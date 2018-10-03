israel idf news

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Joint List leader MK Ayman Odeh criticized the actions taken, saying the punishment seemed minor.
By UDI SHAHAM
The cost of an illegal weapon has skyrocketed since January 2015 from NIS 1,500 to NIS 7,000.
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
The home of Hadas Malka's killer was destroyed Thursday after being sealed by security forces last week.
Eisenkot addresses the Knesset Control Committee, defending the IDF against criticism of 2014's Operation Protective Edge.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Army denies assertion, says meeting was to inquire if family required aid.
Speaking before the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Eisenkot said that there had been a significant decline in the number of attacks against Israeli targets in the West Bank.
By LAHAV HARKOV
The drone threat has become significant and requires renewed preparation.
By ELIEZER MAROM
Hebron shooter lawyer stomps out of court screaming: It’s disgraceful what is happening here.
No soldiers were hurt in the attempted attack.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,JPOST.COM STAFF
The special security checks conducted by Israeli soldiers were part of a closure put on villages and access roads along the 60 Friday after Rabbi Michael Mark from Otniel was murdered.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Home Front commanders talk to the ‘Post’ about the threat of Hezbollah's rocket arsenal.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
At least four ministers support the establishment of a well-inspected port for Gaza, but the prime minister and defense minister are ignoring their opinion.
By YOSSI MELMAN
In 40 years, no similar indictment has been filed, not even in IDF courts, defense attorney for suspects in 2013 incident argues.
Source says coming Passover holiday could see 'unstable respite' shattered due to Hamas attack or renewed Jerusalem tensions.
"Now they just need to free from detention the soldier from Hebron," Liberman says.
Que va faire Israël de l’aide américaine ? Renforcer l’aviation semble la priorité
By YAAKOV KATZ
Nationalist rabbis’ call to revolt against women’s combat postings will crash at takeoff, as observant women are voting by the feet, enlisting in ever-increasing numbers.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Army has also been revamping uniforms of regular combat soldiers.
‘Armed soldiers are being robbed in broad daylight,’ says Berko
Unit 3060 was formed in 2014 and has soldiers who specialize in technology.
Lt.-Gen. Eisenkot brought four elite units together under one roof when he formed the Oz Brigade in December 2015.
All over Israel, Anglo ‘olim’ are contributing to their communities.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
2,656 women enlisted as combat soldiers in 2017, an increase of 300 from 2016.
During the TLV Night Run, widow Sara Omer laced up her running shoes and showed her children the importance of resolve in times of tragedy.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Unlike the Shin Bet, the IDF has not opened its top ranks to female officers
Israel is highly dependent on the sea and fears Hezbollah and Hamas may target gas rigs in any future conflict
The case has monumental import as detractors say the indictment should have been at least for the more serious charge of manslaughter.
Brig.-Gen. Mordechai Kahane is under investigation for keeping illicit military equipment in a private storage container.
Check out the IDF's latest acquisition.
The first all-female class of 23 students began September 1rst. They will enlist in IDF in June 2019.
Upgrades would bring the drone to the scale of the high-altitude long-range Global Hawk drone.
According to the army, one of the fatalities was trapped in the vehicle for several hours.
The crash killed Maj.(res.) David Zohar and seriously injured a 1st Lt., whose condition has since improved.
“This is the first time that we have an American flag flying in an IDF base.”
They contracted mild symptoms of highly contagious disease.
Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin had been head of the IDF Planning Directorate since July 2015.
IDF investigating incident in which special unit soldier was shot by fellow soldiers.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The IDF's Namer and Eitan vehicles will be fitted with new weaponry.
Elkabetz thanked Liberman for “his trust and choice” and the members of the search committee for their “praiseworthy and unequivocal recommendation.”
Lt.-Col. Elad Cohen was due to finish position in coming weeks regardless of investigation.
22 yr-old David Golovanchic from Efrat was drilling his platoon on potential stabbing attack when he was hit in the upper body at close range.
Wonder women abound.
Arrow-3 ICBM to be tested off Kodiak Island and will face targets simulating Iranian ballistic missiles.
The protesters distributed fliers comparing Almoz to Hitler and military service to Auschwitz.
By JEREMY SHARON
“The ties between our armies are very deep and very strong, even under Obama.”
By ANNA AHRONHEIM,MICHAEL WILNER
A security guard saw a Palestinian woman heading toward the community’s gate and yelled at her to stand back, according to an Israeli police spokeswoman.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
A panel of five judges of the IDF Appeals Court, with chief judge Maj.-Gen. Doron Filis presiding, questioned Azaria’s defense team about holes in their arguments to overturn the verdict.
The drill, which has been happening for several years usually happens once a year, though due to different considerations it occurs more than once.
