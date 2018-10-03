israel germany relations

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
BILD's online editor-in-chief warned that the media attacks on Israel reveal a withdrawal from historical responsibility.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Hamdallah also called on Germany to recognize the 'State of Palestine,' which he said would 'strengthen peace efforts and send a message that Palestine is a fact.'
By ADAM RASGON
US Brig. Gen. (ret.) Russell Howard thinks the US can cope with ongoing terror threats, but expressed concerns over Europe.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The boycott movement targeting Israel is “deeply antisemitic and should have no place in Frankfurt,” the deputy mayor of Frankfurt said.
The MPI has not listed Finkelstein’s talk on its website but a flyer states Finkelstein will talk about “Gaza; an inquest into its martyrdom.”
It is probable that "during the event the line between criticism of Israel and antisemitism will be crossed,“ wrote Munich's cultural commissioner following the event's cancellation.
Israel’s Foreign Ministry told The Jerusalem Post in July that HAWK “is not a university, it is a hatred factory.”
Two undercover government officials get their car stuck, and their cover blown, in what could be Mossad's least glamorous hour.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Landmark case equates lethal anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism.
The president was one of the few Israelis who called for a dialogue between post-Nazi Germany and Israel 50 years ago.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
For Israeli businesses, Germany is the ideal place to enter Europe.
By SHARON UDASIN
Hamas praised the top German diplomat.
Frankfurt museum couldn’t guarantee scrolls’ return if claimed by Palestinians or Jordanians
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL,JTA
The Israel Antiquities Authority refuses to allow the scrolls to leave Israel due to Germany's decision, prompting the cancellation of a Bible Museum exhibit.
Der Spiegel says National Security Council approves deal on condition it can be cancelled if corruption allegations are proven.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Having come from Yad Vashem and its grim reminders, Steinmeier termed the current relationship of mutual trust between Israel and Germany as “miraculous.”
Is Germany leading European support for the resolution attacking Israel's sovereignty over Jerusalem?
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
"Gabriel’s spat with Netanyahu appears to not be about Israel but how German elites can’t bring themselves to work through their reaction to muscular political Zionism."
"I don't welcome diplomats from other countries who visit Israel and at the same time meet organizations that call our soldiers war criminals," Netanyahu said in a Bild interview.
The PM’s decision to cancel a meeting with the German foreign minister is the most recent example of pushing back against what he views as shabby diplomatic treatment of Israel.
By HERB KEINON
"Our friends cannot act to harm Israel," Breaking the Silence is the enemy, says Israel's deputy Foreign Minister.
Netanyahu’s decision to open up this battle front could be seen as one more push toward a “my way or the highway” autocratic leadership type.
The comments came as Germany's foreign minister, Sigmar Gabriel, headed to the region.
By REUTERS
The list failed to include Sudan President Omar Hassan Ahmad al-Bashir, who is wanted for war crimes by the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
German Israel-allies send message to EU.
By GIL HOFFMAN
At Bergen-Belsen he says Israel must do everything to press states to prevent genocide
Rivlin at one time had fought the establishment of diplomatic relations with Germany.
While Germany and Israel mark 50 years of cooperation, Germany’s readiness to participate in anti-Israel demonization taking place in the UN and similar venues is a growing source of friction.
The mass-circulation Bild am Sonntag newspaper reported on Sunday that Berlin had earmarked up to 115 million euros for the warships -- which would cost around 1 billion euros in total.
The boost in German-Iran trade comes as Israel and Germany prepare to celebrate 50 years of diplomatic relations.
We would expect more sensitive behavior from a German minister, especially one who regards himself as a potential future leader of his nation.
By ISI LEIBLER