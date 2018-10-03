israel news feed

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
In his speech, he said he was "never more proud" of his boss than when he condemned antisemitism at the very top of his address to a joint session to Congress.
By MICHAEL WILNER
No initial reports of injury to Israeli forces.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Israel Security Forces noted that the suspect was a 36-year-old man from Bethlehem and was transferred to a facility for further questioning.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
The survey shows that the Israeli consumer is very online savvy when it comes to shopping, even when compared to other countries.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Minister Katz: A customer who leaves does not return.
Good deeds day is a day that connects people of all ages, cultures and religions.
By Lidar Gravé-Lazi
It’s so close, Shama-Hacohen said, that one vote could make the difference.
The Israel Prize is largely regarded as the state’s highest honor. This year marks the 64th year it has been awarded.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
Baku’s strong relationship with Jewish state goes beyond defense, Iran.
The basis for Yesh Atid coming to power is the assumption that Netanyahu's successor as head of Likud will decide to take the party into a Lapid-led government.
By GIL HOFFMAN
The ministry released the statistics on the Autism Spectrum Disorder on the International Day for Autism Awareness, marked annually on April 2.
In the decision, the court awarded two women NIS 30,000 in compensation against the Ashdod Port for underpaying them due to their gender as well as NIS 12,000 in court costs.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Some 36 municipalities will participate in the initiative for the pilot run, including Jerusalem, Beersheba, Safed, Baka al-Gharbiya, Kfar Kasim, and Sderot.
Director of the Reform Movement in Israel Rabbi Gilad Kariv said the bill was part of the “campaign of incitement” being waged against Reform Judaism.
By JEREMY SHARON
In a press release Khalon stated that all the relevant authorities reported that there are no budgetary constraints to deal with the crisis.
“The city’s residents will be able to enjoy shortened travel times, fewer traffic jams, cleaner air, and exciting urban renewal,” said Jerusalem's mayor.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
"My house is slowly burning, and if it continues this way, not even a memory will be left," Ma'ariv's Yonatan Halali said during a live broadcast Thursday.
The theme this year is 'Women Making Peace,' and the three winners will be chosen by a committee of eight judges.
By STEVE LINDE
The case relates to a 34-year old woman whose husband was involved in a motorcycle accident nine years ago and sustained severe injuries. He fell into a coma and has not recovered since.
According to Goldstein, she created an algorithm based on composite mathematical equations for graphs which, when multiplied, created three dimensional designs for lacework.
To the committee’s chairman, he said, “this is the garbage” as he pointed to the trash can. Then he held up a piece of paper and said, “this is the resolution.”
Surprisingly, the overwhelming majority of potential Zehut voters were not religious-Zionist like Feiglin.
Herzog also called for a comprehensive investigation in order to prevent future disasters.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,LAHAV HARKOV
The award, which recognizes immigrants from English-speaking countries who have made a major impact on the State of Israel.
Ittai Binnun and his musical partner Ivan Ceresnjes make magic with wind instruments and percussion.
By BARRY DAVIS
The amendment will allow all employees to refuse to work on their day of rest, for whatever reason, and without worrying that they will be fired.
Jordan Valley Regional Council Head penned an angry letter to the German Ambassador Clemens von Goetze in which he said that the request was “discriminatory” and “politically motivated.”
CEO Shapira says firm will reimburse cost of previous week’s calls and text messages ‘as a gift’ to customers.
By RON FRIEDMAN
A round-up of news from around the nation.
By COMPILED BY NATHAN WISE
"Our priority is to support national armies, for example in Libya to exert control over Libya territory and deal with extremist elements. The same with Syria and Iraq." Sisi said.
By BEN LYNFIELD
UNRWA is the UN body responsible for providing services to Palestinian refugees in the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Palestinian diaspora.
By ADAM RASGON
East Jerusalem, while remaining under Israeli sovereignty, needs an independent municipality. This move is inevitable, even if one believes that Jerusalem should remain undivided.
By AMIR SEGAL
It’s not as famous as 2009’s ‘Miracle on the Hudson,’ but what happened in the American skies one summer day in 1989 can be instructive to our leaders.
By LAWRENCE RIFKIN
Tensions expressed via religious language are often more about power struggles than Halacha.
By BARUCH STEIN
“Elements in the region are not sure which side the US is on, whether it is with the Sunni camp or the radical Shi’ite camp,” Ya’alon said.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Bannon is a media personality, but one whose outlet was Breitbart News, a website with an affiliated radio station that he bragged was “a platform for the alt-right.”
The exact location of the border has to be determined in negotiations with the Palestinians, but first there must be a decision, by the government of Israel, that there must be a border.
By GERSHON BASKIN
In a letter to other rich Jews, Adelson said Trump would be “tremendous” for Israel. Not so, countered 50 leading Republican national security officials, many of them Jewish.
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Presenting Israel to the world through the looking glass of technology and innovation.
By GIDI MARK
It should be remembered that until recently, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan supported Islamic State (ISIS) against Syria’s Bashar Assad, before it turned against him.
By ERIC R. MANDEL
The war, not of our making, was sparked on April 7, 1967, when the Syrians opened fire on Israeli tractors working near Kibbutz Ha’on, east of the Sea of Galilee.
By DVORA WAYSMAN
Austria has elected a new president. Israel’s foreign policy makers and the Jews of Vienna are merely bystanders.
By SAMUEL LASTER
Between us and the Jewish community in America the bond is tighter, first because it’s a relatively young Diaspora community, about 120 years old.
By NACHMAN SHAI
As former IDF chief of staff Ya’alon knows full well that at the start of basic training in the IDF new recruits are taught how to address their commanding officers.
By YONATAN SREDNI
In Temple times, the Judaic lineage was via the father; it was only after our time in exile, in the galut, that lineage became via the mother. This was done in order to maintain our heritage.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
The broader moral right to be let alone was not unknown but proved hard to define.
By RAYMOND APPLE
Immediately afterward she will fly to France to attend the annual general meeting of the Jewish Agency Board of Governors.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Feelings run high even when a situation seems under control.
It would be ridiculous of us to assume we can pass judgment, for this is the responsibility of our judicial process.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
Dafe Smith Ofoh, from Nigeria, donated a kidney to Israeli Omaima Halabi through the NGO Matnat Chaim.
By BARBARA SOFER
A round up of news briefs from around the country.