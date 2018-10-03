israel news gaza

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Defense Ministry notes increase of 15% in crossings from Gaza, West Bank
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
No injuries were reported in the event.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
Gaza is caught in an endless tug of war.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF
The deceased was a member of Hamas's armed wing.
According to an Israel Prison Service (IPS) statement, any prisoner participating in the hunger-strike will be subject to "serious consequences."
By ADAM RASGON
Fuqaha, who was a senior Hamas military leader, was mysteriously assassinated on March 24 near his home in the Tel al-Hawa neighborhood of Gaza City.
In the last few years, the European Union has provided modular housing for Palestinian and Beduin herding villages, particularly in the area of Ma’aleh Adumim and in the South Hebron Hills.
“I am patient, but I am also determined to keep my daughters’ alive by bring them justice and doing good deeds for people everywhere,” Abuelaish said.
Prior to carrying out the attack, the married father of four reportedly posted multiple comments on his Facebook page praising ISIS.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
Lebanese businessman Kassim Tajeddine was reportedly detained in Casablanca on Sunday while on his way from Guinea to Beirut, his lawyer said in a brief statement.
Hamas and Israel both say they don’t want another war, but are ready for one.
Environment Minister Ze'ev Elkin meanwhile continues signature-gathering operation to start the process of impeaching Joint List MK Basel Ghattas.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ELIYAHU KAMISHER,LAHAV HARKOV
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan said the suspicions against Ghattas are “very serious.”
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER,BEN LYNFIELD
The decision will increase the coastal enclave’s fishing zone from six to nine nautical miles and will go into effect on November 1.
Israel back proposal to build port on an island; Palestinians more hesitant.
By BEN LYNFIELD/THE MEDIA LINE
"It’s an attempt to divert attention from the deteriorating domestic situation," analyst tells "Post."
By ARIEL BEN SOLOMON
Man identified as A.S. convicted of "collaborating with the occupation."
The passengers aboard the Marianne av Göteborg urge viewers to act to free them.
On the boat are several dozen pro-Palestinian activists, among them Israeli Dror Feiler.
By ARIK BENDER
Tuesday's rocket fire into Israel was a local decision made by a junior Islamic Jihad commander, but with the rehabilitation of Gaza stagnating, any small incident can ignite the situation.
By YOSSI MELMAN
Flotilla set to sail this summer will include political, religious, and business figures, and is now making the final preparations to leave for Gaza, organizer says.
By YASSER OKBI/ MAARIV HASHAVUA,JPOST.COM STAFF
Israel had refused to cooperate with the probe, which it has charged is akin to a Kangaroo court, whose verdict was written even before the investigation began.
Palestinian and United Nations officials said 130,000 houses had either been destroyed or damaged in the fighting.
By REUTERS
Indictment says man joined Gaza police in 2008, underwent military and weapons training, and worked for Hamas election campaign in 2006.
By BEN HARTMAN
EcoPeace: The state comptroller’s report presents “a scathing assessment of failure for more than two decades of Israeli government action and inaction.”
By SHARON UDASIN
Engineering vehicles damaged but no injuries as snipers target personnel operating near the northern Gaza border fence.
Group of suspects enter closed security zone and begin sabotaging security fence.
By YAAKOV LAPPIN
No injuries were reported; Military sources said that the device exploded on the Palestinian side of the Gaza security fence.
According to the conference schedule, Rasmea Odeh is scheduled to speak as part of the program’s “All In!” workshop, alongside three other panelists, including anti-Israel activist Linda Sarsour.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
While Trump’s broad ambitions for peace are promising, Engel said, “it’s hard to speak about it, because it’s been so muddled.”
By MICHAEL WILNER
During Israel's 2014 Gaza war, Khan had tweeted an article containing the headline: “The Israeli government are acting like Nazi’s."
One woman, the mother to the three US natives, was Syrian but was not a citizen. She had permanent residency – a green card – and had lived in the United States for 20 years.
By JTA
While they see a president-elect who does not appear concerned with Israel's continued building in the West Bank, they also note his interest in achieving a negotiated peace.
Currently, most hydrogen is produced from natural gas in a process that emits carbon dioxide into the air.
By JUDY SIEGEL-ITZKOVICH
He spoke two-days after the security cabinet agreed to cut by 40% the amount of electricity it supplies to Gaza.
By TOVAH LAZAROFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Facebook had dismissed prior cases arguing the US Communications Decency Act (1996) bars all legal claims against it for posts by third parties using its platform.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
The Merkava MK4 Barack is designed as a “smart tank” with dozens of sensors to identify the enemy, and rapid fire closure that allows elimination of the target before it disappears from view.
War ended when Hamas ‘begged’ its foreign leaders to agree to ceasefire, the premier said.
The embattled Egyptian president is trying to balance connections with Moscow and Washington amid rising terrorism and economic woes.
By ZVI MAZEL
Comprehensive conquest for Mac TA, but leader Beersheba also triumphs to maintain 6-point gap.
By ALLON SINAI
If the bill is not ready, the corporation will have to go on the air on April 30 with its own news division, as the law currently states, but Netanyahu has done everything possible to prevent.
By GIL HOFFMAN
Oren Hazan: "Enlightened leftists are just bullies."
The announcement said specifically that a protest march would be conducted close to the airport “in front of the eyes of foreign tourists who are coming to Israel.
By JEREMY SHARON
With everyone abuzz about talk of a “coalition crisis” and an election around the corner, Gafni said Thursday: “I predict that there will not be elections in the near future.
