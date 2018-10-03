israel entertainment news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Actress Esti Zakheim is all about being true to herself and making an impact.
By DANA ZAX
Rumors are flying, despite the lack of official confirmation from the internet movie-streaming giant.
By NIV ELIS
Accrochez-vous. Ces artistes vont voltiger au-dessus de vos têtes jusqu’à vous couper le souffle. Un spectacle prodigieux en plein Tel-Aviv…
By RUTH BELOFF
Haklai, 29, grew up in Ramat Gan, served in the IDF and spent a little time in law school before realizing he was born to do something else.
By CARL HOFFMAN
2 queens and a houseful of kittens
By HANNAH BROWN
By SARAH LEVI
LOGON presents its production of ‘The Music Man’
By BARRY DAVIS
Keshet and Reshet are getting channels of their very own.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
On September 19 you can watch Israel’s movie awards, the Ophir Awards, live on Channel 10.
‘Veep’ is back, ‘Big Little Lies’ is gone
A podcast featuring
offbeat stories about
day-to-day Israeli
lives has become a
hit – and now has
an English language
stage version.
By PATRICIA GOLAN
Crawford & Davis: Lange & Sarandon.
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
‘Animals,’ ‘Girls’ and what ever happened to Bonnie and Clyde?
The Jpost culture guide for the week to come.
Saul in Israel, ‘Girls’ comes back, and Clint is terrorized.
A round up of great cultural events in the week to come.
A host of big movies are
airing on the small screen.
From Budapest, the Recirquel circus is coming to town.
Meryl’s moment, two Carries and forgotten women.
‘The A Word’ and ‘The Affair.’
Three big movies on the small screen.
Houdini, hipsters and farewell to Fontana.
What happened to ‘Westworld’ and ‘Divorce’?
The culture roundup for the week to come.
‘Homeland’ in the Big Apple, a chess prodigy and Texas Robin Hoods.
Sneak peak at ‘The Affair’ Season 3 and ‘The Danish Girl’
The UK series ‘Cold Feet’ returns in a new season.
The election, the pope and the origin of everything.
The award-winning Cirque Eloize is coming to town.
‘Bull’ disappoints, ‘Crazy’ and ‘Jane’ are back, HBO comes to HOT.
Westworld, HBO’s big new series.
Nadav Barnea presents ‘Pa’am’ at the Fringe festival in Acre.
Clooney, Streep and series to binge on.
Ophirs, Emmy predictions, Viola and Adam.
Emmy, Lizzy, Lily, Buddy and ‘Turkey.’
What to do this week and beyond.
By SHAWN RODGERS
The annual Karmiel Festival features dozens of styles and techniques.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Jazzmen Mehldau, Scofield and Guiliana team up at the Shuni Auditorium.
Legendary guitarist Buddy Guy performs in Caesarea.
By DAVID BRINN
Four US comedians, led by Avi Liberman, spread laughter at seven venues across the country.
By Gil Stern Stern HOFFMAN
‘Show Me a Hero’ shows you television as its best.
Her coffin will lie in state at noon on Wednesday at the Habima Theater in Tel Aviv and her funeral will take place at 3 p.m. at Moshav Bnei Atarot.
By UDI SHAHAM
New York City-based comedian and actor Todd Barry brings his signature deadpan delivery to Israel next month.
YES Docu channel turns 10; ‘True Detective’ returns, and ‘Wolf Hall’ debuts.
A new brunette on ‘Mad Men,’ a new drama set in Florida, and ‘Dig’ goes deeper.
This week on the small screen.
Whit Stillman brings ‘Love & Friendship’ to Israel.
By WENDY BLUMFIELD
Lior Suchard reads minds, but can't quite get inside the prime minister's head
By AMY SPIRO
The who's who of Israel.
By MICHAL GALANTI
While shades of red may be more youthful, silver gray hair does more for Netanyahu’s image than any other color.
‘I heard one of my granddaughters tell her mother that I’d declared I would buy the Western Wall, even if I had to go into debt...’
By BARBARA SOFER
TIP FOR THE WEEK: New beginnings are on the way. Wishing you all a happy and healthy Rosh Hashana.
By MARALLYN BEN MOSHE
Trump would be the seventh US president to visit Jerusalem. The others were: Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.
Jerusalem Post Managing Editor David Brinn and Deputy News Editor Noa Amouyal discuss outgoing Daily Show host's views on Israel and his Jewish legacy.
By PODCAST