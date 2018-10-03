israel news jerusalem post

03.10.2018 | 23 Adar, 5778
Israeli troops kill Palestinian in West Bank clashes
Arab League secretary-general urges Guatemala to cancel embassy move
Israel urges Irish bank to shut accounts of boycott group
Palestinian leaders slam Israel after undercover police raid university campus
Police issue warning after cameras at women’s apparel shop hacked
Netanyahu opens U.N. exhibit honoring 3,000 years of Jewish history
'Fauda,' 'Shababnikim' sweep Israeli TV awards
Israeli NGO breaks participation record at Jerusalem Marathon
Prediction: Four scenarios for how Netanyahu’s coalition crisis might end
Police deny reports of state's witness Hefetz incriminating Likud ministers
Shaky coalition deal awaits Prime Minister Netanyahu’s okay
Haredi party United Torah Judaism split over enlistment law, budget crisis
Long-lost Leonard Cohen documentary heads for screens
Israeli photographer on Sony competition shortlist
Home is where the art is
Jerusalem runners on their marks for 8th marathon
Maccabi claims crucial conquest in Istanbul
Sela ousted at Indian Wells
Workers make explosive threats as massive Teva layoff strikes continue
Israel seeks to bring more women into the hi-tech industry
Nation girds for general strike today in protest of Teva layoffs
Teva Pharmaceuticals to lay off 14,000 employees worldwide, 1,750 in Israel
Can medical empathy survive the technological revolution?
Israeli-founded start-up raises $15m. to help fight heart failure
Israeli doctors are first to implant device for congestive heart failure
Rambam Hospital hosts Chinese teams, treats deformed children in Ghana
IN PHOTOS: Israel's winged winter residents
Watch: Thousands of migrating pelicans get free lunch in Israel
Pipeline failure for Tamar gas field to cause hiccup in electricity rates
Haifa Chemicals to close down two plants, layoff 800 workers
Column One: Achieving AIPAC’s mission
The Fifth Column: Incitement is coming in droves
Hoping for regime change in Iran
Fighting terrorism is a human right
Four arrested after balcony protest at Iranian embassy in London
White House to convene ‘brainstorming session’ to help Gaza Strip
Saudi Crown Prince signs off U.K. visit with push for fighter jet deal
Iranian agents accused of assassinating commander of Kurds in Iraq
Khamenei praises hijab after woman who removed headscarf was jailed
Saudi Arabia frees nine Iranian fishermen detained two years ago
Iran finds wreckage of crashed plane on top of mountain
France says committed to Iran deal, will keep talking to European, U.S. allies
Holocaust Museum rescinds award given to Myanmar's leader
Arab German security guards besiege Israeli tourist stand in Berlin
'Never Again': From a Holocaust phrase to a universal phrase
UK's Labour suspends members active in 'antisemitic' Facebook group
Soccer star Messi is newest ambassador for Israeli startup
Economic allies: The US and Israel's top partnerships
Teen wunderkind wows global forum with innovative app
Amazon reportedly to open up Israeli shipping center
Dem lawmaker does U-turn, condemns Farrakhan’s antisemitic speech
Watch: Documentary on Ruth Bader Ginsburg to debut in May
Report: Trump spoke to witnesses about talks they had with special counsel
Pornstar Stormy Daniels sues Trump over 'hush agreement'
Analysis: Clinton falls amid assault on establishment
Clinton concedes: 'We have still not shattered that highest and hardest glass ceiling'
Hillary Clinton and the glass ceiling: Cracked but intact
NY hassidic village loyal to Clinton despite Trump popularity among ultra-Orthodox
Trump reportedly picks friend of Jared Kushner to serve in administration
Trump calls UN 'sad,' days after Israeli settlements vote
Saddam Hussein's daughter touts Trump's 'political sensibility'
Dermer calls on Trump to move embassy to Jerusalem
This week in 60 seconds: Netanyahu addresses AIPAC Policy Conference in DC
This week in 60 seconds: Ancient St. Nicholas ring unearthed in Israel
This week in 60 seconds: Abbas calls for international peace conference
Eight Artistic Gifts for Eight Nights of Passover
Podcast: Three Ladies, Three Lattes
Podcast: Does Trump love Jews or embolden antisemitic voices?