By HERB KEINON
Part of the bill would reduce the minimum period to one week, in an effort to encourage fathers to take time off and share in raising the child.
By UDI SHAHAM
An agreement struck on Thursday between the two politicians will see the new IBC under the control of a unified state regulatory body for news broadcasting.
By JEREMY SHARON,UDI SHAHAM
The strike, which affects all schools in the capital, was organized by the Union of Parents in East Jerusalem Schools.
Incident under investigation; several crashes of Skylark drone in recent years.
A related report by Comptroller Joseph Shapira’s office on whether Israel complied with international law during the war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip will be released at a later date.
In a plenum discussion about the resolution, Jerusalem Affairs Minister Ze’ev Elkin (Likud) blamed the US State Department for allowing it to pass.
The financial engine tracks and ranks the performance of more than 4,000 financial analysts, 5,000 financial bloggers, and 35,000 corporate insiders.
By ARIEL SHAPIRA
An estimated 175 buildings in Haifa where damaged in the blaze, 100 of them are now uninhabitable, leaving over 500 people without homes to return to.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Apart from a replica of the Madaba Map, nine other mosaics will illustrate the stories of people who lived and worked there during Byzantine times.
According to reports in Albania, four people with links to ISIS were seized following a tip from the Mossad that they were preparing an attack on the Israel squad.
Danon sojourned to the oil-rich nation to attend a development conference in his capacity as chairman of the UN Legal Committee, which he was appointed to in June.
By DANIEL J. ROTH
Steinitz: It is the Energy Ministry’s policy to minimize coal use as much as possible.
Israeli filmmaker Ido Haar’s latest documentary chronicles the cross-continental musical collaboration between American YouTube persona Princess Shaw and Israeli mash-up artist Kutiman.
By HANNAH BROWN
Despite heeding the UN General Assembly’s vote upgrading Palestine's status within the UN, ICC Prosecutor says that the UNGA does not dictate to her, and is now out of the picture.
'The Guardian' quotes lawyers and former court officials as saying that western pressure has influenced decision not to open probe.
The vacuum created by the collapse of the political process opened the door to terror and violence from both sides.
By ILAN BARUCH
Source says Abbas is pressuring Hamas to cede its control of Gaza.
US President Donald Trump praised Saudi Arabia for taking action against Qatar, complicating matters for the Pentagon.
“It’s absurd,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of UN Watch, which publicized the story on Sunday. “
Erekat, who is currently leaving his diplomatic posting in Washington, D.C., is expected to arrive in London in the coming weeks.
NGO’s report describes territory’s blackouts, lack of cooking gas and fuel.
PA congress has brought together some 1,322 Fatah delegates from the West Bank, the Gaza Strip, and the Palestinian diaspora.
Cause of blast in Gaza city neighborhood of Tuffah which reportedly kills members of Hamas's armed wing unknown.
Hamas-affiliated news outlet says "martyrs" killed and several more wounded in Khan Younis blast.
Soldier who had formerly been feared kidnapped by Hamas laid to rest in Kfar Saba after being declared killed in action.
20-year-old paratrooper buried at Holon Military Cemetery.
By NIV ELIS
In acceding to Abbas’s request to reduce the supply of current to Gaza, Netanyahu said on Tuesday that Israel does not seek a confrontation with Hamas.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
As with any symbol, however, there is an ongoing battle among Jews both in Israel and in the Diaspora over what the Western Wall represents.
America’s confirmation of Amnesty’s accusation is too potent, and the mention of a crematorium is too dramatic for Assad to get away this time.
By AMOTZ ASA-EL
The young US administration has been plagued by scandals.
Yad Vashem invited the press secretary to visit its website in order to “learn about the Holocaust....”
As human beings we need to take care of our physical needs. That is how G-d has created us.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
We never made it. When we got to the Miami airport for the halfhour, $50 flight, we were greeted by a State Department travel advisory.
By ALAN DERSHOWITZ
About 25% of the recorded incidents involved physical violence, mostly in hospital emergency rooms.
His special forces teams increased their operational tempo to such an extent that they carried out 300 raids per month, dismantling al-Qaida cells one after the other.
By GAL PERL FINKEL
Israel needs an intelligent policy on Gaza that takes into account the fact that the people of Gaza will always be our neighbors, they are not going into the sea and they are not going to disappear.
By GERSHON BASKIN
Police arrested one man at the scene and a second a short while later. In his car they found an AK-47 assault rifle.
By VIVIAN BERCOVICI
Anyone who casts aspersions on the Jewish status of these converts is in violation of one of the most important laws in the Torah: not to oppress the convert.
By MARC ANGEL AND AVI WEISS
These two types of converts display different profiles and patterns of Jewish engagement, and both differ from the 5.1 million individuals who were born Jewish.
By STEVEN M. COHEN
The fact is that what holds back Gaza’s economy is not lack of an artificial island, but Israel’s restrictions on goods traveling to Gaza, and Hamas control of the Strip.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Mrs. Trump, however, is not the first public figure to blame Jewish behavior for the actions of anti-Semites.
By RAFAEL MEDOFF
Is the Passover sacrifice more relevant to our times than we think?
By CHAIM OZER CHAIT
If we are talking about anything, we are talking about a three-state solution: Israel, the PA-controlled territory and Hamas’s Gaza.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
It is inconceivable that a Jewish public figure in a Jewish state can say something like this against fellow Jews and walk away unscathed.
By DOV LIPMAN
Was killing Hitler against Torah? Is the war we are fighting now in Gaza, where enemies will be killed, against Torah?
By Jerusalem Post Readers