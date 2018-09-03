israel crime rate

03.09.2018 | 22 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
In pictures: Jerusalem Marathon kicks off with over 35000 runners
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Concert Review: Wang-Petrenko
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Iranian Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Cubs of the Caliphate: rehabilitating Islamic State's child fighters
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Creator of 'antisemitic' frog cartoon files copyright infringement lawsuit
Russian sweets company unveils new ice cream cone called 'Poor Jew'
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Women’s March renounces Farrakhan’s antisemitism — Kind of
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
‘There is a feeling that anyone not Jewish is a candidate to be an enemy of ours.’
By JEREMY SHARON
“I want the police to provide security so that we can move around in peace and sleep soundly."
By BEN LYNFIELD
Leader in Kafr Akab neighborhood says plans to destroy five illegally built structures were made without cooperation.
By UDI SHAHAM
Rabbi David Harrison has had all charges against him dropped by the State Attorney’s Office for his alleged involvement in sex offenses
35% drop in complaints at participating police stations.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
NGO plans to oppose efforts to renew the Pussycat club’s license.
An additional child was found near the scene in serious but stable condition.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
“Please read carefully the attached circulars and make sure to act in accordance with them,” she wrote.
By HERB KEINON
The incidents occurred within the same hour at different locations, criminal motivations are suspected and police are investigating if there is a connection between the two incidents.
Among those arrested were people associated with the crime organization headed by Israeli mobster Ytizhak Abergil who currently sits in prison.
Police don’t do enough to stop sharp increase in violence in Arab communities, NGO charges.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,BEN LYNFIELD
Suspects part of criminal cell operating in Jerusalem.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Police searching for suspect, say assault a criminal matter not terrorism.
Duo accused of throwing firebombs at police, light rail, and shooting automatic weapon at Jewish homes.
Yonatan Hillo had been convicted of murdering Yaron Ayalin in 2010 and given a 20-year sentence by the Lod District Court in 2013.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Avi Abutbul, 31, was arrested on Tuesday on suspicion of being involved in the murder last Saturday of Shay Shirazi, the son of mob boss Rico Shirazi.
By BEN HARTMAN
The suspect was described by police as a man in his 30s from Beersheba, though no further details were given due to a gag order on the case.
“We wanted to keep the photos out as long as we could but we felt like we had no option [but] to print them today”, Pearson's aunt said.
Opposition leader tells ‘Post’ probe will only strengthen him.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,YONAH JEREMY BOB
Police recommend charging heads of Ramat Gan, Zichron Yaakov and Hatzor Haglilit.
Tufik and Fuad – then aged 24 and 26 - stalked Cadis during the parade, keeping the murder weapon concealed while they took turns wearing the Santa Claus beard and hat.
The rabbi was convicted of trying to bribe the head of the Israel Police’s National Fraud Squad, Ephraim Bracha.
Judge calls sentence for Adi Machlouf ‘very lenient,’ almost negates deal.
Report states that police are rampantly using violence illegally, but that they are only being investigated in one-third to one-half of the incidents.
The attack took place on June 28th, after the complainant, aged 21, left a bar intoxicated and by herself, and was set upon by some of the assailants.
The arrests were carried out by a large contingent of police from across the southern district, including special patrol officers and police from the district’s “Yoav” special riot unit.
The mob boss was among dozens of suspects arrested in late May in the “Case 512” investigation, which police officials have referred to as one of the biggest in the history of Israel.
Victim is currently hospitalized.
Shai Bachar, who had agreed to a police request to testify in an extortion case against Avi Ruhan, was killed on January 23rd in Hod Hasharon.
Abergil allegedly schemed to move NIS 50 million from public company to Romania casino.
Suspected accused of holding lewd, sexual conversations and convincing the girls to carry out sex acts on themselves while he watched.
The state is appealing an embarrassing defeat where the court threw out much of the charges in a presumed open-shut attempted murder case.
Dani Biton indicted in plea bargain; could serve 2 years in prison.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB,BEN HARTMAN
“This phenomenon causes great damage not only to the companies that are targeted but also to the image of Israel," prosecution says.
Eti Alon has already served 12 years of a 17 year sentence which the committee agreed to cut by 1/3; The state can appeal the ruling.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
The vehicle belonged to a resident of the North who was known to police.
"One thing the underworld can’t stand is a vacuum; Someone always steps in to fill the shoes of the big shots put behind bars."
By BEN HARTMAN-POLICE & THIEVES
The truly innocent should have no fear to talk unreservedly
By JPost Editorial