31-year-old James Hirschfield traded in designer clothes for a new military uniform.
By AMY SPIRO
A video of the shooting distributed at the time by B’Tselem went viral and brought about calls for Shomer’s prosecution.
The project, headed by Omer Nahmany, aims to promote and assist female and LGBT recruits toward meaningful experiences before, during and after their service.
"The security of Israel's citizens necessitates an immediate pardon for Elor Azaria," Bennett says.
By GIL HOFFMAN
‘Post’ tags along for joint navy and air force drill simulating medical evacuation of wounded.
NBN and FIDF team up to cut through red tape for young volunteers.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
The exercise simulated among other things, a massive infiltration by Hamas commando units into communities in southern Israel.
Brigadier-general says IDF recruits need to spend more time outdoors
Maj-Gen. Hagai Topolansky to be questioned under caution.
The Oz Brigade specializes in infantry special-operations.
Latest in a string of serious accidents
The night before, hundreds marched in central Jerusalem in support of Azaria. His trial has led to major controversy in Israel and sparked political tensions.
A stunning glimpse at Ophir’s achievements on the battlefield, Home Front, and in the hearts of thousands of disabled youth in Israel.
Subsequently, the CEO of MDA, Eli Ben, also testified in Azaria’s defense, stating that the IDF had not checked Sharif carefully enough for the possibility of a bomb.
The army said that it “joined in the sorrow of the family and will continue to support it in the future.”
‘Biggest moving company in Middle East’ adopts new methods to transport critical supplies
The unit responsible for rescuing army personnel and civilians from harrowing situations gave an example of its work on Thursday.
Critics say organization is politically motivated and harmful to IDF.
Tarayrah stabbed Ariel to death in her bedroom on June 30 and injured another resident while infiltrating the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, next to Hebron.
The Eitan APC will come with an active protection system, and its high speed will enable rapid deployment of forces between North and South.
Army bans viral app from bases, which activates cameras, GPS sensor and leaks data, military sources say.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN,JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
In the dreadful heat, squads from the 50 Battalion of Nahal, were training for urban combat in several houses under construction in the northern West Bank.
‘We’re not sure the situation is that terrible, but we have to check’ says army ombudsman.
Elbit’s Seagull, likely to go into service in Israel Navy, launched a torpedo at Haifa port recently
First Israeli F-35 jet rolled out out at Lockheed Martin production plant in Texas; IAF Chief of Staff: Flying the simulator, I felt I had ‘the future in my hands
New evidence reportedly included objective circumstantial evidence tending to confirm at least one of the five incidents of rape Buchris is accused of.
Brig. Gen. Ofek Buchris is accused of five incidents of rape against his main accuser and of sexual harassment against a second accuser.
MK says IDF shouldn't bow to commercial interests.
By ARIK BENDER
IDF hands out citations for bravery, including a posthumous citation to St.-Sgt. Maj. Tuvia Yanai Weismann, who was killed trying to stop knife attackers in supermarket.
Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon defends deputy chief of staff after backlash from his Holocaust Remembrance Day comments.
By LAHAV HARKOV,JPOST.COM STAFF
T-Stamp payloads already operation in several IDF units and in US military.
The system, known as the ImiLite Center, allows ground controllers to monitor dozens of zones in hostile territory, while integrating intelligence data from other sources.
“As a father of a soldier and the prime minister I want to say again that the the IDF backs up its soldiers.”
By HERB KEINON
Suddenly, they rose, firing shots at figures of terrorists ahead of them, advancing ahead and shouting information and orders back and forth.
Sufa in Ethiopia
By JPOST IVRIT STAFF
From mafkatz (platoon commander) to lotak (underground warfare) to taryach (unit maneuver), the army has an abbreviated language all its own.
Jews in the military, both male and female, seem to feel more Jewish afterwards, not less.
By RAYMOND APPLE
The chaplain’s job is to facilitate religious expression, not influence policy.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
At least her diatribe was useful for someone.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Israel as a story has always marveled the world. It is a tale of an ancient people that returned to its homeland, established a state and against all odds not only survived but prospered.
Special in Uniform soldiers were the recipients of a special gift.
Loten was born with cerebral palsy. Now she's in the IDF.
Get into the Israeli mindstate with this playlist from the Jewish state.
By ECO99FM
Got a minute? Here's the week in review.
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, construction minister says that in the IDF, everyone is equal.
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, Yuval Steinitz discusses the difficulties he overcame during his own army service.
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, Uri Ariel says that soldiers shouldn't be put in position to evacuate settlements.
The Second Lebanon War - Coming Home - "Capturing the Moment."
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, Likud MK discusses his army experience and his advancement of social issues in the Knesset.
In One-on-One with Special in Uniform interview, Itzik Shmuli discusses his experience as an IDF soldier in Lebanon.