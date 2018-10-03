israel jewish state

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Partisan polarization around the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is starker than ever in the United States.
By JTA
At weekly cabinet meeting, Netanyahu discusses steps to ease tension at holy site; adds that he will work to revoke citizenship of Arab Israeli man who paraglided into Syria to join a terror group.
By HERB KEINON
Rep. Mark Meadows (NC) says people who support Israel have a responsibility to do a better job on Twitter and Facebook.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Six Supreme Court Justices from the United States informed me that, as far as they were concerned, I am a resident of Jerusalem, Full Stop.
By JORDANA BROWN
Redemption comes little by little. There is still much more to be seen.
By BENJAMIN GLATT
"The Source" is a great starting point for Christian readers to learn about Israel.
What does Israel stand to lose?
By BEN SALES/JTA
At the Limmud FSU conference in Russia’s tolerant Kazan, a broad Jewish community hungrily searches for its identity reveling in a shared culture and history
By LAURA KELLY
The Jewish Policy Planning Institute will convene its annual conference next week to deliberate key issues and make policy recommendations.
By GOL KALEV
Mike Pence is the guest of honor and keynote speaker at the event.
By YAIR ETTINGER
While attacking the religious-Zionist community, the minister took particular aim at the Tzohar rabbinical association which has gained great popularity with traditional and secular Israelis
By JEREMY SHARON
For Israel, the best defense might be a good offense.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
MK Avi Dichter, who proposed the bill, called the vote "a big step towards establishing our identity, not only universally, but mainly towards ourselves, the Israelis."
By LAHAV HARKOV
Overwhelming majority of non-haredi Jews support the move, both on the right and left of the political spectrum.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
PM also voices support for law 'that will clearly delineate Israel as a Jewish democratic state.'
Latest version of the much-debated legislation, which partly sparked the last election, simply states that Israel is Jewish and democratic.
Issue set to go to High Court on August 3.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Organizations aim to promote Jewish initiatives in order to relieve suffering and inspire a new generation of global Jewish citizens.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
Tzviah Gordetski spends most of her days opposite the Knesset, trying to catch the attention of passersby, particularly MKs.
By PEGGY CIDOR
Elitzur reflects on bringing Israel’s story to the world at a time when many countries did not enter into diplomatic relations with the Jewish state.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
All we have to do is enshrine the Israel Declaration of Independence into basic law.
By REUVEN HAMMER
Growing up the son of the Nikolsburg Rebbe in Monsey, New York, Yiddy Lebovits could be forgiven for not being the world’s biggest Zionist.
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
There was a 10 percent increase in the amount of people who identify as Israeli-Arab rather than Palestinian.
By Ariel Ben Solomon
My parents were not wealthy, but we had beautiful Shabbat clothing and my mother’s Shabbat table was plentiful.
By NANCY CHERNOFSKY
Maintaining the myth of Israel’s isolation is a critical component of this strategy, which aims to compel the government to make concessions at home to win greater sympathy abroad.
By MICHAEL FREUND
A divide has always separated Israelis from Diaspora Jews, particularly those living in America. But we are now in the midst of crisis.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Deri further launched his attack against Tzohar in the context of us being a religious Zionist organization.
By DAVID STAV
Callousness to Arab sensitivities and institutionalized delegitimization of non-Orthodox Judaism belie our claims to be building a state that is both democratic and home to the entire Jewish people
By DAVID BREAKSTONE
Jews have a moral right to political sovereignty and they have a moral obligation to protect the rights of minorities.
In an era of hyper individualism, few choose to live as Jews simply in order to belong to the tribe.
By RABBI DR. DALIA MARX
Throughout the world there is a global onslaught against the Jewish people. Israel, the Middle East’s only democracy, has remarkably become the single most hated country on Earth.
By SHMULEY BOTEACH
It was the Jewish people through the Bible who gave to humanity this gift of literary authority.
A young man suggested that Israeli Border Police should not shoot to kill Palestinians in the act of committing stabbing attacks.
By RUTHIE BLUM
Over the years, there is no doubt that Zionism and Israel have become unacceptable words especially on campuses worldwide.
By BRENDA KATTEN
Labor and Likud leaders were considering changing the wording of the Law of Return to say not “converts” but “converts according to Jewish Law.
By STEPHEN G. DONSHIK
The world has not yet forgiven the Jews for the Holocaust. Yet Israel can survive – and this is the paradox of its reality – as long as it insists on its vocation of uniqueness.
By NATHAN LOPES CARDOZO
As we travel to Mount Herzl, recall what our pioneering Zionist did for us – he set the stage so a state could be formed.
By DAVID GEFFEN
Once one of the rising princes of the Likud, Meridor has long been among Israel’s most respected political leaders.
In honor of Israel's 69th birthday, we asked our readers why they love Israel. Here's 69 of our favorites.