is high time to close down the public broadcasters – all of them, including Galatz.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Recent actions reflect major problems involved in Netanyahu’s insistence on serving as communications minister, a post which he uses to promote his personal political survival.
By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
"One of the major flaws of the present legislation is that it threw out the previous clause in the law which laid down the principle that the IBA has to broadcast to the Jewish Diaspora."