Why Starbucks failed in Israel (and only in Israel)
Taxicab Diplomacy: Trump vs. Clinton
This week in 60 seconds: Israel strikes Iranian targets in Syria
Warning: Weddings can be hazardous to your health
Race for respect
Port of Tel Aviv: More than a pretty picture
Creating chaos
THE PEOPLE & THE BOOK: Reading Esther after Auschwitz
Transfigured night
Beacon of hope
Can I be Jewish and lucky?
When the stars align
THE TISCH: Fragrance of sinners
PARASHAT VAYAKHEL-PEKUDEI: Between vision and execution
A spiritual evolution
THIS WEEK IN JERUSALEM: Going? Staying? Go!
It’s four o’clock somewhere
Israel film dreams and reality
עֵין-גֶדִי
סִיבָּה טוֹבָה
חַדְרֵי הַבַּיִת
בְּכָל זֹאת אֵינֶנִי נִפְרָד
The Christian Edition- one month free subscription
Small gifts – big results
ICEJ: No nation can complain about U.S. J'lem embassy move
Oil in the North: Moses’ blessing coming to life
Belgian Evangelical Christians Plant Trees in the Galilee
KKL Finland Celebrates Tu Bishvat and its 100th Anniversary
Ben Shemen Flowers Race Blends Technology and Nature
German Christian Delegation Visits Netiv HaAsara on the Gaza Border
Is Israel a Colony?
Sending Your Dear Ones Out to Play
Family Matters
Durdane Agayeva:" I will never forget the 8 days of hell and humiliation in the Armenian captivity"
Security forces neutralize attacker after suspect rams car into guard post and attempts to stab Israeli troops.
By JPOST.COM STAFF,ANNA AHRONHEIM
Earlier on Thursday, the two leaders inaugurated a Russian-financed economic and cultural center in Bethlehem via video conference.
By ADAM RASGON
The event, titled “International Day of Palestinian Prisoners,” was hosted Monday at the main municipal space of the district of Retiro.
By JTA
Sponsored by the Christians United for Israel (CUFI) organization, the event was scheduled to take place on June 22 at an undisclosed venue in Westminster.
By JPOST.COM STAFF
At Limmud FSU conference in New York, youth connect to Jewish roots through cultural touchstones.
By DANIEL K. EISENBUD
The messages were painted on the exterior walls of the synagogue in St. Michael early on Friday morning, the local Nation News website reported.
By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Anti-Israel group disrupted talk by Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked last month.
By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Descendants of Jews forced to convert in Inquisition embrace their Jewish heritage.
By TAMARA ZIEVE
A day earlier, 28 Jewish community centers and Jewish schools, and the San Francisco office of the Anti-Defamation League were evacuated after receiving bomb threats.
Katz: “France and Israel differ diplomatically."
By RINA BASSIST
Yehuda Teichtal says German minister "goes above and beyond duty."
Meanwhile, the National Jewish Democratic Council on Friday called the attacks "false, reprehensible and shameful."
What will they do to address this spiraling public health epidemic?
“There’s a gap between the Jerusalem we celebrate in public ceremonies – full of history, great causes and grand narratives – and Jerusalem as we experience it every day."
By RIVKAH LAMBERT ADLER
The municipality, under Mayor Nir Barkat, has made an effort to upgrade cultural life here, and to support artistic endeavor.
By BARRY DAVIS
By PEGGY CIDOR
No wonder Central Bureau of Statistics figures show a new peak in the number of Jerusalemites leaving Jerusalem.
Macron favors gradual deregulation measures that will be welcomed by global financial markets, while Le Pen wants to ditch the euro currency and possibly pull out of the EU.
By MICHAEL WILNER
Past editors-in-chief recall special moments and special people they encountered that exemplify the breadth and scope of the paper’s mission, which remains as unwavering today as it was in 1932.
By DAVID BRINN
Top Russian parliamentarian says Israel should use influence to get opposition groups to lay down arms.
By HERB KEINON
“Inclusion” is thought of as a modern and enlightened concept, but Judaism had this concept thoroughly conceptualized more than 3,000 years ago.
By LAURA ROSEN COHEN
The story is traditionally read on Shavuot because it is set during the harvest season and because King David, Ruth’s descendant, is said to have died during the holiday.
