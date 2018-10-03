israel current news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
IDF checking if rockets landed in Israeli territory.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,YAAKOV LAPPIN
"War has never been the choice of the state of Israel. Our choice is, as it always was, the path of peace."
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Similar to each year, as child bicyclists and pedestrians take over the country’s major arteries, the nation’s urban centers experienced much more breathable air for the duration of the holiday.
By SHARON UDASIN
Gabbay: Haifa Bay residents have the right to breathe clean air.
A general strike would ground flights, stop public transport and shutter government services, among other things.
By NIV ELIS
Advances in medicine, as well as the recent focus on surrogacy, has brought to the fore various options for some couples, but certainly not all.
By BATYA L. LUDMAN
Girl was only one of 114 people aboard not to be rescued.
President eager to see the appointment of a new government as quickly as possible; Netanyahu has 51 recommendations to Herzog's 24.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN,GREER FAY CASHMAN
President eager to see the appointment of a new government as quickly as possible and is not wasting any time, especially with Passover fast-approaching.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
The charismatic Bennett's stewardship of the religious-nationalist Bayit Yehudi party has generated significant buzz and headlines these past two years.
By ARIK BENDER
Bills allow i24 News to be broadcast in Israel.
By LAHAV HARKOV
Court orders suspect in murder of his wife and 3 children to undergo psychological evaluation.
A round up of news briefs from around the country.
For another year Mohammed was the most popular baby name in Israel.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A roundup of news from around Israel.
“The problem could also be resolved through dialogue and agreement, but all the right-wing wants to do is create a provocation,” Joint List MK tells Post.
By JEREMY SHARON
"We would like to start with six long weekends a year. We could do this without harming the economy," Kulanu MK Eli Cohen, who initiated the bill, says.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Nevo, five, and Achinoam, 10, were killed when the jeep the family was driving fell into a ravine from a Caucasus mountain road in northeast Georgia.
By HERB KEINON
“I call on Erdan to annul Brachyahu’s appointment. It is not commensurate with the values of the police and it is not commensurate with the values of the State of Israel,” Zionist Union MK says.
MDA supplied 136 units of blood and blood components to hospitals during the fast.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
As The Jerusalem Post gets set to publish its 50 Most Influential Jews list for Rosh Hashana, we spoke with Soroka Medical Center doctors who influence medicine in Israel.
By MICHELLE MALKA GROSSMAN
The visit by the special rapporteur on violence against women was the first in 11 years to Israel and the Palestinian territories by someone holding that post.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Tolerance is the operative word when it comes to Jewish-Arab relations.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The crash took place in the village of Zalafa; no injuries reported apart from three cases of light smoke inhalation.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
Boy arrested amid ongoing investigation, say police.
In the event that the committee is changing its basic position on when expressing regret is necessary, The Jerusalem Post has learned that the Justice Ministry is likely to seek clarifications.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The court asked the IBC to use the IBA’s existing facilities in Romema and downtown on Helene Hamalka Street as a temporary measure.
Barak warns that Netanyahu's right-wing government will make the world rise against Israel, tear Israeli society apart from within and alienate Jewish youth in the US from Israel.
Katz and an associate suspected of earning NIS 290,000 in profits by using insider information.
By BEN HARTMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Sixty-eight years after Israel came into existence, Myer Brinn’s land is thriving.
By DAVID BRINN
Star can't understand how EMI reached decision to give a life achievement award instead of a music award “to a man who uses his talent to advance a particular agenda of violence racism and hatred."
"I was very touched by the greetings and the words of encouragement," former president says as he leaves Sheba Medical Center.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Ayelet Frish, the former president's communications consultant, said that Peres "woke up this morning at his home with palpitations and a feeling of constriction on his chest."
Offsetting is a common practice in the Knesset by which an MK in the opposition will come to an agreement with a colleague in the coalition to cancel out each other’s absence.
Baba Joon will be the official Israeli selection for consideration for one of the 5 nominations for the Oscar for “Best Foreign Language Film.”
