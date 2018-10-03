israel current events

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
There were 600 participants in attendance from around the globe, including 200 each from Israel, Europe and North America.
By NIV ELIS
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs
By PEGGY CIDOR
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.
Mayor Nir Barkat made it clear that the city and the police will not tolerate any festive event intended to glorify or celebrate terrorists.
The animated short film, "Tom's Secret," is the first such film to guide parents on how to identify, prevent and respond to instances of child sexual abuse.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
A round-up of festive events all over Israel.
By YOCHEVED LAUFER
Pacific island nation strong supporter of Israel at UN.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
This week's top ten attractions.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
There are so many fascinating places to visit during the holiday. Just take your pick.
By ANN GOLDBERG
This spin-off of The Lego Movie features the voices of Will Arnett, Michael Cera, Rosario Dawson, Zach Galifianakis and Ralph Fiennes.
What mineral magic does Israel’s Dead Sea have that can bring dry wintery skin back to life?
Prof. Uri Shaked will receive this spring the Israel Prize for Engineering Research.
By JUDY SIEGEL
The situation among Israel's most neglected community will only continue to get worse without immediate action to improve education, employment and law enforcement.
By LIOR AKERMAN
A concise art and culture guide for the week to come.
A roundup of news from around Israel.
Maj-Gen. Hagai Topolansky to be questioned under caution.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Israeli academics have made a name for themselves across the world for their intellectual know-how, but the very real brain drain threat is compelling many to return
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
“The idea was to use the backpackers as the infrastructure for people to do ‘blue-and-white’ humanitarian work to show the real Israel to the world.”
By HERB KEINON
David Leach returns to Israel almost 30 years after his stint on a kibbutz to see if the utopian lifestyle still exists.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
Nevo, five, and Achinoam, 10, were killed when the jeep the family was driving fell into a ravine from a Caucasus mountain road in northeast Georgia.
As The Jerusalem Post gets set to publish its 50 Most Influential Jews list for Rosh Hashana, we spoke with Soroka Medical Center doctors who influence medicine in Israel.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
All the guests went home with a special edition of the catalogue Twilight over Berlin: Masterworks from the Nationalgalerie, 1905-1945.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The visit by the special rapporteur on violence against women was the first in 11 years to Israel and the Palestinian territories by someone holding that post.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Community centers serving the Arab sector provide activities and enrichment for youth and adults.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The Jerusalem Foundation has been at the heart of the growth of the capital’s vibrant arts and culture scene.
By JUDITH SUDILOVSKY
The unit responsible for rescuing army personnel and civilians from harrowing situations gave an example of its work on Thursday.
By YOSSI MELMAN
357 people killed on roads in 2015; European report also points to worrying spike in Israel.
By SHARON UDASIN
Yigal Levenstein: Reform Movement is "Christian denomination."
By JEREMY SHARON
In the event that the committee is changing its basic position on when expressing regret is necessary, The Jerusalem Post has learned that the Justice Ministry is likely to seek clarifications.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
By ALLON SINAI
What to do this weekend and beyond.
Kadman said that following his retirement he will first "take time for rest, reflection and rehabilitation of the body and soul that need relaxation."
The best activities for this year's Tu Bishvat.
By MEITAL SHARABI
Climate and special activities combine to make this year's festivities a unique vacation opportunity.
The time is right to revel in Israel’s rich arts scene – from activist painting, to sculptures hidden in nature, to innovative sound design. Pick your favorite, or try a few.
By ARIANE MANDELL
A round up of news from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY JULIE STEIGERWALD
A catch-up from around the country.
A round up of current events from around the nation.
By JULIE STEIGERWALD
After conquering Europe, Mud Day has arrived in Israel.
By RACHEL MYERSON
A round up of Passover events in Israel.
A round-up of events from around the nation.
A round-up of events from around the nation.
A round-up of news from around the nation.
Holon’s Print Screen Festival provides plenty of food for thought – on the way we consume, have sex, sleep and dream.
By BARRY DAVIS
Philosophers, intellectuals and curious attendees will gather for a night of lectures and discussion focusing on issues of democracy and human rights, violence, the future of humanism, and more.
By SHAINA OPPENHEIMER
By RO YEGER
By COMPILED BY NATHAN WISE
Saudi Arabia severed diplomatic relations with Qatar and Qatar’s Al Jazeera news channel.
Azrieli was an architect who divided his time between Israel and Canada. He was also an international real estate tycoon, and a philanthropist.
AMIT will celebrate the reunification of Jerusalem by hearing from Naomi Cohen, the wife of the late former chief rabbi of Haifa She’ar Yashuv Cohen
As bleak as things may seem, Israel has more potential for prosperity than any other country.
By MICHAEL LAITMAN
In a world sliding into darkness, Israel is a light pointing the way.
By DANIEL TAUBER
A round up of news briefs from around the country.
A round-up of news from around the country.
Current events from around the country.
Set sail on the Costa Magica.
A round-up of news from around Israel.
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
On August 1, there will be a premier of the documentary In the Paths of Jewish Lithuania, at the Hibba Center, on Herzog Street near the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens.
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
FORMER CABINET secretary Israel Maimon has been appointed the next president of Israel Bonds.
In the past, St. Patrick’s Day in Israel has been celebrated at the residence of the Irish ambassador, but this was the first time that it was celebrated at Tel Aviv’s City Hall.
At this year’s awards Charles Randolph, who received an Oscar as co-writer of the screen adaptation of The Big Short, said in heavily American-accented Hebrew,“Ani ohev otach, Mili.”