By LEE CASPI
At special Cabinet meeting under holy site, ministers talk about the future of the Israeli capital.
By JEREMY SHARON
"Nice Western Wall, how'd you get Mexico to pay for it?"
By AMY SPIRO
EMET Prize a result of Arie Dubson’s efforts to honor his father, AMN Foundation founder Alberto Moscana and the State of Israel.
By NOA AMOUYAL
Playwright to adapt Broadway show on 1993 peace talks as film.
People came from all over the country, on the free buses provided by the organizers, to hear the rabbis speak and give addresses about Passover.
The metamorphosis of Trump’s views on the Middle East not only pour cold water on the Israeli Right’s celebrations, but it also foreshadows a new engagement.
Ben-Ari’s post Sunday on Twitter, featuring a photo of Ariel, earned similar well wishes, including from Ben-Ari’s colleagues.
By ANDREW TOBIN / JTA
For Natan Sharansky, the struggle between globalization and nationalism is key to understanding the "longest hatred."
When the publication first launched in 2012, Israel was ranked at number 14 out of the 156 countries surveyed.
Before the coalition was thrown into a tailspin on Saturday the crisis appeared resolved on Thursday when Kahlon and Netanyahu agreed to establish the IBC as legislated on April 30.
By ELIYAHU KAMISHER
Despite all efforts to remove political influence from public broadcasting, the new broadcasting law will give politicians more rather than less influence over broadcasting.
By GREER FAY CASHMAN
Lapid said it was a happy day for Yesh Atid, which he said would put an emphasis on the periphery, agriculure and unifying Israeli society, three issues the mayor especially cared about.
By GIL HOFFMAN
MK Ohana: B'tzelem' should start looking for other sources for manpower.
By UDI SHAHAM
Danziger has served on the court and been a strong voice for its liberal wing since 2007 and was due to continue to serve until 2023.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
National baseball team hoping to start strong in historic first game in Classic tournament.
By ALLON SINAI
The Zionist Union, which Labor is part of, is polling at an average of 10.4 in seven polls taken since December, good enough for only fifth place.
Arabic is the main language of instruction in Arab schools, who make up roughly 20% of Israel's overall population.
A round-up of news from around the country.
In a journey of biblical proportions, the Jacob sheep have come to the Land of Israel.
Some 36 municipalities will participate in the initiative for the pilot run, including Jerusalem, Beersheba, Safed, Baka al-Gharbiya, Kfar Kasim, and Sderot.
By LIDAR GRAVÉ-LAZI
A roundup of news from around Israel.
The conference will be hosted by the Besheva Media Group and is scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., bringing together the country’s preeminent leaders.
Jerusalem entered the game on the back of a four-game winning streak in local league play, its longest of the season, winning eight of its past nine games over all competitions.
Protest planned for Sunday to demand city take action against roaming packs.
In 2012, he published his autobiography titled: "Ari Means Lion".
Renowned Hollywood acting coach Ivana Chubbuck speaks to the ‘Post’ about her passion for teaching, and getting Sylvester Stallone to open up.
By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Halfon eventually decided in 2015 to take a break from show business and shift his focus exclusively into one goal, which was to launch a start-up around one of his ideas.
By MICHAEL ZEFF
Manuel Valls’s decision to run for president has gone down well with French Jews who admire his stand against antisemitism.
Thanks to politics, the evacuation of Amona will go ahead with the blessing of right wing parties.
According to Goldstein, she created an algorithm based on composite mathematical equations for graphs which, when multiplied, created three dimensional designs for lacework.
In the past, there were problems with smartphones, which were supposed to update the time automatically but often did not.
Parties spar over public broadcasting, Amona outpost.
By GIL HOFFMAN,LAHAV HARKOV,GREER FAY CASHMAN
Police patrols return to regular activity after alert issued earlier in the day.
When the site was launched in 1995, it was at the forefront of the Internet revolution.
The specific job listing is for a Local Access Associate.
By DANIELLE ZIRI
1967 cabinet records show Israel was undecided about borders
How I came to live in Israel, fall in love and work at The Report
By TERRANCE MINTNER
How did the Post perform during that time? Magnificently, I’d say.
By BRET STEPHENS
We all recall the recent 100th anniversary of the Balfour Declaration, but we do not remember often what came immediately after it.
