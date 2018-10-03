israel corruption

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
The announcement comes days after a Channel 2 investigation showed aides to Litzman taking cash in exchange for meetings between him and a fictional importer of electronic cigarettes.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
Nimrodi, the former owner of “Ma’ariv”, is suspected of trying to bribe Chief Inspector Eran Malka in order to receive information about white collar investigations.
By BEN HARTMAN
Netanyahu is following in Nixon’s footsteps, for better and worse.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
With one of his former top aides, Shlomo Filber, directly accusing him of criminality, the prime minister’s back is finally against the wall.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Police suspect that Netanyahu acted to benefit Bezeq in return for favorable coverage.
By UDI SHAHAM
The prosecutor referred to the Case 4000 affair as "a very severe case of bribery."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu must appoint a vice prime minister who will fill in for him on key issues when he is busy fighting his criminal investigations.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Member of Population, Immigration and Border Authority charged with bribery, fraud
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The prime minister is expected to meet several leaders and warn of Iranian entrenchment in Syria.
By HERB KEINON
Netanyahu outlasted many of his opponents, from Ahmadinejad in Iran to extremists like Nouri al-Maliki in Iraq.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
No holes in coalition support for Netanyahu remaining in office until Attorney General determines his fate.
So, now that we know that there was something, does that mean that there will also be something when it comes to ousting Netanyahu politically?
What to expect from tonight's big announcement.
Will Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu resign?
“If it were a Jewish party they wouldn’t touch it”.
By BEN LYNFIELD
“My dad arranged for your dad $20 billion, and you’re fighting with me about NIS 400?”
On Tel Aviv's Rothschild Boulevard on Saturday night, thousands of protesters convened for a third consecutive week to protest corruption among elected officials.
By GIL HOFFMAN,UDI SHAHAM,DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Stas Misezhnikov one of 10 members of Yisrael Beytenu investigated in one of country’s largest corruption probes in history
Coalition chair's wife named as close relative suspected.
This is the second time in as many weeks that Netanyahu showed he’ll do what he can to keep the coalition together when he has had opportunities to call an election.
By LAHAV HARKOV
"You do not always need a line that says you must resign. You should understand what is expected of you.”
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,UDI SHAHAM
“It is allowed – according to the law – to receive gifts from friends,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset in January.
Two of the suspects under the gun, Shaul Elovitch and Shlomo Filber, were once major allies of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
This latest round of the investigation comes after police finished questioning state’s witness Miki Ganor in September.
Following a two-year investigation known as “Case 242,” Kirschenbaum and nine other Yisrael Beytenu officials were indicted in August for various offenses.
The Israel Police is shifting its focus in the case against Interior Minister Arye Deri from economic-related charges to ethics-related criminal offenses, Channel 2 News reported on Tuesday.
Likud MK David Bitan dismisses allegation as ‘witch hunt against right-wingers’
A relative of IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot was among 14 arrested in corruption probe.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Now there is a real chance there was a bribe-giver. And if there was a bribe-giver, it becomes much more likely that there was a bribe-receiver also.
In response to the allegations, Meni Naftali accused the Netanyahus of incitement.
The deputy mayor is suspected of advancing real estate-related projects for contractors in return to money.
In Israel, there may be some highly visible bribery cases now undergoing police investigation, but the bright side is that the offending crooks generally go to jail.
By SHLOMO MAITAL
In a Jerusalem Post exclusive interview, Ari Harow's lawyer says that "no doubt will remain regarding Ari’s dedication to Israel."
Netanyahu misleadingly named British billionaire in order to obtain better press coverage, sources claim.
Yair Katz was arrested on March 22, on suspicion of granting benefits to IAI employees in exchange for their joining the Likud party.
Arye Deri faces a number of corruption charges.
The corruption scandal, revealed in late 2014 involved party officials allegedly demanding bribes in exchange for arranging for non-profit organizations to receive government grants and funding.
Netanyahu investigations intensify.
After website published five facts about the son of the Israeli Prime Minister, Yair Netanyahu attacked the project and sons of other prime ministers. Ariel Olmert hit back.
By LAHAV HARKOV,HAGAY HACOHEN
Shimron has repeatedly denied receiving anything but a legal retainer for representing Ganor. His lawyers, Yaakov Weinroth and Amit Hadad, vigorously denied Sunday’s report.
Ganor was sentenced to 1 year in jail and a NIS 10 million fine.
The news comes shortly after several senior officials and key suspects in the case were detained and placed under house arrest.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Judge hints at new developments in investigation that have not yet been made public.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
In February, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit authorized a full-blow criminal investigation into the submarine affair.
Katz was questioned starting Thursday morning until shortly before 3:00 p.m. Last week he was questioned for around five hours. He denies any wrongdoing.
Welfare minister Haim Katz, whose son has already been arrested for involvement in the corruption case, is brought in for questioning.
Former PM remains hospitalized
There could be a new criminal investigation into the former prime minister.
Tuesday’s arrests add to a number of municipality corruption scandals in recent months.
Among the suspects, whose names remain under gag-order, one is a well-known former IDF official.