By HANNAH BROWN
"No one should be paid with tax money to give one-sided opinions…using a microphone that belongs to the nation,” MK Eichler says.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN,LAHAV HARKOV
Top former officials: Undoing reforms hurts legitimacy; Army: Current MAG’s independence, expertise matters more than rank on his shoulder
Governments unsure how to deal with the “flesh trade.”
By ROBERT SWIFT/ THE MEDIA LINE
Yishai Schlissel refuses to be represented by an attorney and says he does not recognize the authority of the court.
The arrest came as the government approved harsher measures against Jewish extremists following a firebomb attack that killed a Palestinian baby in the West Bank village of Duma on Friday.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,BEN HARTMAN
He will face off in a July 28 election in the Bayit Yehudi central committee against fellow party activists Yonatan Dubov and Ya'acov Stern.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
Culture Ministry: Theater is managed by group that works against Israel.
By HAYAH GOLDLIST-EICHLER
“My grandfather’s entire family was killed in the Holocaust, so the photograph shocked me in a very personal and painful way,” reporter says.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
While Shaked went back to high school, Education Minister Naftali Bennett met with Jerusalem Mayor Nir Barkat to enjoy story and play time in two Jerusalem preschools.
Diplomat was envoy to France and US, advised Begin.
The 17th Docaviv Film Festival offers documentary films from Israel and abroad.
By JESSICA VRAZILEK
Investigators failed to look for confirming evidence of statements, leaving the veracity of the convicted's confession open to doubt.
Israel has saved NIS 35.5 billion in energy since natural gas began flowing into country.
Poll finds that a majority of Arabs are afraid to walk around in Jewish areas, and vice versa.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA
4-year-old victim of March 2013 attack buried in Yakir.
Composter will treat up to 20 tons of organic waste, monthly.
Scandals are “embarrassing and difficult," says Danino, "but we must look forward and see what effect these incidents will have on the organization and its values in the long term.”
By BEN HARTMAN
We were in the middle of nowhere and a delightful sense of peace and calm settled over me. The feelings of loneliness and isolation seemed to evaporate.
By ROBERT HERSOWITZ
How advertising has reflected and responded to the changing values of Jews in the US over the past 100 years.
By GLENN C. ALTSCHULER
We have 69 years of “understandings” of the way things should work and how the press should be free.
By YAAKOV KATZ
We can only hope that five years from now all this will be moot, as the Internet, cellphone and WiFi markets will make any attempt at draconian regulatory measures obsolete.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Israel will only prosper when it fully disengages from the West Bank.
By JEFF BARAK
What can and should be done in order to mitigate the situation and halt the deterioration?
By BOAZ GANOR
This may not technically constitute the third intifada, but most of us don’t really care what it ends up being called on Wikipedia.
By RUTHIE BLUM
The danger of Iran’s nuclear weapons is very real, and Israel will need to decide how best to deal with this threat, which is a threat to the entire free world.
By DAN ILLOUZ
Reciting a litany of ailments, illnesses and worse has become a regular part of the casual “How are you and how’s your family?” conversation.
By BRIAN BLUM
The fundamental problem is that the government has fractured official public diplomacy efforts among numerous state agencies and actors.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Rather than demand integration, the state should adapt.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
It is good that Israeli authorities have stopped bending the knee to South Africa and realized that this so-called moral country is very much lacking in correct values.
A round-up of news from around Israel.
A round up of news from around Israel.
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
In Israel, where pot innovation runs deep, companies seek first-mover advantage.
By PODCAST
Jerusalem man found ring on Thursday, but was unaware of hullabaloo surrounding it until Saturday evening.
Although the sandwiches were tasty, they were far from anything traditionally served at a British high tea.
Recently, the Bible quiz for adults was revived, and now there’s yet another Bible quiz with the theme “The Land of Israel – Our Heritage."
Generally speaking, the most generous of philanthropists are people who have done extremely well in business.
Maskit in Jaffa hosts fashion show, birthday celebration in honor of Moshe Dayan's widow.