By DAVID MAKOVSKY
Upon hearing of the attack, I wrote a short reflection and hopped on a bus to deliver it to the editors in Romema.
By CARL SCHRAG
A paper whose influence outstrips its circulation
By JEFF BARAK
It’s been 15 years since the horrific terrorist attack at Netanya’s Park Hotel on Seder night. ‘Metro’ takes a look back – and forward.
By CARL HOFFMAN
Although training of the Iraqi forces and Kurdish Peshmerga is a major part of the operation, the overall narrative has changed; the US is more humble and modest in its approach than a decade ago.
In a country as politicized as Israel, this has not always been easy...
By YAAKOV KATZ
Jerusalem municipal workers hauled-off abandoned vehicles, accumulated piles of garbage, and rubble from ruined buildings.
By DAVID M. WEINBERG
Although it’s a popular mantra, few understand what it means.
By MOSHE DANN
Jerusalem is not a private home. It is the home of an entire nation and all its streams.
By SHMUEL RABINOWITZ
What is striking about this telegram is not its contents but rather how similar its sentiments are to those regularly voiced today.
By RUTHIE BLUM
In a future conflict, Hezbollah has the capacity to fire 1,500 rockets into Israel every day, overwhelming Israel’s missile defense systems.
By NOAH BECK
The yeshiva is an ideological gift that keeps on giving.
This state of affairs is absolutely intolerable and it is time for world Jewry to raise its collective voice and press Jerusalem for an immediate solution.
By MICHAEL FREUND
As human beings we need to take care of our physical needs. That is how G-d has created us.
By WARREN GOLDSTEIN
China’s growing interest in the Middle East presents strategic opportunities for Israel beyond direct trade ties.
By ILAN EVYATAR
A successful Russian intervention in Libya would help encourage it to view Russian security cooperation as a viable alternative to reaching a compromise with the Turkish Republic of North Cyprus.
By MICHA’EL TANCHUM
The master negotiator told his Israeli friend he really was serious about making “the ultimate deal,” and publicly urged him to “hold back on settlements a little bit.”
By DOUGLAS BLOOMFIELD
Unrealized potential is a tragedy for those whose talents are left uncultivated and for the society at large, which loses out on benefiting from its human capital.
By JPOST EDITORIAL
Syrian Kurds, who have made large gains in their fight against Islamic State (ISIS), observe anxiously the shifting of positions of both Turkey and Russia.
By TAMAR HUSSEIN IBRAHIM
I await the day when a Jerusalem Post editorial denounces Conservative and Reform behavior and their damage to Judaism.
By LETTERS TO THE EDITOR
Keith Ellison, a leading contender to run the Democratic National Committee, voted against it.
I have great respect for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Ari’s antenna was constantly scanning the horizon for stories, and he did not make do simply by assigning them.
By ABRAHAM RABINOVICH
Some of the US Embassy staff gathered in clusters could be overheard saying “I don’t want him to leave,” and “None of us does.”
Yaniv and Drucker are not the only ones who have been promoting the doomsday scenario for Netanyahu.
By YISRAEL MEDAD AND ELI POLLAK
The fellows lead small group instruction and tutoring, providing a more specialized study environment and increased personal attention.
By LIRAN AVISAR-BEN HORIN
Why do we have to be so up front with our lack of preparedness?
The importance of rehabilitative discourse for the Middle East.
The death of two actors and the link to different times.
By LIAT COLLINS
Members of the LGBT community have prepared a joyful celebration that otherwise marks one year since the brutal stabbing murder of 16-year-old Shira Banki.
Emek Refaim has developed over the past three decades into an attractive, cosmopolitan and successful venue for hundreds of thousands of Jerusalemites and tourists.
The Orthodox community must identify these indications not just for the sake of reconciliation but for its own perpetuation.
By SHALOM HAMMER
France is only a drop in the bucket.
By YECHIEL ECKSTEIN
By giving back to society, Ma’agalim is teaching young adults that no matter one’s background, one must always do their best and to help others.
Hosting about 1,200 students each year, AICAT has produced more than 16,000 alumni.
By ANAT LEVY
A round-up of news from around Israel.
Peggy Cidor’s round-up of city affairs.