Netanyahu reportedly to face additional questionings.
Itamar Shimoni accused of obtaining hush money to cover for sex crimes.
The conviction brings to a climax likely the most serious corruption conviction since Ehud Olmert's convictions. Metzger had previously denied all charges.
The premier lamented the fact that because the investigation was ongoing he was not allowed to share his version of events with the public.
By ARIEL WHITMAN
Netanyahu seeks to pick and choose journalists; MKs castigate prime minister over new allegations
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,JEREMY SHARON
The details of the case reportedly would cause public outrage if they became known.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,UDI SHAHAM
"We say again, as we have said always, nothing will come out of this - because there is nothing to be found."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
He was born in Netanya to Rubin Steinmetz, a prominent diamond dealer with offices in Switzerland and Belgium.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
The suspect, Amnon Cohen, was an MK from 1999 to 2015. At the time, the MK denied the allegations.
Police say no connection between investigation into Ari Harow to an already ongoing Netanyahu probe.
Police said Sunday the corruption investigation termed “Case 255” is “extensive” and concerns bribery, fraud, tax offenses and money laundering.
The alleged offense is committed when a person asks for a bribe, even if their request goes unanswered.
The report said that police are checking how Netanyahu aides raised around NIS 140,000 for a campaign to prevent former Prime Minister Ehud Barak from making a political comeback.
The allegations in the investigation include fraud, bribery, and breach of trust, police say.
Meir Pogrow has taught at Yeshiva University High Schools of Los Angeles, the Michlahlah seminary in Jerusalem, and was head of the Kollel of Aish HaTorah in Jerusalem and Austin, Texas.
By JEREMY SHARON
Already the Justice Ministry confirmed on Sunday night that Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit had ordered a review of possibly non-reported millions in funds transferred from Mimran to Netanyahu.
The bill also changes fraud by a public official from a misdemeanor to a felony, carrying a five-year prison sentence.
Former PM has last word before Talansky, Rishon Tours appeals decided.
Law would encourage public servants to expose corruption in the workplace.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The Supreme Court just made it harder to obtain convictions of public figures involved in bribery.
Culture Minister apologizes for calling Attorney-General “trash” and his staff “shits.”
Police say Hirsch was not arrested or questioned by police forces.
Suspects include a former MK.
The charges – which span 5 different cases - include bribery, money laundering, fraud, breach of trust, and tax crimes.
The complaint dealt with soccer games in Jerusalem and allegations that Edri may have arranged for people close to him to attend the games for free.
Beersheba court: Ilan Ben-Sheetrit ran gambling ring, received illegal funds, ordered or perpetrated attacks.
In an appearance on a Channel 10 morning show, Hazan laughed off the complaint he physically assaulted Ariel Mayor Eliyahu Shaviro in 2014.
According to a 'Haaretz' report, Gold denied during the vetting process for the top foreign ministry post that he had ever had to pay a penalty for tax offense, even though he did so.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
In 2000, Deri was convicted of bribery, fraud and violation of trust and sentenced to three years in prison.
None of the four are mayors or local council heads, but nonetheless police suspect that they conspired to skim money from payments of state funds to local councils and other public bodies.
Olmert also requests that the start of his eight-month sentence be delayed, pending the appeal.
While most central committee members kept their distance, murmuring about a disgrace to the party, a core group rushed to hug and kiss Hazan.
Former police central cmdr. Revealed as new suspect; Ashdod Port Head close to indictment.
Knesset Speaker bans lawmaker, who allegedly hired prostitutes and used crystal meth while running a Bulgarian casino, from presiding over plenum meetings.
Ben-Eliezer likely to face charges of fraud, bribery, breach of trust and money laundering.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,BEN HARTMAN
The petition filed to the High Court noted that “the name of the former interior minister is engraved with shame in the chronicles of the State of Israel."
By AMY SPIRO
First time Olmert's team admits: No need to punish Olmert harshly to deter him - "he's lost his world, he has no public future."
A country is not measured by a single leader, no matter how powerful he or she might be.
By YAAKOV KATZ
'So brethren, sisters, a bit more humility, a bit more self-criticism, and much more respect for us here.'
By AVRAHAM AVI-HAI
It is better to feel that justice is perverse than that justice is being perverted.
By LIAT COLLINS
Netanyahu's corruption scandals are nothing new in the world of politics.
By AVI BERKOWITZ
Whether or not a Netanyahu crony interceded on behalf of a German sub manufacturer, sooner or later we’re going to have to confront the issue of lawyers and influence peddling.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
When people like us default on a loan, the banks nail us to the wall. Eliezer Fishman? He’ll be tied to a wall very gently, and with velvet rope.
Political corruption. Drought. Fires. Jewish-Arab tensions; intra-religious tensions; religious-secular tensions; Ashkenazi-Sephardi tensions.
By ZIONA GREENWALD
Leaving Sara Netanyahu alone might be impossible.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
It’s not enough to demand a seven-year hiatus before an ex-con can return to politics – it shouldn’t be allowed to happen at all.
Fascinating news briefs from around the nation.